The X-Factors: Washington
David Yapkowitz examines the Washington Wizards’ best path toward a postseason play-in opportunity.
The NBA will be back, although in what form remains to be seen. Players have until June 24 to inform their teams whether or not they will make the trek to Orlando or not. Until next week, we won’t have any idea as to what teams will look like as they gear up for a playoff run.
Assuming though that most teams remain relatively intact, we’re continuing our X-Factor series here at Basketball Insiders. We’re taking a look at what each potential playoff team needs to do in order to make the playoffs and possible advance further.
After losing John Wall for the entire year before the season had even begun, the Washington Wizards certainly appeared to be a team that would finish on the outside looking in. Before the season was halted, they were 24-40. However, that actually was good enough to be in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and a mere 5.5 games back from the Orlando Magic for the eighth and final playoff spot.
The Wizards will be among the teams invited to Walt Disney World later this month with a viable path for them to possibly make the postseason. One of the biggest issues they’ll face is the fact that they are such a young team with relatively little experience. Out of the 17 players on the team, including their two-way contract players, nine of them are 25 or younger. Ian Mahinmi (33) and Ish Smith (31) are the lone players over the age of 30.
This team has relied heavily on their youth all season long. Players such as Troy Brown Jr, Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura, Jerome Robinson and Mortiz Wagner were all key rotation players. Each of them has produced though for the most part when called upon. They’re young, they’re going to make mistakes. But they will learn from it and it could prove invaluable as they begin their Orlando journey.
Another major factor for the Wizards’ playoff hopes will be their three-point shooting. That’s been one of their biggest strengths the entire year. The Wizards had been one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA this season and their 37.2 percent mark was good enough for third overall in the league.
Five players on the team are shooting at a 40 percent clip or better from long range with Davis Bertans leading the way at 42.4 percent. Bertans was always a good long-range sniper, but he exploded this season. His game is well suited to the new age game of stretch bigs and three-point shooting. Among the other players in the rotation shooting a strong percentage from three, Bryant is at 40.7 percent and Isaac Bonga at 40 percent. Shabazz Napier is 38.1 percent, Smith is at 36.7 percent, Brown at 34.5 percent and Wagner at 34.3 percent.
This team has plenty of capable shooters from beyond the arc and sometimes a hot shooting game or two or three might be all they need. A team that shoots as well as the Wizards do from three is certainly capable of getting hot for a few games and surprising someone.
This all brings us to the one major X-Factor in the Wizards hopes for the playoffs. As quickly as their youth matures and as good as their three-point shooting is, Washington’s hopes and dreams for this season fall on the shoulders of Bradley Beal.
When it was announced that Wall would miss the entire season, it put a ton more pressure on Beal. And he responded. Beal’s play this season has been nothing short of spectacular. He was one of the biggest snubs for the All-Star Game and if he somehow manages to drag the Wizards into the postseason, why shouldn’t he get consideration for the MVP award?
His 30.5 points per game and 6.1 assists are both career-highs. He’s shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from the three-point line. He’s getting to the free-throw line about eight times a game and converting at 84.2 percent mark.
Beal is a threat to score from anywhere on the court. But one of the biggest changes to Beal’s game this season has been his playmaking role in Wall’s absence. When healthy, Wall is one of the best point guards in the league; shoes that are not that easy to fill. Beal has been doing a tremendous job. He’s been the de-facto point guard with the ball in his hands most of the time and finding that balance between getting his own shot and knowing when to create for his teammates or keep them involved in the offense.
If the Wizards manage to sneak into the postseason, something that didn’t seem very probable before the season was put on temporary hiatus, you can bet that Beal will be the driving force behind that.
As it stands, the NBA’s plan is for an eight-game schedule to finish off the regular season and determine the playoff seeding. If the team that finishes ninth is within four games of the eighth-place team, they will have a play-in game to determine the final playoff spot. That’s all the Wizards need to do to trigger a play-in game: Finish within four games of eighth place.
It’s a daunting task to be sure, but with Beal playing like a super-human, it’s certainly not improbable.
The X-Factors: Toronto
Drew Maresca continues Basketball Insiders’ X-factors series, assessing what the Toronto Raptors need to break in their favor to make a deep postseason run and defend their title.
The NBA recently announced that players must alert their teams if they intend to opt out of the remainder of the season by June 24, and Kyrie Irving is speaking up about his preference for players to avoid returning at all. It was always going to get more complicated in the run-up to the return of basketball, but it’s gotten even weirder than anticipated. But on a positive note, details have been distributed pertaining to the logistics of the NBA and Disney World’s hosting strategy, complete with entertainment for players, hotel assignments and rules for entering and existing the bubble.
Regardless, we are a mere six weeks from the return of basketball. We at Basketball Insiders have published pieces identifying X-factors for 15 of the 22 teams returning to action — today, we turn our attention to the lone Canadian team to discuss its keys to a deep postseason run.
The defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors were 46-18 as of play stoppage in March — a 71.9% winning percentage. They’ve played as well on the road as they have in Toronto – posting a 23-9 record at home and on the road. That bodes well for their chances considering no teams will benefit from the comforts that home court advantage affords. They have impressive depth at most positions, and their length on the wing is better than maybe anyone – and who wouldn’t want that kind of defensive depth at the forward position in a league with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, Paul George, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum?
Speaking of their lengthy wings, one of them is the Raptors’ first X-factor — OG Anunoby. He was already having a breakout season and was playing his best basketball just prior to the stoppage, increasing his scoring average from January (9.8) to February (10) and March (15.2). He also increased his true shooting percentage and offensive rating in four straight months between December (53.3% and 102) to March (71.9% and 136). So clearly, things were trending in Anunoby’s direction.
But despite developing a reputation around the association, Anunoby could still surprise folks. He’s only 22 and has lots of potential into which he can grow. His defensive impact is basically a given at this point, but what if he spent a time over the past three months working on his offensive shortcomings? He already improved his decision making this season when catching the ball in half-court offensive sets, decisively stepping into jump shots or shooting more quickly. But Anunoby was still turning the ball over at a mildly-alarming pace and committed too many offensive fouls. If he improves in either of those areas, he could add additional firepower to the Raptors’ offense. Even if he doesn’t, Anunoby’s improved shooting and defensive prowess make him a staple of Toronto’s lineups. He can’t take a step back if Toronto has hopes of advancing beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals. Considering Anunoby missed the entire 2019 playoffs due to an emergency appendectomy on Apr. 12 — and the fact that he was simply a different player in the postseason prior — he’ll have to acclimate to playing a major role for a contender in the playoffs on the fly. But like the adage goes, pressure either bursts pipes or makes diamonds.
But Anunoby isn’t the only wild card. Marc Gasol is another player from whom the Raptors could receive a boost, and the potential for that is relatively high for two reasons. First, he was banged up prior to play stoppage due to a hamstring injury that kept him out of 38 games so far in 2019-20 – so getting a three-month (and counting) break from basketball activities means that the seven-footer should at least return more structurally sound. And at 35-years-old, Gasol needed the extra rest more than most.
But it doesn’t end there for Gasol. Much like Nikola Jokic’s body transformation, Gasol appears to have dropped a good amount of weight, sporting a new, lean physique. While dropping weight hasn’t always worked out well for NBA players, it’s logical to assume that Gasol will be quicker and nimbler considering his slimmer appearance.
Even Raptors head coach Nick Nurse acknowledged Gasol’s body transformation.“It is good. I mean, I’ve seen Marc myself many times on some Zoom calls and most of all just his face in there,” Nick Nurse said. “So I thought it (Gasol’s weight) probably reduced a little.”
Granted, Gasol hasn’t performed exceptionally well in any month this season; but remember, the Raptors currently own the second-best record in the East, while getting only 27.5 minutes per game from “Big Spain.” And in the 36 games in which he’s appeared, Gasol was posting both a career-low 7.6 points and in 6.3 rebounds per night. Granted, they’ve gotten increased production from Serge Ibaka, but imagine if Gasol comes back fitter and more mobile?
But the team’s most important X-factor lies squarely with where they’re seeded. As the second seed, Toronto is slated to play the currently seventh-seeded Nets — sans Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets replaced their head coach only four games prior to stoppage, and they just replaced their starting center, too. That’s not an ideal recipe for continuity.
But it’s not as if the Raptors specifically want the Nets; the other teams competing for the seventh seed – Orlando and Washington – are equally ideal competition for a team looking to skip ahead to the conference semifinals. It’s not that they’re flat-out bad – it’s just that all three teams are under .500. And more importantly, the alternative is to play the sixth seed. As is, the sixth seed currently features a tie between the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers (while the Miami HEAT are only two games ahead of them both). And both the 76ers and Pacers have won 60% of their games in 2019-20. Which option would you prefer?
It’s worth mentioning that the Raptors are 6.5 games behind the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and only 3 games ahead of the Boston Celtics, so Toronto could technically finish higher, too — but it’s unlikely. So while the exact schedule hasn’t been determined just yet, the Raptors still have eight games remaining.
The Raptors have the most boom-or-bust potential. This writer’s skepticism pertaining to Toronto’s chances are well-documented since as far back as the preseason. None of my calls for trades and looking to the future have came to fruition. Instead, the Raptors have went about their business…and they’ve won.
While the top of the Eastern Conference looks tough, the Raptors have as good of a chance as any team outside of Wisconsin to advance to the conference finals. And once you’re there, anything can happen.
The X-Factors: San Antonio
Spencer Davies continues Basketball Insiders’ X-Factor series by taking a dive into a San Antonio Spurs team with more questions than answers.
We should always read the fine print.
Approximately a month from now, the NBA is planning to resume its season in Orlando. Whether those visions come to fruition is unknown. With a pandemic and racial injustices sweeping the nation (and the world), members of the NBPA have been making their voices heard. There are ongoing negotiations concerning how the league and its players can use such a global platform to speak up and show solidarity with the Black community without compromising such a crucial period to create real change.
Some players are opposed to coming back to playing since sports is such a trivial aspect, while others are on board to harness its ability to unify. All things considered, the power is in their hands regarding how this is all handled. At the same time, there are long-term financial concerns that could stem from a cancelation as well. It’s not an easy situation to navigate, so we’ll see how things turn out in the coming weeks.
Granted the Association does go ahead with its Disney bubble scenario, we at Basketball Insiders are continuing our X-Factor series by looking at the field of 22 who could participate. We’ve done a good chunk of them thus far, so make sure you check those out. Today, we’re going to look at the San Antonio Spurs, one of the Western Conference teams that has to really make noise in order to break into the postseason for the 23rd consecutive year.
Unfortunately for them, it will be without LaMarcus Aldridge. The veteran big man underwent successful surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, leaving him out for the rest of the way. Aldridge made up one half of San Antonio’s top-scoring duo with DeMar DeRozan. His field goal percentage slightly took a hit, but his 38.9 three-point percentage was a career-best. There’s no good in taking away the value of a seasoned veteran in a hunt for the playoffs. Already facing an uphill battle in the race for the eighth seed, the Spurs are going to have to adjust to playing without their seven-time All-Star.
Jakob Poeltl is the only other listed center on the roster. Will he be equipped to handle such a load? Almost certainly not — at least not the way Aldridge plays. Poeltl is more of your traditional big that does the dirty work. He’s got a great frame to set screens and crash the glass. However, his skill set at this time is rather limited to be depended on, especially since he’s only played a hair over 16 minutes per game. We’ll probably see Chimizie Metu pick up some floor time, as well as rookie Luka Samanic, given the situation.
There is a good chance that San Antonio elects to go the small-ball route more often than not. Multi-guard sets won’t necessarily be a bad thing. Derrick White and Dejounte Murray are used to playing together as it is, and that’s one hell of a backcourt combination defensively (if Bryn Forbes doesn’t start). Maybe Trey Lyles will see the floor as a five since his play closest mirrors Aldridge. Even Rudy Gay in the right rotation could be a nice change of pace to speed things up at that position. Whatever way the Spurs mitigate the loss of Aldridge, it’s going to have to be creative.
Perhaps the most obvious X-Factor is DeRozan. We all know that he’s the proverbial head of the snake when it comes to scoring; can he continue to elevate his teammates and play-make the way he has when the opposition keys in on him? He is, after all, a man that loves to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. Look at the way he’s bounced back from his first season in San Antonio — it’s an impressive line, statistically speaking. He’ll have to keep trusting his teammates to ensure that production carries on. DeRozan is going to be the man again for the first time in a few years, and that’s not an easy task to put on one’s shoulders.
The Spurs’ bench is a key component in their chase. NBA mainstay Patty Mills is a pro’s pro that can erupt for 25 points on any night that he gets hot from deep. Pending on who’s in the first five, Forbes is almost the same way with his jump shot. Veteran swingman Marco Belinelli is always lurking on the perimeter as well.
Do you know who’s capable of a breakout, though? Lonnie Walker. The sophomore wing has displayed plenty of flashes when an opportunity presents itself. As the playing time increases, so do his numbers. He is fearless in attack mode and confident in hoisting triples when he has chances. Let’s not forget about that jaw-dropping athleticism, either. Orlando could be a perfect place for Walker to cap his second season with a bang.
Finally, there’s the leader of the Spurs. We all know him as Gregg Popovich — a five-time NBA champion and three-time Coach of the Year. The question here is whether or not he’ll be on the sidelines to guide his players. Along with Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, he is in the advanced age group of coaches who could be considered more high-risk in contracting the coronavirus. If he participates, what ways will he have to adjust his strategy? Will he advise from afar and give the opportunity to his assistants such as Becky Hammon and Tim Duncan? Will he take a chance and be hands-on?
These are questions that we don’t know the answer to yet. You don’t want to halt the development of your rising upstarts, nor do you want to mail it in and finish on a sour note. And yet, you don’t want to cause any kind of harm to yourself or others. It’s not an easy conundrum to fix.
San Antonio does not have an easy road ahead. The team is stuck in a position of uncertainty in more ways than one, and it will have to answer questions on the fly if the organization wants to extend that untouchable playoff streak.
The X-Factors: Sacramento
De’Aaron Fox is a superstar in the making, but the Sacramento Kings’ playoff hopes may rest with two other up-and-comers.
The world is on fire.
And, frankly, the news of pending basketball hardly seems important in the slightest. The planet-wide pandemic and sweeping protests have turned everybody’s day-to-day routines on their head – but, obviously, for one group, it has done so in awful and disproportionate ways.
If you can donate, consider doing so. If you can’t donate, educate yourself. Even if you donate, continue to read, learn and listen.
Or try this: If you finish this article and come away having learned something — from a new three-point percentage to an underrated aspect — donate something of your own: Time, supplies, a tough conversation — whatever. Consider it a trade, do whatever it takes. Make a difference, even if it’s a small one.
The NBA is nearly back — how exactly (and with what measure of success) is yet to be seen, but there is a plan and structure worth building from. For teams on the bubble, getting into the play-in tournament will be the most and immediately pressing issue. But the other bracketed, locked-in franchises, jockeying for home-court advantage, must get serious and knock off that rust. Out westward, the stakes are even higher — and for those hungry at a postseason without the Warriors, this is a key moment in franchise history.
For the Sacramento Kings, it’s time to hand every single key on the ring to De’Aaron Fox and get out of the way.
All things considered, Sacramento is lucky to be here, just as the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans are too. At 28-36, they’re right in the hunt for a play-in showdown of sorts. But they’ll need to keep pace with the upstart Memphis Grizzlies and three other teams to do just that. And although they’ll need to face the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, they’ll also get the Brooklyn Nets — sans Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving — Orlando Magic and the Pelicans twice. As far as controlling destinies go, they’ve got a puncher’s chance.
And although momentum is a thing of the past, notably, the Kings were 13-7 over their last 20 games heading into the stoppage.
Harrison Barnes may own the postseason pedigree, while Fox boasts the skill set of a future superstar – but Portland has, presumably, Damian Lillard; New Orleans has, presumably, Zion Williamson; and the Grizzlies have the current standings advantage. Of course, Buddy Heild needs to get hot, stay hot and be Fox’s right-hand man – ultimately, that’s not all that interesting of an observation.
Herein lies, however, the two most interesting Kings-related subplots as the league moves toward an Orlando bubble. The obvious potential X-Factor is Bogdan Bogdanovic, a player so good that the Kings almost traded him away before restricted free agency this summer because they were afraid they couldn’t afford the cap penalties an albatross deal might bring. Thankfully, in February, Sacramento was able to shift Dewayne Dedmon, thus opening up the ability to match just about anything — which, reportedly, they are likely to do.
Unless you’ve lived under a rock, the list of Bogdanovic’s plaudits is no secret. Now with over a decade of professional basketball experience, the 6-foot-6 do-it-all playmaker achieved almost everything up for grabs in Europe. Between a EuroLeague championship and a well-earned Finals MVP, Bogdanovic had climbed the throne before even stepping foot in America. From the get-go, his basketball IQ, play-running and shot-making were NBA-ready and he’s only improved with time.
Crucially, on a roster helmed by Fox, Bogdanovic does not need to score to be effective and his frequent off-ball movement is a major floor-opener. The Kings were 10-3 this season when Bogdanovic dropped 20 or more points and he could stand to shoulder even more of the offensive load. The Serbian’s 36 percent clip from three-point range in back-to-back seasons is largely forgettable, but he’ll have loads of previous high-pressure successes to fuel him through any elimination games he may face in empty Florida arenas.
Dedmon, naturally, has a connection to the Kings’ other looming X-Factor, Richaun Holmes. Neglected in Philadelphia and an afterthought in Phoenix, Holmes ended up in Sacramento last summer and quickly became a fan favorite. But with the team investing $40 million in Dedmon, Holmes wasn’t expected to be a key feature for the Kings in 2019-20 – and, well, that changed in a big way. After just five measly games, Holmes took over the starting role and absolutely ran with the newfound opportunity. The 26-year-old would notch 13 double-doubles (and finished with nine rebounds in four other games), well on his way to career-highs across the board. During a slim one-point defeat to Minnesota in December, Holmes tallied 20 points, 18 rebounds, two steals and two blocks on 60 percent shooting and 44 minutes.
It seemed like a star was swiftly rising on the horizon… until injury struck.
Suffered on Jan. 6, Holmes’ torn labrum was a momentum-killer, an ill-timed ailment that kept him out for 24 games.
Given the questions of health surrounding both Harry Giles and Marvin Bagley, the chance is there for Holmes to usurp the franchise order. Sticking Holmes on Nikola Jokic or Jusuf Nurkic might be a tough ask, but it’s certainly better than the alternatives. Better yet, Holmes — who lives in the paint – pairs wonderfully with the court-stretching Nemanja Bjelica and declutters the lane for an attacking Fox or free-roaming Bogdanovic.
By the time Holmes was re-arriving on the scene for Sacramento, the league was teetering on the brink of cancelation. But in a double-digit victory over Portland, Holmes snagged 10 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes – nothing major, but certainly an improvement over the likes of Giles and Alex Len.
Since Bagley was drafted in 2018, the Kings’ future has looked brighter — Fox, Bogdanovic, Hield and Giles – but, all at once, Holmes has forced his way into the conversation after just 40 games. While the fit alongside Bagley is potentially suspect, that’s a future problem. Today, right now, for getting into the altered play-in tournament and the right to face the Los Angeles Lakers, Holmes is crucial. His recovery and health some three months later may even dictate if the Kings have a shot here at all.
The focus falls rightly on the shoulders of Fox, but if the gritty Kings end up in a first-round battle for California, check the tapes on Bogdanovic and Holmes – they’ll certainly deserve their fair share of the credit.