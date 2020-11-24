Tommy Sheppard: ‘No plans’ for Wizards to Trade John Wall

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said Washington has no plans to trade John Wall. He said he was with Wall this morning when the point guard was working out. Sheppard said Wall and Beal have a new chapter ahead of them to work together coming off Wall’s injury.

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said Washington has no plans to trade John Wall. He said he was with Wall this morning when the point guard was working out. Sheppard said Wall and Beal have a new chapter ahead of them to work together coming off Wall’s injury. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 23, 2020

