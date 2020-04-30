NBA
The Next All-Stars: Atlantic Division
Drew Maresca continues Basketball Insiders’ The Next All-Stars series by identifying the most likely players from the Atlantic Division to become first-time All-Stars in 2021.
Being name an All-Star is an arbitrary accolade – but an accolade none-the-less. There are no prerequisites that must be met prior to achieving it, only that you’re well-liked by your fans and peers.
But popularity and effectiveness go hand-in-hand (to a certain degree). Players traditionally become more recognizable after proving their worth on the court. Long story short, it’s is an inexact science. And that’s mostly OK.
But regardless of how fair the process is, players still strive to become All-Stars. And what’s more, the number of times that all-time greats qualify for All-Star teams serves as one of a finite number of metrics through which careers are graded.
Last season, the NBA welcomed 10 first-time All-Stars, all of whom were 23-years old or younger save for two. Further, there were five first-time All-Stars in 2019 and six in 2018. All of the newcomers are likely to contend for a spot. Add in the upper echelon of the NBA and there are simply a limited number of spots up for grabs.
With that in mind, Basketball Insiders is currently identifying the future All-Stars – guys on the precipice of becoming house-hold names, but who haven’t made it yet. We’ve already covered the Northwest and Central divisions. Now, we turn our attention to the Atlantic.
Before we get too far, it’s worth pointing out that only five of the 12 recent Eastern Conference All-Stars are older than 25: Pascal Siakam (26), Khris Middleton (28), Kemba Walker (29), Jimmy Butler (30) and Kyle Lowry (34). Lowry is obviously declining relative to a few years ago; Butler and Walker are at their pinnacles. Siakam and Middleton are still on the upside of their careers – but any of them can be knocked out by one of the players listed below. Further, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are likely 2021 All-Stars who didn’t make the 2020 team due to injury. So competition will be fierce for all 12 roster spots.
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Brown was a 2020 All-Star snub. We can all assume that he’s better positioned for the All-Star team come his fourth professional season. He demonstrated serious progress in 2019-20, with jumps in points (20.4 points, up from 13), rebounds (6.4, up from 4.2) and assists (2.2, up from 1.4). What’s more, Brown shot a career-high 38.1% on three-point attempts and he solidified the first above-average PER of his career (17.1).
As though those stats aren’t reason enough, the 24-year-old is a Swiss-Army knife. He defends, finishes and creates for his teammates. He fits perfectly alongside flashier players like Walker and Jayson Tatum, but he also possesses the requisite bravado to stand on his own. Brown probably had the best case of all of the Atlantic Division future All-Stars to qualify for the 2020 All-Star team, but we’re looking ahead and not back. Will it matter that two Celtics are seen as being more valuable than Brown? It shouldn’t, but the All-Star voting process is subjective– so only time will tell.
Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets
There is no hard-and-fast rule that dictates that only one up-and-coming player per team gets All-Star consideration. But the Brooklyn Nets have two other All-Star locks in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant – neither of whom were All-Stars last season due to injuries – and it’s unlikely that any team boasts as many as four; a feat that’s only happened seven times in NBA history (1962 Celtics, 1975 Celtics, 1983 76ers, 1998 Lakers, 2006 Pistons, 2011 Celtics and 2017 Warriors).
So with that in mind, we had a tough decision between Spencer Dinwiddie and LeVert. Ultimately, this writer decided that LeVert’s ceiling – which is higher than Dinwiddie’s – will play a bigger role than Dinwiddie’s past success, which is more noteworthy than that of LeVert.
This isn’t meant as a knock of Dinwiddie – who actually tallied significantly more All-Star votes than LeVert in 2020. But LeVert has the kind of upside that makes scouts drool. He averaged 16.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 31.5 minutes per game prior to the 2020 All-Star break as a guy still working his way back from injury. Those figures increased to 24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game following the break, including a 51-point performance in a win at Boston on March 3. His silky-smooth game is tailor-made to complement Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn – or really any top-tier star. And he’d look pretty good on his own, too.
Ultimately, LeVert (25) is younger than Dinwiddie (27). He’s also significantly taller despite the incorrect listings – 6-foot-6 for LeVert and vs. 6-foot-5 for Dinwiddie – and his skillset is more versatile and better fits the mold of a franchise-caliber player. It’s not mandatory that three Nets are named 2021 All-Stars, but there is simply too much talent to overlook – and this writer feels LeVert is set-up for a big-time breakout season.
Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks
Robinson is the biggest dark horse of them all. His floor and ceiling differ the most of any player on this list – and maybe as much as anyone in the entire league. He covers more defensive ground than anyone in recent memory. He’s an athletic rim runner who can finish lobs as well as almost anyone in the NBA. He averaged 15 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3 blocks per-36-minutes in 2019-20, and he posted a PER of 23.5 over the entire season. While his game is still limited, his effect is so great that it doesn’t even matter.
But those statistics ignore Robinson’s main challenge as a pro – he can’t seem to figure out how to stay on the court and out of foul trouble. He fouled out of seven games in 2019-20 and was in foul trouble (five or more fouls) in 15 of 61 – meaning that Robinson’s minutes had to be closely monitored in nearly 25% of the team’s games.
There is something of a silver lining, though. Robinson registered no more than three fouls in any one of his last nine games – a marked improvement from earlier in the season. The more Robinson can stay on the court, the greater the odds are that he puts up All-Star numbers.
But the 2020-21 season probably won’t tip-off until Christmas Day (at the earliest). How might that play a role? It probably works in Robinson’s favor more so than anyone else on the list. It means that the 22-year-old has that much more time to add muscle to his lower body – making him all the more difficult to push out of position.
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
VanVleet certainly had the look and feel of a future All-Star this season, didn’t he? He’s shown growth in each of his four professional seasons, most recently demonstrating the ability to co-lead a team in the thick of a playoff race. The 26-year-old is a bit of a late bloomer from an age standpoint, but that doesn’t undo his successes. He averaged an impressive 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals in a robust 35.8 minutes per game. He’s a pesky defender and a career 39% three-point shooter.
The key to VanVleet securing an All-Star spot will be situational. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and should receive the keys to the castle — so the speak – regardless of where he signs. But opportunity doesn’t always translate to results. VanVleet must select his next employer carefully, looking for pieces in place that complement him as much as possible. If he does so correctly, VanVleet can walk into a situation in which his positives are highlighted and his deficiencies are concealed – and in that kind of a situation, VanVleet’s chances of securing one of those coveted 12 All-Star spots looks pretty good.
As was alluded to above, the Eastern Conference has a number of All-Star locks in 2021 like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Trae Young. There are only 12 spots for each conference, so every spot will be competitively vied over. There could be just one new Eastern Conference All-Star or – realistically – as many as six. But one thing is for sure: The Eastern Conference is stacked with young talent and no one’s conceding their spot on the team just yet.
The Next All-Stars: Central Division
Spencer Davies continues Basketball Insiders’ The Next All-Stars series by taking a look at a crop of talented players in the Central Division.
Being an NBA All-Star puts your name in the history books. If a player earns such honors, his name is cemented among the best that have ever played the game. Good players evolve into great ones, greats turn into stars and stars turn into superstars. The LeBrons, the KDs, the Currys, Hardens of the world — they all had to start somewhere!
That’s why Basketball Insiders has started a new series this week to look at the crop of talent with an All-Star bid in their future, going division-by-division. Ben Nadeau kicked us off with the Northwest Division on Tuesday, and today we’ll follow up with a look at the Central Division. Just a reminder before we dive in — the criteria for who’s in line can range anywhere from being on the cusp to raw potential.
This particular group of five has a championship contender and legitimate postseason threat at the top in the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, respectively, so those teams already have current All-Stars and will be excluded (if you foresee Eric Bledsoe, Myles Turner or T.J. Warren achieving it, you can come back and give me grief if it happens). The Detroit Pistons don’t exactly have stat-sheet stuffers, nor many attractive options to consider as they have torn it all down, so we’ll focus on the remaining pair of squads in Cleveland and Chicago.
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Starting with the most obvious player makes sense, right? It’s even timely considering the conversation he just had with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype. LaVine’s climb up the NBA ranks is a remarkable one. Perceived as a pure athlete with a streaky shot, his path took a bad turn midway through his third season when he tore his left ACL. Though many believed he wouldn’t be the same, he’s come back as strong as he ever has been.
The initial return in his first season with the Bulls took time but, over the last two years, LaVine is showing just exactly how much of a leap his game has taken. He’s expanded his range and become a true perimeter threat consistently, nailing 38 percent of the 8.1 triples he attempts per game. On the other end, his defensive win shares have doubled, per Basketball-Reference. He’s still got plenty of explosiveness when he takes it to the bucket, including those highlight-reel dunks we saw in his pre-injury seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
You could have argued for LaVine’s case to be an All-Star in either of the last two campaigns. They always say the third time’s the charm, though, and with a new front office primed to change the direction of Chicago’s franchise, that certainly could be the case come 2021.
Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers
Judging by the team record and the advanced individual statistics, Sexton isn’t loved by the efficiency crowd. Flip that around to the more traditional numbers and that analytical opposition side of the fence adores him. At least in the Cleveland social media landscape, there’s a large divide on his career outlook. But Young Bull has a little bit of both old and new school in his game, and he’s only going to get better with J.B. Bickerstaff at the helm — just check out the post-All-Star break figures.
The bottom line: Sexton is already one of the most exciting young players in the NBA. There might not be anybody faster with a full head of steam. He has gotten a better sense of where his teammates are going to be in sets. Opponents are now going over on screens because of his three-point success, leaving him to beat his man to the basket or find the next man either on the outside or in the paint. Since the break, he’s starting to draw more fouls as defenders trail him when he puts the ball on the floor.
For Sexton, it’s all been about reading and reacting in the proper ways. Getting blocked is going to happen, but it can’t continue happening at the rate it has been — and he’ll adjust to that, as he’s shown his capability with drop-offs underneath and a nice floater. He still has a ways to go on the defensive end with staying attached to his man off the ball. His general awareness offensively, albeit much improved, still needs work. However, taking matters into your own hands can be good in the right situations.
The fact that Sexton’s played for four different coaches already to this point and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down is extremely admirable. That’s because nobody’s going to outwork him, and one day that’ll lead to an All-Star appearance.
Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls
Let’s not forget that Markkanen is 22 years old! He hasn’t quite had the season that we might’ve expected, but — when healthy — the seven-foot Finnish big man brimmed with the potential as we saw in his first two seasons. It all comes down to what situation somebody is put in and what role comes with it. His shot attempts have plummeted with the emergence of a few of his teammates, his rebounding numbers are on the downturn (mostly with Wendell Carter Jr. snatching all of them up before his injury) and he just doesn’t seem like himself.
Markkanen requires having the ball in his hands to be as productive as he’s able to be. Chicago has wanted him to spot up more and take more perimeter shots, which he’s done adequately. But that’s not his comfort zone. His wheelhouse is in the mid-range area. When the Bulls — or another team — utilizes that instead of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, The Finnisher will benefit. He was on the right track before his sophomore season ended and the strategy changed. This year should only prove to be a bump in the road for a talented young man.
Kevin Porter Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers
What an outstanding and fun player Kevin Porter Jr. is to watch. There are 29 other teams that decided to pass up on the Seattle native in last summer’s NBA Draft. The majority of those organizations are likely going to regret it.
Aside from a few moments where he lost his cool with the officiating, Porter has displayed the characteristics of everything you want in a franchise player on the floor. He has versatility as a playmaker with the ball in his hands and a cutter, can catch fire in an instant and oozes immense promise as a lockdown defender with length for days.
Throughout the year, Porter has given us moments that scream superstar. Look no further than a December showdown with James Harden in the fourth quarter and a career night in a huge comeback win against the Miami HEAT in late February. It’ll be well worth your time.
Coby White, Chicago Bulls
Before the NBA shut down, White was the talk of the town. Why? Because the North Carolina rookie was simply unconscious from deep, like breaking team and league records. He became the first rookie in history to post back-to-back 30 point games coming off the bench (why was he there in the first place again?) in magnificent performances. All it takes is an opportunity to shine, and White did not take it for granted. He’s made one start this season and it was a 20-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist statline in a win against the Cavaliers in the team’s last game.
The 9 turnovers were self-inflicted wounds, an area he needs to get smarter with, but the sheer explosion of scoring and gumption to take all of the shots he has is certainly something. White doesn’t fear failure. He’s gone out and proven it. With the Bulls shifting their course, it’ll be exciting to see how White is coveted.
As you can tell, there’s a lot of backcourt talent on this list. The Central has plenty of proven frontcourt players that have already put a stamp on their careers with All-Star appearances.
Their guards and wings might be the next in line to do so.
The Underrated Players: Southwest Division
Shane Rhodes continues The Underrated series on Basketball Insiders with the Southwest Division.
The NBA, as are most major sports, is a star-driven. LeBron James, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, etc. carry the day in regards to popularity, production and success, whether on the court or otherwise.
That said, and despite what some may say to the contrary, no one man can take home the Larry O’Brien trophy alone. That star may carry the day, but even the best need a team around them to win at the highest level — players that do the dirty work and raise their team without recognition for their effort and, more often than not, the pleasure of the spotlight.
So, we at Basketball Insiders have done our best to acknowledge some of those players, to give them the recognition they truly deserve. We’ve already looked at the Atlantic, Central, Northwest, Pacific and Southeast — we even tabbed some executives that deserve further credit. Today, we look at the Southwest.
Derrick Favors — New Orleans Pelicans
Favors, from the shadow of Rudy Gobert into the frenzy that was Zion Williamson-mania, has gone underappreciated for much of his NBA career.
Never a stalwart on offense, Favors has faded into the background of a league driven by it. A modest 9.2 points on just under seven shots per game in his first season with New Orleans — albeit on an impressive 62 percent clip — was never going to jump out of the boxscore. And, unfortunately, it has caused so many to overlook the massive impact Favors has had on the glass and on defense.
Favors, for a number of reasons, spent the first quarter of the season in and out of the lineup. Once he was restored to a regular role, however, his presence proved more than noticeable: one of the worst defensive groups in the early going, the Pelicans have since improved to eighth in both defensive points allowed per 100-possessions and effective field goal percentage allowed.
A major deterrent in the paint, Favors’ return has forced the opposition, who were already avoiding plus-defenders Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball on the perimeter, to rethink their strategy against the Pelicans. Combined with his work on the glass — 9.9 rebounds per game — and Favors has proven steadying presence at a position that, beyond rookie Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans just has no high-upside depth at, and he deserves to be recognized for it.
And that isn’t to say Favors is only an impact on defense, either. His 3.3 offensive rebounds per game, good for eighth in the NBA, is also a major reason as to why the Pelicans are third in second-chance points.
Dejounte Murray — San Antonio Spurs
Murray’s case is similar to that of Favors. The fourth-year guard made a name for himself on the defensive end, earning an All-Defense nod as a 21-year-old sophomore.
But Murray’s offense? Let’s just say it lagged behind.
There’s a reason Murray made a name for himself on defense — there just wasn’t much of anything for him to work with on offense. Murray not only struggled as a shooter in his first two seasons, but rarely created for his teammates, facts that were only pronounced by his limited touches.
That said, Murray took a massive step forward as an offensive threat this season. Unfortunately, amidst the league shutdown and the COVID-19 pandemic, his growth seems to have been overlooked.
In 58 games, after a year lost to a right ACL tear nonetheless, Murray has set multiple career-highs, including points (10.7), rebounds (5.8), assists (4.1) and field goal attempts (9.3) per game, field goal percentage (47.5%) and three-point field goal percentage (37.8), among others.
As the team has continued to evolve in the post-Tim Duncan era, the fact that head coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs have asked Murray to be a key cog, a primary contributor on offense and defense is no small honor, either.
And, clearly, Murray has responded, thriving under the weight of greater responsibility. And, only 23-years-old, that’s likely only the start.
Jonas Valanciunas — Memphis Grizzlies
Valanciunas is old school, a throwback to the center-dominated, pre-three point boom NBA. But, while that may leave him forgotten when talking about the league’s best at the five-spot — look up “underrated” in the dictionary and you just might find Valanciunas’ picture — it certainly hasn’t made him any less valuable to the Grizzlies.
Like Favors with Williamson, Valanciunas has flown under the radar playing alongside rookie phenom Ja Morant. But, despite the amount of time he’s spent on the court without the ball, Valanciunas has managed a career year: 14.9 points per game, second only to the 15.6 he averaged a season ago, to go along with 11.2 rebounds, a career-high and good for sixth in the NBA, 1.1 blocks and an effective field goal percentage of 60.8 percent, also a career-high. Valanciunas also posted 33 double-doubles, good for 12th best in the NBA.
And he’s managed it just over 26 minutes per game. Not just anyone could put up those numbers, fewer in so few minutes.
Valanciunas even began to expand his range: while he only attempted 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc, he managed to knock them down from distance at a solid 36.7 percent clip. Only 27, Valanciunas going the way of Brook Lopez, old school big turned three-point marksman, certainly isn’t out of the question.
But, even if he doesn’t go that route, Valanciunas certainly deserves some vindication for his play. Before the season was put on pause, the Grizzlies were in position to make the postseason for the first time in three seasons.
He may not flash like some, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to mention Valanciunas in the same breath as the perceived best centers in basketball.
P.J. Tucker — Houston Rockets
With the Golden State Warriors no longer in their way, the Rockets saw their chance. In a major move toward an NBA Finals bid, Daryl Morey dropped Chirs Paul and brought the James Harden-Russell Westbrook act to Houston.
But, while they’ve proven the show’s main players, P.J. Tucker has played as important a role as any.
Tucker, a hard-nosed, do-the-dirty-work type, would be valuable, if not underappreciated, by any team. But, as Mike D’Antoni and Co. have shifted further toward positionless “small-ball,” Tucker has become central to their identity: defense, switching, forced turnovers, etc.
And, while they struggled in the season’s early going, the 6-foot-5 “center” had anchored one of the NBA’s better defenses in recent weeks.
While his 7.1 points per game aren’t exactly game-breaking, Tucker’s 37 percent three-point shot certainly can be with Harden and Westbrook, two of the NBA’s most gifted passers, patroling the backcourt as well.
By the nature of his game, Tucker will forever be hard-pressed to stand out amongst his teammates. But, should Houston prove successful in their bid for a Finals appearance, let alone in their quest for the Larry O’Brien trophy, know that Tucker will have played a not-so-insignificant part in that success.
Tim Hardaway Jr. — Dallas Mavericks
Could any player average more than 15 points per game, shoot more than 40 percent from three and somehow still be regarded as underrated?
Just ask Tim Hardaway Jr.
Of course, playing with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, it would be hard for anyone to steal the spotlight in Dallas. But, as the team’s third-leading scorer, Hardaway has proven a critical piece to the team’s success and is deserving of some recognition.
No longer burdened with the weight of a primary option, Hardaway has flourished offensively — while his scoring averaged has dipped a bit compared to his 18.1 points per game from last season, his shooting percentages are up across the board, including a career-high 40.7 percent from three. Meanwhile, there’s something to be said about the fact that Hardaway’s success in his own role has further enabled Doncic and Porzingis in their own play and success.
But there’s more. Defensively, Hardaway has been trusted to defend the opposition’s top option on more than one occasion; like Murray with Popovich, that type of trust coming from a coach as respected as Rick Carlisle means something special.
So yes, the NBA may be a star-driven league. But remember, behind every last one of them resides plenty of other players that deserve to be recognized as well. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out the rest of our Underrated series, and keep on the lookout for more from us here at Basketball Insiders.
And, more importantly, stay healthy and safe!
The Next All-Stars: Northwest Division
Ben Nadeau kicks off Basketball Insiders’ The Next All-Stars series by examining four potential options in the Northwest Division.
Reaching an All-Star Game is no easy feat, particularly so if the world has not crowned you as a unanimously-famous face. Sure, megastars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving typically have an appearance on-lock as soon as the season tips off, but for others – hello to Kemba Walker, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, etc – their worthy and stat-stuffing campaigns are not always enough. When only 12 from each conference can be selected, there will be names left out – that’s a given.
And when the roster omits three or four snubs per season, it becomes even tough to be a Next-Up All-Star. For far too long, Booker fit the criteria as a prolific scorer with a high-profile and a seller of jerseys. But in a stacked Western Conference, it was nearly impossible for him to break in until the 2019-20 season. With Booker no longer in play – who might be next?
CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers
Incredibly, one of the league’s top-notch Robins has never made the midseason dance and that seems like near insanity. In fact, this year, he wasn’t really close at all despite notching 20-plus points for the fifth consecutive season. Thankfully, McCollum, 28, still has plenty of peak-level basketball left ahead of him so there’s still time to reverse this unexplainable error. Up until the stoppage, Portland had gone a stellar 8-2 when McCollum dropped 30 or more points in a game, while also matching his career-high of 4.3 assists.
It’s possible that playing alongside Damian Lillard has dampened McCollum’s fan vote potential, but that never slowed down other multiple-All-Star-led teams before. Surprisingly, an elevation in league-wide presence didn’t occur for McCollum after his consistency helped the Trail Blazers reach the Western Conference Finals one year ago. At No. 19, McCollum finished with just 174,709 votes and behind Tim Hardaway Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green. Fan voting always leads to shaky-at-best conclusions – but, sheesh, must we start a #VoteCJ campaign in 2020-21?
Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
If McCollum’s first appearance is overdue, then we can only hope that Jamal Murray’s best chance hasn’t just sailed away.
Murray is a 6-foot-4 sharpshooter, one half of a refined two-headed pick-and-roll monster with Nikola Jokic. And although the Nuggets have shot up the conference hierarchy by embracing a team-first style of play, it’s been Jokic, a two-time All-Star, soaking up the individual accolades. Overlooked at times, however, Murray has been a consistent, reliable and healthy contributor to a near-powerhouse.
The Canadian isn’t just a punchy scorer either, and any time he tallied six or more assists in 2019-20, Denver owned a 15-6 record. Better, perhaps: When Murray went for 22-plus points, the Nuggets won 14 games and lost just five. But, like McCollum, Murray will need to make strides in the popularity department, especially if he intends to make headway in a conference that’ll welcome back Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to the fold next fall.
It’s a tight list already – one that fails to mention up-and-comers like De’Aaron Fox, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant – so it’s not impossible to wonder if Murray will always find himself on the outside looking in.
Without question, the guard has the necessary talent, statistical outbursts and team-ready successes on his resume – but will he have the popularity to break into the uber-competitive top 12 during any given season? Let’s collectively cross our fingers because a Blue Arrow hot-streak would be truly wonderful to behold.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
In any serious conversation, Gilgeous-Alexander would’ve been right at home with the younger players listed above…but that would’ve spoiled the surprise down here.
Yes, before you can even blink, Gilgeous-Alexander may just become your next big All-Star Game staple. As a 21-year-old, the former collegiate standout doubled his points (19.3) and rebounds (6.1) while forming a strong 63-game partnership aside Chris Paul, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Mentioned in last week’s column of the Northwest Division’s Most Underrated, Gilgeous-Alexander has a laundry list of blossoming intangibles already going his way – but how high can he go?
To wit, Oklahoma City went 9-1 – including wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz – when the guard scored 25 or more points this year. Moreover, Gilgeous-Alexander ranked first in minutes (35.1), first in points, fourth in field goal percentage (47.3 percent), second in rebounds, third in assists (3.3) and second in steals (1.1) across the entire Thunder roster this year. And that’s for a team that finished the shortened campaign in fifth – and over veteran leaders like Paul, Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams.
All-Star appearances – yes, plural – are in Gilgeous-Alexander’s near future, but the only thing left up for debate is the total amount.
D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves
And then there’s D’Angelo Russell, a technicality, certainly – but an intriguing situation nonetheless.
Last year, of course, Russell earned a well-deserved bid to the All-Star Game…but as Victor Oladipo’s injury replacement. This isn’t to take away from Russell’s breakout season at all – but the remainder of the division is weak outside of the current and multi-year crop of All-Stars.
So Russell, now back in the bigger and stronger conference, remains a compelling case study.
Sadly, Russell only got 12 games with Minnesota this year post-trade deadline but the lefty guard averaged 21.7 points and 6.6 assists on 41.2 percent from the floor. He’ll finally play for a city that has invested in him long-term for the first time ever – his fourth team in five years – and alongside one of his best friends, Karl-Anthony Towns. Needless to say, Russell is primed for an even better 2020-21 and his star status should continue to rise as well.
Russell knocked down four or more three-pointers in 24 games between Minnesota and Golden State this season, even reaching the hallowed 50-point plateau once too. On a league-worst Warriors squad, Russell had more green lights than a NASCAR race track – but there are few that can fill it up like him.
If this partnership between Russell and Towns work out, the pair could make multiple All-Star Game appearances together – just as they’ve always dreamed of.
Reaching the midseason festivities is no easy task and, more often than not, a few big-time names get left off the invite list every year. With unmovable members like James, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry in the Western Conference, earning that honor has never been more difficult. But if a spot opens up via injury, trade or conference vacancy, it’d be wise to bet on McCollum, Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander or Russell to slide on in.
On Basketball Insiders, our team will take a crack at the other division’s up-and-comers – but these four alone will add some much-needed drama to the voting process in the following years.