The 28 highest-paid players in the NBA for the 2019-20 season

Cloud gaming is possibly the biggest trend to emerge from the industry in 2020. With Microsoft’s new xCloud (available through the Xbox Games Pass), Amazon’s latest project Luna, and Google’s own streaming project, Stadia, streaming looks ready to elevate the world of gaming to new heights in 2021.

As a result, there is a growing sense among the global video game community that we should anticipate significant changes to our gaming experiences in the near future, and that, from now own, all aspects of game development will need to work to keep pace with a new era for the industry.

So, what does the new wave of instant cloud streaming services for games suggest for 2021, and beyond? Read more below.

Variety Remains the Name of the Game

Though the digital and physical gaming libraries offered by the biggest names in the business have long offered an incredible portfolio of diverse and creative titles, never before have gamers been able to transition so easily (and instantaneously) between the games they love. This new move toward game streaming demonstrates just how important versatility and variation are to players, and how desperate developers are to capture – and cater – to this trend.

We can see this in all areas of the gaming industry. In the world of casino, for instance, the variety of sports-themed games is proof of just how hard developers are working to capture players’ interests, and to stand out among the growing list of competitors hoping for a slice of the market.

Digital libraries will need to corner every niche and genre to keep up with the demands of fans; the history of basketball games alone is testament to just how hard developers work to appeal to their market.

Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Dominate

It’s no surprise that mobile gaming is so popular. Our phones offer the most versatile platform for pursuing our gaming habits – wherever we are, whenever we have the time. Microsoft’s xCloud coincides with the release of their latest console, the Xbox Series X, in order to ensure that they are catering to the priorities of the gaming market: powerful gameplay that is versatile enough to transition seamlessly between the at-home set up, and the daily commute.

In response, tech giants are already releasing a new line-up of phones optimised for a strong gaming experience, and the long-awaited release of 5G will only improve this experience for all of us.

We May Well See the End of Disc-Based Games

Disc-based games have been going out of fashion for many years now as subscription services from PlayStation and Xbox, APP store downloads, and digital releases have been steadily gaining momentum.

Now, with the introduction of instant streaming services, we can anticipate a much more rapid shift away from hard copies. Much like the decline of the CD following the release of music streaming services like Spotify, Google Music, and Apple Music, it looks likely that the future of the gaming industry exists in the digital realm.

What this means for the pre-owned video game market is unclear, but what is clear is that we can anticipate a considerable move away from the physical gaming library as players find it easier than ever to browse and play anticipated titles without purchasing each one individually.

Over the next few months, we should all brace ourselves for some significant changes within the industry. As xCloud and Luna gain momentum – and rapidly grow their digital libraries to accommodate the new generation of consoles – there will be plenty to look forward to and get to grips with as we head into 2021, and beyond.