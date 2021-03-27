NBA
NBA Daily: Watching the Buyout Market
With the trade deadline now past, teams’ last refuge to improve their rosters is through the buyout market. Zach Dupont looks at the buyout market and which players may find a new home in the coming weeks.
The trade deadline has come and gone in the NBA, but teams still have plenty of work to do to improve their rosters before the playoffs.
The buyout market presents teams with their final opportunity to add talented depth to their rosters, crucially, without giving up assets. So we’ll be taking a look at which players are most likely to find themselves needing new homes in the coming days.
Centers
The center position is where the most exciting players of the buyout market reside. Two of the more prominent names in the sport have already found themselves bought out by their old teams in Andre Drummond and LaMarcus Aldridge.
Drummond hasn’t played in a game in around a month while the Cleveland Cavaliers searched for a trade partner that never came. Drummond, who is 27-years-old, is 6-foot-10 and 280 pounds and has been one of the best rebounders in the NBA since his rookie season in 2012-13, averaging 13.8 rebounds per game over his career. Drummond is an excellent combination of size, defense and rebounding that will come on the cheap, but for Drummond to be successful on a contender, he will have to accept a much lesser offensive role.
Aldridge hits the buyout market as a much different center option than fellow center Drummond. Aldridge is now in the tail end of his career; at 35-years-old he was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday morning after playing limited minutes this season. Aldridge’s role will be to provide veteran leadership and stretch scoring to the bench of a contender. Despite having a down season, Aldridge still managed to average 13.7 points per game, 46.4 percent shooting and 36 percent shooting from three-point range.
Aldridge and Drummond’s destinations seem to be set in stone already, with Drummond long rumored to be joining the Los Angeles Lakers and Aldridge seemingly heading to the Miami HEAT. A wrench was thrown into that slightly when the Memphis Grizzlies waived Gorgui Dieng on Friday. Dieng provides defense, rebounding and even the ability to stretch the floor in a limited capacity. In 21 games this year, Dieng is averaging 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.9 percent from three-point range on 2.2 attempts per game. Dieng also doesn’t have the downsides that Drummond and Aldridge have; Drummond wants the ball in his hands on offense often and Aldridge is well-past his prime and isn’t the same player he was five years ago. Dieng doesn’t need the ball in his hands to impact offense, mostly just finishing layups or taking spot-up threes and at 31-years-old Dieng still has a few years left in his prime.
While Drummond, Aldridge and Dieng will take the headlines, there are some other centers to keep in mind. Kelly Olynyk was involved in a deadline day trade from the HEAT to the Houston Rockets, making him a prime candidate to be bought out. Olynyk played in 43 games this season for Miami and averaged 10 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, making him an interesting option for teams needing scoring depth at center. The Sacramento Kings Hassan Whiteside is another player who could see himself in need of a new home. Whiteside’s 7-foot-tall, 270-pound frame makes him a desirable option for any team in need of a center, but effort will always be a concern surrounding him.
Wings
The big names on the buyout market this year are mostly going to be centers, but a few wings may end up on the market in the near future that would attract contenders’ interest.
The most notable wing that could see himself as a free agent would be Otto Porter. Porter was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Orlando Magic, who had a fire sale on deadline day. Porter is now stuck on a Magic team not looking to compete for the rest of the season and with one year left on his current deal, he will undoubtedly be looking to have his contract bought out. Assuming he does get bought out, Porter’s skill set as a two-way wing will have every contender in need of shooting and defense calling. Porter has struggled to stay healthy this year, but in limited showing he’s averaged 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while knocking down 40 percent of his three-point shots. Porter has been consistently dangerous from beyond the arc his entire career, shooting 40.9 percent from three for his career.
Every team with championship aspirations will throw their hats in the ring if Porter hits free agency, but it’s not a given he will see the market. The Magic now owns porter’s Bird rights and that is a valuable enough asset that they may opt to keep him and try their luck at resigning him in the offseason. If he does end up in free agency, the Portland Trailblazer are a team that desperately needs help on defense and with shooting off the bench, both areas Porter specializes in. The Boston Celtics have similar issues that Portland does and with a real lack of depth in Boston, Porter would be an exciting fit there. Really, if Porter becomes available, every team that thinks they could make a run in the playoffs this year will try and sign him up, so it’s difficult to predict where he would end up.
While Porter is the prized commodity when it comes to wings, there are a few other names to look out for. Rodney Hood was traded to the Toronto Raptors on deadline day and if the Raptors don’t feel as if they can compete, Hood could find himself as a dangerous scoring option in free agency. Porter’s new teammate James Ennis is another player who could be bought out, as the Magic likely want to give as many minutes as possible to younger players.
Guards
The guard position looks like it may be the weakest crop of players in the buyout market, but there will still be options to improve team depth. Looking at primary ball handlers, the recent Magic acquisition Jeff Teague is all but certain to end up in free agency. While Teague is no longer a starting point guard, he has proven himself to be a reliable backup point guard the past few years. Another backup point guard to keep an eye on is the New York Knicks’ Austin Rivers. Rivers has struggled to find the court this year in his ninth NBA season, playing in just 21 games so far. If the Knicks want to be active in the buyout market, Rivers may be the player to make room for a new addition. But Rivers has proven to be a capable backup option over his career and some teams lacking point guard depth may take a run.
There are some off-ball guards to keep interested in as well over the next few days. Detroit Pistons’ Wayne Ellington is the odd man out in a team looking to give minutes to their younger core. Ellington, a career 38.1 percent three-point shooter, is currently hitting 43.1 percent of his 6.4 attempts from deep this season and high-level shooting is always in demand. Another valuable off-guard who could provide a defensive boost if bought out is Avery Bradley, who wound up on the Rockets along with Olynyk via trade. Like Ellington, Bradley is a capable shooter from deep, hitting 36.5 percent of those attempts over his career, but Bradley’s value primarily stems from his defensive abilities. Two-way guards like Bradley are always a valued commodity in the NBA and if he hits free agency, he surely won’t be there for long.
While these are some of the bigger names to keep track of, there are plenty of players who will become free agents looking for new homes.
The buyout market will begin to escalate in the coming days, but teams have some time to make these decisions. The deadline for a player to be bought out and remain and remain playoff eligible is Friday, April 9.
NBA
NBA AM: Trade Deadline Winners
After an epic trade deadline, Matt John examines who came out victorious when it was all said and done.
How does one win with the NBA trade deadline? It’s not always as simple as “They got the best player or on the market!” or “They just became the best team in the league!” Teams win the NBA trade deadline because they simply made the best out of it for their own good. Doing what’s best for the team can mean either capitalizing on the window they have now or preparing for the future.
A group of teams stood out as the clear winners of the NBA Trade Deadline for different reasons. Let’s start with the biggest winners and why.
Denver Nuggets
Past their shaky start to the season, the Nuggets are on the upswing. They’ve won 10 of their last 12 games, while Nikola Jokic has further solidified his MVP campaign. Jamal Murray is on pace to set multiple career-bests — a positive, although not the gaudy numbers he put up in the Bubble — and Michael Porter Jr. has started to acclimate himself after an up-and-down rookie season. 26-18, they have a bottom-10 strength of schedule the rest of the season, per Tankathon, and should only continue to gain ground in the Western Conference.
Despite that, Denver didn’t allow the opportunity for further improvement to slip through their fingers. In JaVale McGee and Aaron Gordon, the team has now added a significant amount of athleticism to their frontcourt that they sorely missed with the departures of Mason Plumlee and Jerami Grant in the offseason. McGee should provide solid minutes, but Gordon is a major acquisition for a team that was already ascending.
Gordon is the athletic, two-way power forward that, much like Grant, should look great alongside Jokic. He should give Denver’s 19th ranked defensive rating (112.7) a significant boost while also providing a one-on-one defensive chess piece that they can match with LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and the other star forwards the Nuggets expect to face in the Western Conference playoff. Gordon’s career-high three-point percentage (37.5 percent) – and his underrated ability as a passer should pay dividends, as well.
Gordon was brought in to replace what Denver missed in Grant — but his fit might just be better.
Chicago Bulls
Before the trade deadline, Chicago stuck between a rock and a hard place.
By no means a bad team, their 19-24 record had them merely in the playoff conversation. Considering the three-game difference between the fourth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and the 10th-seeded Bulls, there was always going to be competition for those bottom-five spots in the Eastern Conference postseason picture. Of course, they could have just waived the white flag, sold off their productive veterans and looked to next season.
But, instead, Chicago chose to bet on themselves and cashed in big.
In the biggest deal of the day, the Bulls acquired All-Star Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic in the midst of a career-year. Paired with Zach LaVine, Chicago now has a legitimate claim to one of the best duos in the conference and has considerably boosted their odds to lock up a spot in the postseason, perhaps even one ahead of the league’s new play-in tournament.
But it doesn’t stop there. Al-Farouq Aminu, also acquired in the Vucevic deal, should strengthen the perimeter defense while Daniel Theis, who started in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals and was acquired from the Boston Celtics, should prove a versatile play behind Vucevic.
Miami HEAT
Miami didn’t just get it done on the day of the trade deadline. About a week ago, the team acquired Trevor Ariza, a more than capable veteran that should help in their push to return to the NBA Finals, from the Oklahoma City Thunder. And they aren’t done, as they are currently considered the favorite to sign LaMarcus Aldridge, who was recently bought out by the San Antonio Spurs.
That said, the HEAT made some serious noise on Thursday.
Early in the day, the team sent Moe Harkless to the Sacramento Kings for Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Silva. Harkless, who has played in just 11 games this season and averaged just over 11 minutes per contest, was essentially a non-factor, but Bjelica could prove a real difference-maker. At the very least, Bjelica and his career 38.9 percent three-point percentage should open up the inside nicely for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Later, just under the wire, Miami made their biggest move, acquiring Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a pick swap. Oladipo has looked much more like his old self over his last eight games, averaging 25.6 points on 43.3/36.8/82.6 splits to go with five assists and 4.5 rebounds. He should provide a major boost for a HEAT offense that has struggled at times this season and is currently ranked just 25th in the NBA.
While the team certainly must like the players they acquired, they might like what they didn’t have to give up to get them just as much if not more. No young talent, no major rotations players, no assets Miami valued all too much were given up in any of these deals. Even if those additions don’t work out, they have to consider that a win.
Orlando Magic
It’s been almost ten years since Dwight Howard left Orlando — and it’s a loss the Magic still haven’t really recovered from. For a long time, the team has been on the fence, a pseudo-contender that could make the postseason, but couldn’t really do much once they got there.
But now, Orlando would appear to be committed to a full-on rebuild, having moved Gordon, Vucevic and Evan Fournier, their three longest-tenured players.
Their era of Magic basketball didn’t amount to much, which might make it stink all the more now that it’s over. But, on the plus side, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz will be back, while the team added 21-year-old Wendell Carter Jr. from Chicago, who could do with a change of scenery and might still capitalize on the potential that made the Bulls select him seventh overall back in 2018. Better yet, they added some nice draft assets to build up a roster around those guys that, hopefully, can someday lead them to the promised land.
Most would say the Magic waited too long to blow it up. But, now that they have, they deserve props for dedicating themselves to a specific direction rather than continuing to ride the fence.
NBA
Losers At The Trade Deadline
The trade deadline saw a lot of deals made. Ariel Pacheco takes a look at which teams came out as losers.
The trade deadline has finally passed and it was an eventful one. There were shocking deals like the Orlando Magic trading Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls and Aaron Gordon going to the Denver Nuggets. As with any trade deadline, there are losers or — more simply put — teams that weren’t able to properly maximize their assets.
A lot of teams were active at the deadline, but different teams have different goals. The losers of the deadline are teams that failed to reach their goals due to a bad trade, inactivity or mishandling of assets. Here are the biggest losers of the deadline.
Houston Rockets
The Rockets had about as disappointing a trade deadline as anyone could have imagined. Victor Oladipo was traded to the Miami HEAT for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and 2022 first-round swap rights. It’s a lackluster return for Oladipo, who was the best player they acquired in the James Harden trade. This means the package for Harden ended up being just the assortment picks and swaps that will likely be late-first round picks, Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs.
The decision to essentially choosing to acquire Oladipo instead of Caris LeVert, who’s younger and cheaper than Oladipo, looks even worse in retrospect. The return Harden trade is now heavily dependent on the draft assets they acquired. The trade continues to look worse by the day. The Rockets gambled they’d be able to get even more assets in return for Oladipo but his play and injury history were too much of a risk which drove down his market. In the end, the Rockets ended up the biggest losers of the deadline.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics have been a mess this season. They are under .500 and needed immediate help. They did well to swing a deal for Evan Fournier, but he doesn’t truly move the needle for them. They were rumored to be in talks for Aaron Gordon who could’ve been a more meaningful acquisition but he ended up in Denver. Fournier will help Boston and while they were able to keep Marcus Smart, the Celtics needed a more versatile player who could fill multiple holes. Fournier, while a good shooter and scorer, isn’t enough to turn the Celtics’ season around.
The Celtics also made a money-saving move by Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Mo Wagner. Theis has been a valuable player for the Celtics in recent years, but they were brushing up against the luxury tax. No owner wants to pay the luxury tax for a team that is under .500. Theis was a useful player for Boston, but it could mean more minutes for Robert Williams. The Celtics ended up being losers here, as the Fournier acquisition was simply not enough.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers while sitting third in the Western Conference, have some glaring issues. They are a jump-shooting team and don’t have anyone who consistently puts pressure on the rim. They don’t get to the free-throw line much either. They’ve needed a playmaker and traded Lou Williams and two second-round picks to Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Rajon Rondo.
Rondo has dealt with injuries all season-long and when he has played, he’s been rather awful. He did perform well in last year’s playoffs and is nicknames as “Playoff Rondo” but he does not solve the Clippers’ issues. In fact, he accentuates them. This places more pressure on Patrick Beverly to be healthy and play well. It’s possible Rondo will be better on a team that has a realistic shot at the championship, but the evidence suggests that Rondo will likely hurt the Clippers, not help.
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors came into the deadline with the potential to be one of the league’s biggest sellers. They did flip Norman Powell into Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. Powell has a player-option this offseason he will most likely decline and will look for a big contract. Flipping him for Trent Jr. gives the Raptors a younger version of Powell and a better defender who they can retain in restricted free agency.
However, they failed to trade Kyle Lowry who is set to be a free agent this offseason. Lowry is the greatest Raptor of all-time but it seems as though a departure will be coming in free agency. Acquiring assets for him should have been a priority for the Raptors. Duncan Robinson was reportedly on the table in a deal with the HEAT. The Raptors failed to maximize their best asset this deadline. They also traded two useful players in Matt Thomas and Terence Davis for second-rounders to clear roster spots in a potential Lowry deal.
Their failure to capitalize on Lowry as an asset makes them losers at the deadline.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors didn’t do anything to improve their roster. They are currently in the playoff hunt and their roster is barren of high-end talent. Stephen Curry is still in his prime but this season is going to waste. The Warriors did make a few minor moves to help with their luxury tax bills shipping Marquese Chriss to San Antonio and Brad Wanamaker to Charlotte. However, it puts a lot of pressure on the Warriors to add talent in the offseason. The Warriors come out as losers at the deadline for their failure to upgrade the talent on their roster.
NBA
NBA Daily: Five Trade Deadline Predictions
Bobby Krivitsky makes five predictions as to what might happen on the day of the NBA Trade Deadline.
The NBA Trade Deadline is finally here. But it just doesn’t feel the same as in years past.
The NBA’s new play-in tournament, which has expanded the potential playoff field to 10 teams in each conference, combined with the impact COVID-19 has had on the players and league at large has severely limited the buzz around the 2020-21 deadline. There’s reason to hope, however.
As always, deadlines spur action. And there are plenty of teams that need an upgrade. So, even if there are few deals completed, there could still be plenty of fireworks that change the postseason picture.
Without further ado, here are five predictions for what will happen before the conclusion of the trade deadline.
No More Than 10 Trades
The first is short and sweet: last year, 13 trades commenced on deadline day. Of course, that preceded the pandemic and the inception of the play-in tournament, which are the driving factors in the prediction that there will be no more than 10 deals prior to the 3 p.m. ET deadline.
Kyle Lowry Gets Moved
For all intents and purposes, Kyle Lowry wields an unofficial no-trade clause. If he tells the Toronto Raptors he wants to spend the remainder of his career with them, he’s not getting dealt. However, if he informs the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Masai Ujiri, he desires to get traded to a title contender, then this prediction will come to fruition.
Lowry, who turns 35 on deadline day, is on an expiring contract. So, beyond the Raptors wanting to do well by their franchise icon, this is a case where the player holds most of the leverage. Losing him for nothing would be missing out on an opportunity to strengthen their long-term outlook.
As for where Lowry might end up, it’s been reported that his preference is the Miami HEAT. Miami, of course, would push to get a deal done without offering Tyler Herro. But, if they low ball Toronto, that would open up the opportunity for another team to swoop in and snatch Lowry for themselves.
Namely, the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only is Lowry a Philadelphia native, but the 76ers have some enticing young pieces of their own to offer, including Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle.
Still, expect the HEAT to get a deal done some way or another. Jimmy Butler is 31 and Pat Riley, perhaps better than anyone, knows how quickly a window into contention can slam shut — if they can add Lowry, they just might get back to the NBA Finals.
The Boston Celtics Land Aaron Gordon
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon reportedly made his trade request weeks ago but is now having second thoughts. That’s not particularly surprising, considering Gordon has spent his entire seven-year career with the Magic, who drafted him fourth overall back in 2014.
Furthermore, he has another year left on his contract, so the Magic aren’t at the risk of losing him for nothing in free agency if they don’t move him before the deadline. That’s why any team interested in acquiring Gordon’s services is going to have to pay up to get him.
Now, that doesn’t exactly jive with the reputation of Danny Ainge, the Boston Celtics’ president of basketball operations, but it’s evident Boston must make a deal to turn their season around. A first round pick along with either Romeo Langford or Aaron Nesmith is an offer Boston might hold out at, but it’ll likely cost more to land Gordon who, at 25-years-old, matches up perfectly with the timeline of Boston’s best players, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Additionally, Gordon isn’t a mere rental, either, and he is one of the few players seemingly available who can join their closing lineup.
Losing two first-round picks could hurt Boston’s future pursuits of trading for an All-Star. In exchange, the Magic may be amenable to taking back Tristan Thompson. If so, a deal for Gordon could get structured in such a way the Celtics don’t have to use the trade exception they created in the sign-and-trade that sent Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets. Boston could also stay out of the luxury tax. Couple all of this with a Celtics team hovering around .500 despite featuring two All-Stars, and it’s more beneficial for Boston to acquire Gordon than trudge through the rest of the season to preserve the second first-round pick it’ll likely take for them to get him.
Lonzo Ball Stays Put
The New Orleans Pelicans enter the deadline with a 19-24 record and don’t currently qualify for the play-in tournament. That said, Lonzo Ball is having quite a productive season, averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while taking 7.8 threes per game and making them at a 38.5 percent clip. A restricted free agent, Ball is expected to demand $15-20 million annually and perhaps the Pelicans aren’t keen on giving him a contract in that neighborhood.
That said, New Orleans isn’t going to trade the 23-year-old for nothing. According to The Ringers’ Kevin O’Connor, the Chicago Bulls tried to acquire Ball for Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks; the Atlanta Hawks attempted to do so with a package headlined by Cam Reddish. If teams aren’t willing to make substantially better offers before the deadline expires, the Pelicans are better off holding on to Ball.
Harrison Barnes Does the Same
Harrison Barnes is having arguably the most productive season of his career. He’s averaging 16.3 points to go along with career-highs of 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Barnes is also shooting a career-best 57.2 percent from inside the arc.
A reliable two-way wing whose presence is beneficial to the development of the Sacramento Kings’ two most important players, De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, Barnes is earning $22.2 million this season with his contract set to decline over the next two seasons. Combine that with the fact that the Kings are still in the mix for the play-in tournament and they seem poised to keep the veteran. Ultimately, if it doesn’t work out, the team can always move him in the offseason.
For now, expect him to remain in Sacramento.