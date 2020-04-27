NBA
The Underrated Executives
Matt John continues Basketball Insiders’ underrated series by looking at which executives had their efforts fall under the radar this season.
Last week, Basketball Insiders ranked who was the best of the best of each position in the NBA, including executives. This week, Basketball Insiders is taking a look at who are among the most underrated executives in the NBA.
What makes an executive underrated? It’s actually a pretty loaded question. Their work may have led to a much better team than we all anticipated. Maybe their team isn’t that good, but they’ve made some brilliant moves to make the most of a bad situation. Maybe they have a more promising future than people give them credit for.
Take the Chicago Bulls front office, for example. Gar Forman has brought in some nice young talent, they have productive vets and showed some progress last year. If the Bulls were any good this season, he’d be on this list. Lo and behold, they stink, and he’s no longer running things. Even worse, one of the primary factors as to why they stink is keeping Jim Boylen as their head coach when many are pointing to him being the driving factor. They’re making the efforts to get past their turmoil, but until they get past it, they won’t make an appearance.
To answer who the most underrated executives in the game are, we’re going to approach this as if you asked this executive why they were labeled underrated, this would be their answer. Also, this based on their performance this season, not on their reputation.
“You didn’t think we’d be this good. Nobody did, really.”
Zach Kleiman, Memphis Grizzlies
Full disclosure: Kleiman was the toughest omission from the top executives list from last week. He’s done a perfect job rebuilding the Grizzlies because, in just a year’s time, it looks like the future is already here for them. The reason he was off the list was that, even though they’ve tremendously defied all odds from pretty much the very start, they’re a merely average team and not much else. The other executives on the list run teams that are all firmly at least one level ahead of Memphis.
Because Memphis has been leaps and bounds better than we all thought they would be, albeit still a fringe playoff team at the end, Kleiman gets the nod as the most underrated executive in the league.
He’s drafted both his franchise big and his franchise point guard. He’s surrounded them with complementary personnel. He even managed to acquire more young talent for pennies on the dollar. Can someone explain how he came away with Justise Winslow after the Andre Iguodala saga? Or how Josh Jackson was just a throw-in when Memphis originally acquired him? Following the anticlimactic end of Grit-and-Grind, so much is going right so soon for the Grizzlies, with a lot of it having to do with Kleiman’s work.
It could be a very different story this time next year. For all we know, the Grizzlies could be right back on top of the West. Should they find themselves there, Kleiman would absolutely deserve a spot among the best executives in the game. Last year, this writer talked about how hard it is to rebuild a winner after blowing up a glorious era for small markets like Memphis. Kleiman has done everything to prove that notion wrong.
“I did everything I should have done. It just hasn’t paid off yet.”
David Griffin, New Orleans Pelicans
If Zion Williamson had been playing the whole season, Griffin wouldn’t show up here. Because New Orleans has been frost-bitten by the injury bug for what feels like the millionth time, their *technically* below-average record has made the work that Griffin’s done fall under the radar.
When you have a potential all-timer just starting out his career as a pro, it’s imperative that you build around him the right way. No one knows this better than New Orleans. That’s because they’ve seen firsthand what happens when you don’t do that. With Chris Paul and Anthony Davis, the Hornets/Pelicans built some good teams around those guys, but not on a consistent basis. When they got the first overall pick last year, they knew they had to avoid the same fate with Zion at any cost.
Griffin has done a phenomenal job with that. He’s acquired Zion’s All-Star running mate and certified No. 2 in Brandon Ingram, a young talent who’s seemingly quite complementary with Zion in Lonzo Ball, as well as stingy veterans — JJ Redick and Derrick Favors — and they all were brought on to a team that already had Jrue Holiday, among others.
Things started picking up when Zion made its entrance. That should give you a good idea of how good this team could have been if it had a clean slate of health the whole season. It should also tell you how scary they should be for years to come. As long as they don’t see a repeat of this past year’s string of bad injury luck, New Orleans should be well in the thick of the playoff picture. If their progress continues to trend upward, Zion will more-likely-than-not stick around. Griffin deserves a fair amount of the credit if and when that happens.
“We made the most of a really bad situation. Even if it won’t lead to much.”
Neil Olshey, Portland Trail Blazers
The Blazers’ struggles this year should fit under the “surprised, but not surprised” file. They are coming off of an impressive Western Conference Finals trip, but they lost their starting center and their best perimeter defenders this offseason. To add insult to injury literally, they then lost one of their rotation players on top of all that midseason. Guys like Jusuf Nurkic, Moe Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, and Rodney Hood are not easily replaceable. That didn’t stop Olshey from trying.
He didn’t take any of the Trail Blazers’ losses personnel-wise lying down. When Portland needed a starting center, Olshey brought in Hassan Whiteside. When Portland needed another scorer, Olshey brought in Carmelo Anthony. When Portland needed perimeter defense, Olshey brought in Trevor Ariza. None of those guys have been the missing piece that magically turned Portland’s fortunes around, but Portland would be in much worse shape if Olshey hadn’t acquired them.
An executive earns the label of good by doing everything he can to help further his team. That includes making the necessary adjustments during a down year. Olshey did just that. It didn’t get the results that everyone in Portland wanted, but he made the conscious effort to do everything in his power to make the Trail Blazers a winning team.
It’s a shame that in the end, Damian Lillard’s best season is more-likely-than-not going to waste. No one should be blamed for what’s happened to Portland this season, but if there is, none of it should be placed on Olshey.
Tommy Sheppard, Washington Wizards
It’s been brought up before that Sheppard will probably be on the hot seat since the Wizards are out of the playoff picture, for one, and Bradley Beal is losing his patience in addition. That is the nature of the business. When the team is in a funk that they can’t get out of, everyone looks to the executive to resolve their issues.
Sheppard didn’t create this mess, but you can definitely tell he’s doing everything to clean it up. For what it’s worth — and sadly, it’s not really worth much at all — Sheppard has been doing a pretty darn good job. He stole Davis Bertans from San Antonio. He stole Moe Wagner and Isaac Bonga from Los Angeles. He signed Thomas Bryant and Ish Smith to bargain deals. He drafted the very exciting Rui Hachimura. And you know what else? Bringing in Isaiah Thomas was a fun, albeit ineffective, experiment!
All of this has culminated in another porous season that still leaves more questions than answers. How is Washington going to get better? What are they going to do about John Wall? How will they appease Bradley Beal?
Sheppard’s got much bigger fish to fry both this summer, but he’s shown thus far that he’s a competent executive capable of making a good move when it’s available to him. He’s got his work cut out for him, but he’s done enough to encourage Washington to keep him around.
“We’re not good right now, but our youth movement is more promising than people think.”
Mitch Kupchak, Charlotte Hornets
Make no mistake. The Hornets are as unremarkable as they’ve ever been. They’re 23-42. They have the fourth-lowest net rating in the league — minus-7.0 — and their cap flexibility is still limited by the money they owe to the role players they overpaid. It’s not like things were great before, but they were certainly better then than now.
Even if this season is going to be the worst Charlotte’s been through since the Lance Stephenson experiment, there is a glass-half-full side of things. This is the most athletic team we’ve seen in Charlotte in quite some time. P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges have given Charlotte a little extra bounce that they haven’t seen in years. Dubbing either as stars would be jumping the gun, but man are they a fun watch.
We’ve also seen a fair amount of progress among Charlotte’s younger players. Bridges, Devonte’ Graham, and Malik Monk have all played remarkably better this season compared to last. Terry Rozier hasn’t lit the world on fire, but he has given the Hornets his all with the role that they’ve given him. And who knows what the Martin twins could do in the long-term?
Kupchak has assembled a team with the label “not good, but fun.” The Hornets have a long way to go because the holes they had even before Kemba Walker left still need to be filled. The state of the team is definitely not good, but it’s not as hopeless as it may look on paper. With another lottery pick, and Nic Batum approaching a contract year, Charlotte may take a much bigger step next season. Don’t expect a lot from them, but because of Kupchak, you shouldn’t sleep on these guys either.
“Players influenced why we’re great, but that doesn’t mean we had nothing to do with it!”
Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers
Pat Riley, Miami HEAT
Last week, this writer talked about how certain executives couldn’t be ranked as the best at their positions if their team’s newfound success came primarily from their newly acquired stars who were swayed to go there by their teammates’ influence. Luckily, what can make an executive qualify for the underrated label is if he is responsible for other players that he brought in playing their part in their team’s success. Hence, both Pelinka and Riley deserve to be named here.
It’s definitely weird to link Pat Riley with underrated because just about everyone who pays attention to the NBA knows who he is and what he’s done. He may not have been the one who convinced Jimmy Butler to sign with Miami, but he put in the framework to get a deal done to both get Butler onboard and expand Bam Adebayo’s role by trading the mercurial Hassan Whiteside. Work like that shows an executive that knows exactly how to get things done.
The same credit can be applied to Pelinka. He may not have been the one to convince Anthony Davis to come to LA, but he made the necessary deals to get The Brow there. The Lakers had to finesse their salary cap situation to make room for Davis this past summer, and that’s exactly what Pelinka did. He put in the necessary work to make the dream duo become a reality.
Those aren’t the only reasons why the work from these two are underrated.
Riley has brought in a very exciting youth movement with Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson, among others, to round out the edges. Butler might be the reason why the HEAT are a top-four team in the Eastern Conference, but without the aforementioned players, how much better would his team be than the last ones he had in Chicago? Again, the credit goes to Riley there.
Pelinka has done basically the same just with castoff veterans. Dwight Howard has finally embraced his role as a second-string center (took him long enough!) and Avery Bradley has been having his most effective season since his days in Boston. We haven’t seen too much to say anything definitive yet, but the returns on Markieff Morris and Dion Waiters are promising. Pelinka’s work put a good roster around LeBron and Davis.
These two might wind up second-guessing some of the moves they made. Riley traded the young Justise Winslow for the older Andre Iguodala. Pelinka traded a lot of assets for Davis whose long-term status with the Lakers is up in the air. Still, they played their part in creating winners. They shouldn’t be written off.
As you can see, much like players and coaches, there are so many different ways in which an executive’s work can be underrated. It doesn’t honestly take much to earn that label. It also doesn’t take much to lose that label, too. Take Jerry Krause.
Krause’s work with the Bulls during the Michael Jordan era is, in fact, underrated because when we discuss Chicago’s reign in the 1990s, many love to praise Jordan for being the greatest player of all time, Scottie Pippen for being the perfect sidekick or Phil Jackson for running an excellent system during their heyday. Not many stop to think that it was Krause who got the whole gang together. Usually, he’s the last one to get the recognition. In fact, it seems as though Krause is better known for his issues with everyone on that team than his work in getting them there.
If you’ve been watching The Last Dance, you’d know how much that bothered Krause. It bothered him so much so that he elected to blow up the team piece-by-piece rather than keep it together for another run. By doing that, he arguably may have screwed Chicago out of another run, and after getting rid of everyone on that team, they never came anywhere close to what they were ever again under Krause.
This is all brought up not to take a swing at the former Bulls executive — RIP Mr. Krause — but to show that an executive’s effort can go underappreciated to much-disparaged in an instant.
The work that these executives have done this season deserves more appreciation, but their work can be undone. If it is, it may not matter how much good they’ve done. They could still wind up being as collectively hated, arguably undeservedly, as one Jerry Krause.
NBA
The Underrated Players: Pacific Division
David Yapkowitz continues The Underrated series on Basketball Insiders with the Pacific Division.
While there’s still no word on when, or if, the 2019-20 NBA season may resume, we’re doing our best here at Basketball Insiders to provide you with fresh content to help keep you occupied as you navigate from your bedroom to your living room and back again.
This week, we’ve delved into the world of the underrated. With a division by division breakdown, we’ve identified a few players around the league who may not have received the praise they deserve. It could be for a variety of reasons: maybe their team is in a small market or their team isn’t doing so well, record-wise.
Whatever the reason may be, these players deserve their proper due. Here’s a look at some of those underrated players in the Pacific Division.
Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings
Holmes is a player that’s flown under the radar for the majority of his five-year NBA career. During his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Holmes emerged as one of the best backup centers in the league. A low maintenance player who doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective. He brings energy, he brings defense, he brings rebounding and he can finish at the rim.
The Kings signed Dewayne Dedmon to a big contract to be their starting center, but he was quickly supplanted in the rotation by Holmes. This season, Holmes had started in more games (33) than his first four years combined (24). He’s put up career numbers in scoring (12.8), rebounding (8.3) and shooting percentage (65.4 percent). The Kings just might have found their starting center for the next couple of years.
Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers have a ton of offensive and defensive weapons on their team, a big part of why they were considered a title favorite. But the one player who sometimes gets lost in the media shuffle is Zubac. While his more popular teammates are often inundated with post-game media scrums, it’s not uncommon to see Zubac doing one-on-one interviews with reporters.
While Montrezl Harrell usually finishes games at center, he and Zubac give the Clippers a strong tandem. Zubac is better equipped at handling bigger centers defensively. He’s a strong presence on the glass. And for a guy who is a little way down the pecking order in terms of offensive touches, he makes the most of his opportunities and is efficient. He moves well without the ball and is often the recipient of a Kawhi Leonard or Paul George lob pass.
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
By what little attention Ayton gets in media circles compared to others in his draft class, you’d think he was some kind of a bust. He was only the No.1 pick in the 2018 draft and he’s had a fantastic start to his NBA career. He averaged a double-double as a rookie (16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds), making a case in his own right for 2018-19 Rookie of the Year.
He was unfortunately suspended to start this season but, once he made his return to the court, Ayton picked up right where he left off. He’s upped his numbers to 19.0 points per game and 12.0 rebounds. He’s also shown himself to be a much improved defensive player in year two and has displayed solid court awareness in terms of recognizing when to pass and making the right play. Ayton also has good on-court chemistry with Devin Booker, and the two should make for a formidable inside out duo in PHoenix for the considerable future.
Marquese Chriss, Golden State Warriors
In a year that has been marred with injuries and mounting losses for the Warriors, Chriss has been one of the lone bright spots. It’s been a testament to his work ethic as well as being able to find a role that suits him. A former lottery pick, Chriss was written off before the season began and was on the verge of washing out of the league entirely.
But, Chriss has revived his career in Golden State. He’s transformed from a power forward to more of a center, and he’s shown to be active around the rim and is adept at finishing lobs. He’s shown much better awareness and feel offensively when he’s in the paint. He’s set himself up nicely to be one of the players who maybe sticks around for the long haul on the Warriors roster.
Chriss may not turn into the rim-running lottery pick the Suns once pegged him for, but he should prove a solid addition going forward for the Warriors.
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors
With the mounting injuries, this season has proven more so about development for Golden State than it has winning games, about playing the young guys and seeing who is capable of making an impact. While Poole didn’t get off to the best start, his rookie season certainly picked up as it went along.
After a brief stint in the G League, Poole returned to the Warriors as a different player. He displayed a much better shooting touch and better decision making both on and off-ball. He was projected to be an NBA shooting guard, but he looks much better as a backup point guard. Before the season was put on hiatus, he had one of his best games of the year with 17 points on 60 percent shooting against the Clippers.
Jevon Carter, Phoenix Suns
Carter is a bulldog of a player. A tough, defensive-minded guy who fit right in with the old “Grit ‘N Grind,” culture that was around in Memphis when he was first drafted by the Grizzlies. He didn’t play much as a rookie last season, hampered at times by injury.
But when he did get minutes, Carter looked like a solid NBA player.
Now with Phoenix, Carter has proved the beneficiary of an increased role. His numbers may not jump off the stat sheet, but he’s a steadying presence with the second unit and a defensive pest. The Suns already have their go-to guys in Ayton Devin Booker, and others. Now in Carter, with his no-nonsense approach, they may have their perfect fit defensive counterpart.
And that should wrap up a handful of the most overlooked players from the Pacific. If you haven't already, make sure to check out our write up on the Atlantic, Central, Northwest and Southeast, and stay tuned for the rest of Basketball Insiders' Underrated series.
NBA
The Underrated Players: Central Division
Spencer Davies continues The Underrated series on Basketball Insiders with the Central Division.
Superstars are attention-grabbers. The natural eye just gravitates toward their outstanding talent and jaw-dropping big plays, or appearances on the front page of magazines and programs at arenas. At the sheer mention of a city or team, people can visualize this individual immediately, like a focal point of a painting.
We can’t forget about the rest of the canvas, though. After all, without the background we wouldn’t be able to pinpoint that focal point as easily, right? In fact, it’s incomplete and non-existent if the rest of the picture isn’t there. Couldn’t the same be said for some of the NBA stars that we appreciate?
I’m not a genius at making analogies, but let’s give this a try. This week, Basketball Insiders has begun a division-by-division Underrated series looking at the players who don’t quite receive praise that deserve their due. Thus far, we’ve covered the Atlantic, Northwest and Southwest Division. Today, we’ll dive into the Central Division.
T.J. Warren, Indiana Pacers
Considering that Warren is the Indiana Pacers’ scoring leader, you might feel this is a misplacement. It certainly should be, however, the 26-year-old forward doesn’t seem to garner much attention — maybe because the skeptics that questioned his ability to contribute to a playoff team coming from a losing environment in Phoenix don’t want to admit their short-sighted assumptions have been disproven. Otherwise, it doesn’t make much sense.
Warren’s transition to his new team has been seamless, and they’ve been more than willing to help him be comfortable within the system. If the Pacers need a bucket, they can trust him. He’s a deadeye mid-ranger, isn’t afraid to mix it up on the defensive end and naturally runs the floor well and finishes in transition. He’s one of the most efficient, consistent scorers in the league, and he’s still improving. So much for that “only good on a bad team” narrative. Warren has maintained his usual game and only gotten better.
Larry Nance Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers
No, not “just a dunker” — the Cleveland Cavaliers have a jack-of-all-trades on their hands. Pick a skill and it’s likely that Nance possesses it. You used to be able to say three-point shooting was a weakness, but that has gradually progressed over the last two seasons, this one specifically by cited by both increased success and attempt rate. Fouling was troublesome for the 6-foot-7 forward, however he’s gotten much smarter about being aggressive on the defensive end while avoiding unnecessary contact or frustration.
As cliche as it sounds, what makes Nance so important to the Cavaliers is his constant effort. He fights for the 50-50 balls and creates those extra possessions. He’s a play-saver and a playmaker. Despite being undersized, he’ll hang in there with the bigs in the paint just like he does with the guards out on the perimeter. Backed by the evidence of J.B. Bickerstaff’s use of him at the small forward spot post-All Star break, he just adapts to whoever he plays with. Cleveland relies on Nance’s leadership by example and vocally, an area he’s strived to work on since arriving in town two-and-a-half years ago. It’s safe to say they’ve found their glue guy.
George Hill, Milwaukee Bucks
Normally, an “underrated players” list wouldn’t include a savvy veteran with over a decade of experience. That’s not the case here, as Hill’s play only confirms the fact that NBA players can age like a fine wine. In his first full season with the Bucks, the 33-year-old guard is assuming the perfect role for him at this point of his career — guide the bench, make threes, defend — in 21 minutes per game.
He’s the ideal locker room mentor and teammate, as we’ve seen in the past in not-so-great situations with the Sacramento Kings and grooming De’Aaron Fox, in addition to the Cavaliers and advising Collin Sexton in back-to-back years. On the floor, he’s a load to handle as an individual defender. He’s literally the NBA’s top perimeter shooter by percentage, crucial to drawing guys outside and helping open things up for Giannis Antetokounmpo. That analogy in the introduction doesn’t sound all that bad in this perspective, huh?
Shaquille Harrison, Chicago Bulls
Harrison is a name that sticks out on this list most…probably because he’s relatively unknown, like under the under-the-radar group, despite having played in the NBA sporadically for the past three seasons. That’ll happen when you’re not getting every-game minutes for the Chicago Bulls, one of the most disappointing teams in the league this year. He’s flipped that perception with an opportunity post-All Star break.
As mentioned a few weeks ago, Harrison has been on a tear with a confident game despite a relatively-low usage. He’s been finding the open man, making the right next play and thriving in the open floor. While he’s not a go-to guy by any means, he has undoubtedly been a star in his role. There’s just a positive energy he brings when he steps onto the hardwood. With the changes on the way under Arturas Karnisovas, who knows what his future holds as far as Chicago is concerned — but keep Harrison in the back of your mind. All it takes is a chance.
Donte DiVincenzo, Milwaukee Bucks
Winning breeds winners. Novel concept, isn’t it? DiVincenzo worked his tail off two years ago to soar up the draft boards and into Milwaukee’s grasp. He’s been rewarded for that with the organization’s trust with a huge role on an elite-level team in just his second season. The Villanova alum isn’t afraid of the moment and it shows.
With his quick lateral movements, ball denial and command of the passing lanes, DiVincenzo is extremely impressive as a defender. It’s perhaps his most redeeming quality — unless you feel the athleticism is too hard to ignore in that debate. He’s stepped up in multiple roles, including being a starter on a championship-driven team. Maybe, just maybe, that experience in college will help him at this level.
John Henson & Brandon Knight, Detroit Pistons
These two are placed in the in-between area of their careers — in their late 20’s, journeymen with an injury history, expiring deals that are considered hefty. That may be so, but they still have a ton to offer. It’s so difficult to find your game when you don’t have a chance to show it. Henson and Knight started their season in Cleveland with undefined roles. Both were talked up in training camp as ready-to-go and healthy heading into a contract year.
After missing the first month-and-a-half of the season with an injury, Henson put his paint protection and defensive prowess, not to mention a beautiful over-the-top passing game, on display. He was receiving sporadic playing time. Knight’s case was worse, as he ended up getting a bunch of DNP-CD’s despite being ready. Luckily for them, the Cavaliers traded the two to the Detroit Pistons, where — despite the team’s record and current direction — they’ve had a chance to boost their value going into the offseason.
Sure, there’s not that much tangible evidence to the contrary, but they’re NOT at the end of their road. Knight is still money from deep and knows how to run an offense better than most. Henson’s got a soft hook and length to pester opponents. It’s unfair that they haven’t gotten a fair shake in a couple of years. Teams that take a chance on either one of these guys won’t regret it.
So that wraps up a handful of my most overlooked players in the Central Division. Make sure to stay tuned for the remaining pieces in this Underrated series on Basketball Insiders.

And most importantly, stay safe!
And most importantly, stay safe!
NBA
The Underrated Players: Southeast Division
Matt John continues Basketball Insiders’ newest series by looking at who has flown under the radar in the Southeast Division.
This week, Basketball Insiders is taking a look at the league's most underrated players division-by-division. Drew Maresca took a look at the Atlantic Division. Then, Benny Nadeau kept up the momentum with the Northwest Division. Today we're taking a look at the Southeast Division.
In recent years, the Southeast Division has been often critiqued for being one of, if not, the weakest division in the entire league. Last year, it really wasn’t pretty. Only one team made it to the playoffs that season – the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic – and they ousted pretty easily by Toronto. The year before that, there were two – Miami and Washington – but they were two of the three lower seeds who had a similar fate in the postseason.
When you stop to think about it, it’s been a downward trajectory for the whole division since the HEAT disbanded in 2014.
Things have been better, but not by leaps and bounds. Miami’s having its best season since LeBron James left, although they look like a team that’s a piece or two away from being a contender. Orlando was more-likely-than-not making the playoffs. Still, they have more-or-less remained the same as where they were last year: League average – and that might be giving them too much credit.
As for the rest of the division, it’s not pretty. Washington and Charlotte are pegged right at below-average currently. They’re definitely not the worst teams in the league, but pending any late-season miracles, they’re not making the playoffs. Oddly enough, the worst team in the division, Atlanta, happens to be the one team everyone’s most excited about long-term.
When you put all of that into consideration, it may seem hard to find underrated players in a division when the majority of it isn’t really that good. However, good individual performances can get overshadowed because not much team success has come from it.
Goran Dragic, Miami HEAT
When analysts discuss Miami’s major steps forward this season, they talk about Jimmy Butler’s acclamation as the team’s top dog. Bam Adebayo’s evolution into one of the league’s best young centers. Their suddenly-exciting rookie class spearheaded by Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn. The one plot thread that doesn’t get enough credit is Goran Dragic’s seamless transition from starting point guard to sixth man.
Being mere weeks from turning 34, it’s clear Dragic doesn’t have the same footwork he did when he bent defenses to his will in his heyday. With him on the downside of his career, some adjustments had to be made on his part. Unlike his role in past years, he had to learn to lead the second unit.
It’s true that Dragic had that role back in his early days in Phoenix, but a lot has changed for him since then. Having to relearn a modified role such as this is much easier said than done. But in doing so, Dragic has actually had quite a resilient year compared to his injury-plagued 2018-19 season. In fewer minutes than he’s used to, Dragic has averaged 16 points and five assists on 44/38/77 splits, and it’s led to Miami owning one of the more offensively potent benches in the league.
When the Sixth Man of the Year discussion comes up, the first names that come to mind are Lou Williams, Montrezl Harell, or Dennis Schroder. Dragic’s case is simple: He thrived when confronted with the task of going from lead dog to bench spark on a team that won’t be messing around in the playoffs. For that, he deserves consideration and to be on this list.
Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards
Over the past several years, we’ve come to see JJ Redick and Kyle Korver prove how potent they can be in an offense if they are used to the fullest of their capabilities. If you have somebody so consistently money from three that the other team must gameplan to ensure that he won’t have a sliver of daylight, you’ve got a weapon at your behest.
Not that we didn’t know he could stroke it from deep before, but now, we have our newest iteration of the sharpshooter – Davis Bertans. There hasn’t been much to cheer about in regards to the basketball team that resides in the nation’s capital, but Bertans’ ascent into a three-point flamethrower has certainly been a sight to behold.
Bertans’ floor-stretching abilities have breathed new life into the Wizards’ offense. When he’s on the court, their offensive rating is 113.6, which matches the Los Angeles Clippers’ third-rated offensive rating. 77 percent of his shots have been from distance this season, which has led to him having his best season yet as a professional. His scoring numbers have nearly doubled, and he has the second-highest net rating among Wizards who have played at least 1,000 minutes.
Another reason why Bertans gets a mention here: Most of the sharpshooters in the league are either guards, wings, or a hybrid of both. Bertans is a big. He’s mainly a power forward, but Washington played him at center for 16 percent of his minutes. There are other stretch bigs in the league who share around the same three-point percentage as Bertans – Kelly Olynyk at 43.2 and Nemanja Bjelica at 42.4. The difference is, they’ve attempted eight more threes than Bertans combined. That’s how you know how dangerous Bertans is compared to them at the three-point line.
There was a reason why the price for Bertans at the trade deadline – even on an expiring contract – was two first-round picks. If Washington really is committed to getting back to what they were three years ago or even better, having Bertans stick around should absolutely be a priority.
Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic
12.1 points. 5.2 assists. 3.3 rebounds. 47/25/72 splits. 28.3 minutes a game. For any starting point guard in the NBA, those should be seen as pedestrian numbers. For Markelle Fultz, these numbers should be seen as a step in the right direction.
Fultz’s hurdles, both mental and physical, have been well-documented since he entered the league. Now that he seemingly has gotten past them, he’s making leaps toward reaching his potential as a prospect. He’s still got a long, long way to go, but at least he’s consistently on the court.
At 21 years old, Fultz is at least shown both aggression and vision when taking the court. He has good touch around the basket – shooting 65 percent from inside zero to three feet – and he played well enough to usurp DJ Augustin as the team’s starting point guard. That’s… something! Sadly, he hasn’t been getting a whole lot of attention because Orlando is a mid-tier team that may have peaked with the squad they have. Still, they should be encouraged by Fultz’s progress in his first full year with the team.
There’s still plenty of time for Fultz to improve his mechanics. In Orlando, he’s had some breathing room and, so far, he hasn’t taken the league by storm, but he has shown that he still breeds intrigue.
At the end of the day, Fultz’s numbers won’t blow you away when you factor in him getting picked number one in his draft, but we can still look at it and wonder if the best is yet to come.
Michael Carter-Williams, Orlando Magic
Speaking of players whose careers could have been in jeopardy, it’s so nice to see that Michael Carter-Williams may have found a home in Orlando. The guy was a late-season pickup last year after Houston barely used him. Now, he’s a rotation player on a playoff team.
There’s a lot about Williams that would turn teams off. That pretty much starts and ends with his jumper. It’s not ugly by any means, it’s just not very reliable. His percentages throughout his career from pretty much everywhere have been bad. Before this season, you could look anywhere he’s shot from the court outside of zero to three feet and would not come to any conclusion beyond saying uh-oh.
Yet there’s so much to like about him. He’s a 6-foot-5 point guard with long limbs, decent passing vision and the ability to be a menace defensively. Carter-Williams has picked up his efficiency from around the floor – 43/29/83 splits is a definite win for him – and has, for the most part, stuck to what he’s good at.
The only problem is, again, Orlando’s not really making much headway. No matter what direction they decide to go in, at least Carter-Williams can rest easy knowing he proves that he belongs in the NBA. Even if his stats aren’t nearly as good as they were early on in his career, Carter-Williams has found his niche.
Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets
OK, fair, we know what you might be thinking, but wait: Rozier’s performance for the Hornets is underrated for several reasons.
1. Charlotte hasn’t been good this season, that was something we all were anticipating. The difference between this year and last is that there seems to be some semblance of promise in this team. Devonte Graham, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and even Malik Monk seems to have made some nice progress.
Their record doesn’t necessarily reflect an improvement from last season, but their ability to stay at the same production after losing Kemba Walker is impressive. Rozier has had a lot to do with both the youth movement and Charlotte’s perseverance.
2. He’s been outshined by Graham. Graham has come back to earth after an electrifying start, but his unexpected jump overshadowed that this has been Rozier’s best season as a professional.
3. He’s given Charlotte their money’s worth, unlike somebody like Nicolas Batum, Rozier has at least given the Hornets good production for the contract they gave him. 18 points and 4.1 assists on 42/41/87 splits is strong at $19 million a year is, ultimately, not a deal-breaker. Especially when you compare him to some of their other poor contracts.
Rozier hasn’t necessarily surpassed expectations, but he hasn’t been a disappointment when many thought that he would do just that. Many have dismissed Charlotte for their front office’s mishandlings over the last several years. Perhaps the fact that Rozier has turned out better than most of their recent additions could signal a turning point.
Vince Carter, Atlanta Hawks
We had to include Carter on this list, we just had to. A player with his reputation and his impact on the game of basketball deserves a shoutout as he rides off into the sunset.
We don’t have to dive into his stats because they don’t accurately reflect on what he’s done. In case it’s not clear, Carter didn’t have to choose this path to end his career. He could have ridden on James or Curry’s coattails to a ring and nobody would have blamed him. Is there a feeling more rewarding than winning a championship to finish your career? To end it all on a high note?
As it turns out, yes. Carter didn’t want his legacy at the end of his time to be defined by if he won or not. He wanted it to be defined by how he influenced the NBA of tomorrow. We know his impact on the Sacramento Kings. Not too long from now, we’ll see the kind of effect it’ll have on the Atlanta Hawks. They may not be good now, but we know the sort of ceiling they have on their hands with Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and the aforementioned Collins.
If they reach it, don’t be shocked if they give credit to Carter for how they did.
Many NBA legends have talked about the veterans who influenced them when they were young – Vince Carter believed that was what was most important. In short, making sure that these young players are on the right path from the start and not take anything for granted. Carter made a lasting impact on the NBA, and that impact should last for generations.
This list goes to show that there’s no correct way to be underrated. You can be underrated because you embraced a new lesser role. You can be underrated because you thrived in a bigger role and didn’t get noticed. You can be underrated because you made progress that no one saw coming. You can be underrated because your impact in the locker room greatly exceeds that on the court. And so on and so forth. . .
We’re still some ways from seeing this NBA season resolve, if at all, but, when it does, we’ll see these underrated players continue to shine.