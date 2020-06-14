NBA
The X-Factors: Boston
Shane Rhodes continues Basketball Insiders’ X-Factor series with a breakdown of the Boston Celtics.
The NBA hiatus is coming to a close. With the season set to resume July 30, just over a month away, there would appear to finally be a light at the end of this long, long tunnel.
That said, we’re not quite there yet. But, in the meantime, we here at Basketball Insiders will continue to do our best to help make that month-long lead up to the NBA’s return feel as short as possible.
With that in mind, we turn to our X-Factor series. Over the last few weeks, the BI team has looked at each of the 22 teams with a shot at the postseason. Specifically, we’ve tried to highlight each “x-factor,” the game changers that should give each team some sway and make some big-time plays as they either head into the tournament or fight for one of the last spots in the postseason.
Today, we’ll continue that series with a look at the Boston Celtics, the Eastern Conference’s third seed and, after the losses of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford from the season prior, one of the NBA’s biggest surprises.
So, without further ado, let’s get to it.
Like, every team headed to Orlando, Boston’s roster has multiple players that, if given the opportunity, could sway any given play, game, or even a series in their favor. But, unlike every other roster, the Celtics have Marcus Smart — as unique a player as there is in the NBA today.
With Smart, no single play is taken for granted. Yes, the 2019-20 regular season was arguably the best of his career — but, somehow, the 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game box score doesn’t do Smart’s true game-to-game impact justice.
Smart, in the clutch, has consistently demonstrated the ability to manifest the impossible. Need to force a turnover? He’s got you covered. Looking for a steal to seal the game? No problem for Smart. How about a block? He can do that too. A timely charge? He’ll give you two.
On the whole, Smart is an enigma. But he is one of just a handful of players that can seriously alter an entire game and its trajectory on any given play. With that in mind, and despite a roster loaded with talent, Smart will be the Celtics’ biggest X-Factor come the postseason.
But, again, Smart isn’t their only X-Factor. Given Gordon Hayward’s up-and-down Boston tenure, and despite the emergence of Jayson Tatum, he should prove a major factor on their quest toward the NBA Finals, too.
In his third season with the team, Hayward would appear to be over his gruesome ankle injury; in 2019, he averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shot 50.2 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from three, a season on par with his best in Utah. That said, and despite that return to form, Hayward has continued to fade into the background on occasion — not to say that that’s always a bad thing but, in most cases, the Celtics would want their $40 million man leading the charge.
Whether more aggressive or passive, whichever Hayward the Celtics find in Orlando is going to have a serious impact on the team and their shot at the title.
If he’s passive, Boston, to their detriment, may have to lean more heavily on their extremely inexperienced bench.
But, an unleashed, aggressive Hayward on the road to the Finals? And he just might be the Celtics’ swing piece, their ace in the hole when faced with the best of the NBA’s best.
Beyond those two, the center spot may prove the team’s biggest X-Factor.
Daniel Theis is a strong, if underappreciated, option that can do a bit of everything when on the floor. That said, to compete at the highest level, the Celtics are going to need a bit more oomph from the five-spot. Of course, Boston has no elite option at the position while their depth, unlike Theis, is a bit more one-dimensional — to manufacture that oomph, they’re going to need to get creative.
Enes Kanter should provide a spark on offense and as a rebounder, something Boston has struggled with in the past, but may prove a defensive liability. Semi Ojeleye and Robert Williams, meanwhile, could almost be seen as a defensive foil to Kanter — both are strong defenders, but Ojeleye is an extremely streaky shooter (with a career three-point percentage of just 33.3 percent) while Williams is mostly limited to a lob threat on offense.
Then there’s Grant Williams, a rookie that managed to carve out a consistent role in Boston’s rotation for much of the regular season, who may be the first to hear his name called in relief of Theis. That said, and despite his strong regular season play, Williams, at just 6-foot-6, is just a bit undersized and inexperienced to be relied on as a primary player in a postseason environment right now.
Luckily, Boston has one of the NBA’s craftiest in head coach Brad Stevens — if anyone can Frankenstein a “true” center out of their rotation, he can. And, as a group, if they can elevate their play to the point where they are able to contain, or even just compete, with players like Brook Lopez and Joel Embiid, it would be a major boon for the Celtics and their title odds.
In its fourth month and counting, it may seem as if the current NBA drought might never end. But, every day, we inch closer and closer and, before we even know it, the postseason will be upon us.
So, keep on the lookout as we wrap up the X-Factor series and, if you haven’t already, make sure to go back and scope out its earlier entries. Stay tuned for the plethora of content on the way between now and July 30, as well.
NBA
The X-Factors: Clippers
David Yapkowitz continues Basketball Insiders’ X-Factor series with a breakdown of the Los Angeles Clippers.
The resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season took a huge step forward recently with the NBA announcing plans to finish the regular season and playoffs at the World of Disney in Orlando, Florida.
Under the NBA’s proposed plan, 22 of the 30 teams will reconvene next month with a few weeks of training camp before games begin around July 30. While it’s a major step in trying to salvage the season, there are still issues that need to be resolved as evidenced by a players’ conference call Friday evening.
We’re continuing with our X-Factor series here at Basketball Insiders, taking a look at what each team’s most pressing issues are should the season indeed resume.
The Los Angeles Clippers vaulted themselves into contender status last offseason when they signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George. After their strong showing against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, the general consensus was that they had already had a formidable supporting cast — and they just needed a superstar to fit in.
Well, they managed grab two and immediately placed themselves into the upper echelon of the league, something no Clipper team before them had managed to do. As talented as the “Lob City” Clipper teams were, they never were a legitimate threat to win a championship.
Despite being considered a contender, the Clippers still have somewhat of an underdog identity. In Leonard’s previous championships with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, his teams were the underdogs coming into the series. George spent a few years on the underdog Indiana Pacers who had some memorable battles with the “Big 3” Miami Heat. Key players such as Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell were all previously discarded by other teams.
And now, all together on the Clippers, they remain in the shadow of their across the hallway neighbors, the Los Angeles Lakers.
There are some key factors surrounding the Clippers as they prepare to embark on what they hope will be a championship run. Before the season was halted, the Lakers were the best team in the league record-wise, and that was largely due to their size.
With LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers boasted one of the biggest and most formidable frontlines that was bolstered by a rejuvenated Dwight Howard off the bench. One of the questions that’s followed the Clippers all season is if they have the requisite size to combat the Lakers over a seven-game playoff series.
Harrell has routinely played larger than his size, but having to body up against Davis over the course of seven games is different than having to do it in a regular-season matchup. Ivica Zubac has the size, but is he quick enough to defend Davis on the perimeter?
The Clippers attempted to address those concerns by signing Joakim Noah right before the season was suspended. While injuries have taken away the player that was once an All-Star in Chicago, Noah is still a very serviceable player.
Last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, he suited up in 42 games and put up 7.1 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes per. He’s a big body to throw at the Lakers size who will crash the glass and protect the paint. He’s a smart player with good court vision who can act as an additional playmaker in half-court sets.
Prior to signing Noah, the Clippers’ other backup bigs aside from Harrell — who usually finishes games — were Marcus Morris, JaMychal Green and Patrick Patterson. All three are more stretch bigs who space the floor with their shooting. Noah brings a much different skill-set to the table. It’s not clear what Noah’s minutes will look like if the season resumes, but he can be a difference-maker in a game or two if he’s utilized.
Another potential issue that’s followed the Clippers this season is their point guard play. When the season began, the only real point guard on the roster was rookie Terance Mann, and he hadn’t played the point regularly since high school. Beverley is the team’s defensive ace and Williams is more of a scorer. While both can act as the team’s point guard, they aren’t true floor generals.
While a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Williams also usually closes games and with both Leonard and George on the floor, a true point guard probably isn’t too pressing of an issue. But with the second unit, that’s where Reggie Jackson comes in.
A midseason pickup off the waiver wire, Jackson had an up-and-down time in Detroit that was beset by injuries. As soon as he suited up for the Clippers, he made an immediate impact. He appeared in nine games for the Clippers while averaging 9.1 points per game, 3.2 assists and shooting 45.2 percent from the three-point line.
He knows what his role is; that’s someone who can run the second unit and provide some stability in keeping the offense running when the starters/closers need a breather.
Perhaps the most pressing issue the Clippers face as they anticipate the season resuming is their health. Leonard has dealt with injuries during his career and last season with Raptors, he sat out games here and there as part of his “load management” protocol, a practice that he’s continued with the Clippers.
George has also had his share of the injury bug, and he began this season missing the first 11 games as he recovered from shoulder surgeries. He’s also had to sit out a few times this season with nagging injuries.
The Clippers as a whole have dealt with a myriad of injuries to various players this season. They’ve had rotating lineups and changes and have not had a fully healthy roster for a sustained period of time. They’ve had 29 different starting lineups to this point.
Should the season proceed as planned, the extended time off could stand to benefit the Clippers. This team cannot afford a major injury to a key player if they truly have their sights set on competing for the first championship in franchise history.
Provided that they can remain fully healthy and any point guard/center issues are mitigated by recent arrivals, the Clippers have just as good a chance as anyone to win it all. They stand to go where no Clipper team has ever gone before. There was a different sort of vibe around the Clippers this season, where the impossible finally seems possible.
NBA
The X-Factors: Denver
Expectations for the Denver Nuggets were high entering the 2019-20 season, but Drew Maresca explores the most important X-Factors for a deep postseason run.
With news breaking about new cases of COVID-19 in states like Florida – where the remainder of the NBA season is to be played – it shouldn’t be too surprising that a segment of the NBA population is reticent to return – including the likes of Carmelo Anthony.
As of Wednesday, the league and the NBPA are ironing out a plan that would allow players to skip the remainder of the season without facing consequences. That means that the outcomes of the returning NBA season will be greatly affected by who chooses to return – and who doesn’t. And as strange as the remaining games might be, one team will ultimately be crowned the 2019-20 champion.
Basketball Insiders has been reviewing the major X-Factors for teams that will return to action on Jul. 30. Our very own Matt John did a great job recapping which teams we’ve covered so far in his introduction to the HEAT’s X-Factors piece yesterday. Today, let’s review a team that is laser-focused on wearing that aforementioned crown – the Denver Nuggets.
Denver entered the 2019-20 season in excellent company as many felt that they were right behind the Lakers, Clippers and Bucks in terms of talent and potential. And they’ve mostly lived up to the hype. The Nuggets won 66.2 percent of games this season, which leaves them as the third-best team in the Western Conference when play resumes in July.
But the Nuggets have their share of question marks, too. They were only 5-5 over their last 10 games prior to play stoppage, with losses to the lowly Cavaliers and Warriors. Obviously, if a major rotation player chooses to opt-out of returning, that greatly changes their outlook. That aside, what other factors might contribute to a Nuggets postseason run – and maybe even a championship?
The first X-Factor is probably the most unreliable – and it’s Michael Porter Jr. The enigmatic athlete was a sure thing, top-three pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but a back injury led to him falling to the Nuggets at No. 14. He sat out his entire rookie season but was worked back into action slowly in 2019-20.
Porter’s first few months of professional basketball were successful as he averaged 21.3 minutes, 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 48.0 percent on three-point attempts in 15 games in January. But an ankle injury late that month cost him all games between then and the All-Star break. When Porter. returned in late February, he came back to a different role and he struggled – either as a result of a lack of confidence or residual effects from the ankle injury. Either way, he had only two double-figure scoring nights in his next nine games.
But Porter has now claimed another three months to continue to bounce back and hone his craft. His length and skill were on full display in January, as was his ability to connect on tough shots. What he’s back to his old self? Will he have the opportunity to earn a significant role? He’s a wild card considering his age and experience, but Porter is a unique offensive talent given his size, length and skillset. He’s been a relative liability on defense; but, again, he’s long – which can help in guarding the bigger small forwards, for whom the Nuggets have few answers. While he could hurt the Nuggets chances at succeeding this postseason, he could also be the key to their big-picture success.
The next X-Factor the Nuggets must hope (but probably already know) will break their way. It’s the longest standing criticism of their best player – Nikola Jokic. He’s a franchise cornerstone seven-footer that can handle the ball, pass better than maybe any center ever and still connects on 43.3 percent of shots between 16 feet and the three-point line. So what’s the problem?
Jokic has been criticized for much of his career for being out of shape and/or not possessing an NBA body. But it’s important to remember that he entered the league as a doughy 253-pounds. He’s never been overly muscular and it’s fair to assume he weighs more now than he did then.
The X-Factor element asks: What if Jokic comes back in even better shape? A slimmed-down Jokic would likely add athleticism to an already-elite skillset. There’s really no comparison for what that could look like. If Jokic comes back in even slightly better shape, the rest of the Western Conference is in trouble.
The final X-Factor relates to the Nuggets’ youth. Ultimately, they’re young, so their lack of playoff success thus far should be categorized as learning opportunities. Last season represents this group’s first playoff experience and it ended on their home court.
Denver’s ascent has defied logic as they entered the season as one of the favorites in the Western Conference despite boasting the NBA’s 11th youngster roster at just 25.42 years old. Looking at it more closely, none of this should be surprising considering their 25-year-old star center (Jokic) is in only his fifth season and their fourth-year star guard Jamal Murray is still only 23. They’re actually the second youngest “contender” in the NBA, behind only the Boston Celtics (25.09 years old).
With that in mind, the Nuggets shouldn’t view this season as the end-all, be-all, right? Well, unfortunately, title windows can close quickly and for a number of reasons – including injuries, trades and coaching changes.
The Nuggets’ core came up short against the (widely-believed-to-be -lesser) Portland Trail Blazers in Game 7 of the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals. As a team, the Nuggets shot only 37 percent from the field in that game, connecting on a measly 10 percent of their three-point attempts. Can they collectively overcome their lack of experience, avoiding another potential elimination game failure? If they play to their best potential, the Nuggets might not have to look ahead any longer – this year could be their year.
The three-month hiatus from basketball opened up new possibilities for the NBA from a business standpoint, but they also provided opportunities for a number of teams who most felt were out of the championship discussion. Teams will return revitalized, both mentally and physically. Will Denver take advantage of that? There are lots of similar questions left to be answered beginning in late July. And we only have 50 days left before we begin getting answers.
NBA
The X-Factors: Miami
The Miami HEAT have been one of the East’s best teams this season, but certain factors can dictate whether they go deep in the playoffs or find themselves in a first-round exit. Matt John examines.
Over the past two weeks, Basketball Insiders has taken a look at the X-Factors that can shape the fate of those who will be in the playoff running when the NBA returns with its 22-team format. So far, we’ve taken a look at teams that are:
1. On the outside looking in: New Orleans and Portland
2. Basically in a gap year: Brooklyn
3. Getting their first taste of playoff action with their new squad: Memphis and Dallas
4. A gritty opponent that no one wants to face: Indiana and Oklahoma City
5. Possibly the most unpredictable playoff team ever: Houston
Today, we’re looking at the boys down in South Beach — the Miami HEAT.
With Jimmy Butler onboard — Miami’s best acquisition since LeBron James — it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the team’s had its best season since 2016. What is a surprise this season is that the results go beyond just what Jimmy Butler has done.
Miami’s success primarily starts with Butler, yes, but he’s not leading a bunch of scrubs to the playoffs. Far from it, in fact. Miami has gotten better as a whole because roles occupied by previous alumni have basically been upgraded with new faces.
- Defensive Enforcer/Board-Getter: Previously occupied by Hassan Whiteside and now dominated by Bam Adebayo, and that only partially covers how magnificent Bam has been this year.
- Three-Point Specialist: Previously occupied by Wayne Ellington and now taken over by sophomore surprise Duncan Robinson.
- Designated Complementary Scorers: Previously occupied by Dion Waiters and Dwyane Wade and now replaced with younger, more reliable shooters like Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.
Lest we forget, Goran Dragic has been awesome in his new role as the sixth man, Derrick Jones Jr. has continued to develop nicely, and because of the hiatus, Miami now has more time to integrate Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder. The HEAT are really good, and they could potentially get better, but not enough to be considered “great.”
The general consensus on them is that as impressive as they’ve been — in the sense that the team surrounding Butler has been noticeably better than we anticipated — they still need another elite player or two before they move up high enough to reach “contender” status. Could they prove those naysayers wrong with a fruitful playoff run? It depends on a few things.
First, let’s talk about their two top dogs, starting with Butler. This hasn’t been his best season shooting the three-ball. Butler’s never been a three-point marksman — he hasn’t relied on it nearly as much as other modern-day All-Star wings do — but as a career 33 percent shooter from downtown, seeing him shoot so badly from three — 24.8 percent this season — that he basically abandoned it all together is astounding.
Then, there’s Adebayo. Adebayo has been one of the best all-around bigs in the league. He hasn’t just been a menace on defense and on the boards. He’s also been one of the league’s best passing bigs as well. He can pretty much do everything on the court right now except one thing — shoot threes. In his defense, nobody in Miami is asking him to do that… yet.
Amazingly, Miami is tied for first in three-point shooting in spite of Butler’s woes and Adebayo’s lack of contribution in that department, shooting at a 38 percent clip as a group. It’s no doubt played a factor into why they have the sixth-best offensive rating at 112.7 points per 100 possessions — Robinson, Crowder, Herro, Dragic, Nunn, Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard all shoot between 36 to almost 45 percent from three. In the modern NBA, it’s honestly pretty impressive that the HEAT still have a top-10 offense in the league despite their two best players not being a floor-stretchers.
The real question is, can a team with a makeup like that go deep in the playoffs? We all know that the playoffs are a different game. Opponents will look to exploit weaknesses as frequently as possible. Having as much shooting as possible is a strong advantage. In Miami’s case, teams are going to leave as much space for Butler and Adebayo as possible. They’ll blanket their three-point shooters as best they can to keep the offense from humming. Butler is a playoff proven star but not a superstar, and Adebayo is a playoff rookie. Erik Spoelstra’s got a proven track record, but as good as this team is, they don’t have the overwhelming talent that the Heatles did back in the early 2010s, so his work will be cut out for him.
It will also depend on who Spoelstra trusts out there, which is another X-Factor. Miami has 11 players on it roster right now worthy of playing in the playoff rotation — Butler, Adebayo, Dragic, Nunn, Robinson, Herro, Crowder, Iguodala, Jones, Olynyk, Leonard — but another proven fact about the playoffs is rotations always shorten. Teams go with fewer guys than they normally do in the regular season as a means to tie up loose ends. The ones that go deeper in their rotation usually regret it. Spo definitely has some decisions to make there.
Miami is tied for the 11th-best defensive rating in the league, allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions, which honestly is far from bad. Adebayo and Butler have a lot to do with why their efficiency on that end isn’t too far behind from their offense, but they haven’t had the most solid support behind them in the former department. Robinson, Herro and Nunn have all given Miami a layer they didn’t know they needed, but none of them are defensive stalwarts. That probably went into the decision-making process when they traded for Iguodala and Crowder.
Whether they did or didn’t, there’s no guarantee that those two are better options than Miami’s youthful crop of shooters. They definitely bring more versatility, IQ and toughness to the defensive end and they have a lot more playoff games under their belt, but how much Iggy has left in the tank is up in the air while Crowder is wildly inconsistent on the offensive end. The HEAT will have to do a lot of mixing and matching to do. Eight games might not be enough time to do it.
Finally, the last X-Factor is who Miami plays in the postseason. Playoffs always boil down to matchups. We’ve seen that year-to-year. The 2006-07 Dallas Mavericks were a good enough team to beat just about anybody… except for the eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors, who exploited every single advantage in their favor. That series upset overshadowed that Dirk Nowitzki and Co. were every bit as good as every contender in the league. They were just given the worst hand possible. Matchups can turn the tide no matter what seed you are.
These eight regular-season games can definitely have huge implications in Miami’s fate when they enter the playoffs. Adebayo’s elite defense against just about any frontcourt player along with Butler’s ability to get buckets would make life hell for Philadelphia, who Miami beat 3-1 in the season series. At the same time, Miami’s lack of two-way players could definitely be run over by Boston, who won their season series 2-0. Miami’s collection of talent gives them the luxury of adaptability compared to most teams, but that may not matter if the matchups aren’t in their favor.
How the playoffs shape up can have an impact on the HEAT in the long-term. With the moves they’ve made, they’ll have cap flexibility to make a run at a star free agent. You know how we said they are one or two more elite players away from being at the top? Well, a particular Greek superstar will be on the market in two years. If all goes right, he may be the answer to their prayers.
The odds of Miami winning a title are a longshot this season, but seeing where the bar was set this season, that may not have been the upfront goal to begin with. The goal was to put Miami back on the map this season, and no matter what happens, that’s exactly what the HEAT did.