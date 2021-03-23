NBA
What Does Charlotte Do Without LaMelo Ball?
With LaMelo Ball out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, Drew Maresca explores what’s next for Charlotte.
LaMelo Ball was the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year. He still very well may win the award, but his rookie season is likely finished after just 41 games.
Ball fractured his right wrist on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers. While Ball hasn’t been officially ruled out for the year, he probably won’t return to the court this season, according to ESPN.
It’s hard to see a silver lining when a team’s best player goes down for the season – but they do, in fact, exist.
First of all, celebrate the Charlotte Hornets’ luck and/or decision-making. Ball has been really good, to put it lightly, averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds over 28.6 minutes per game – and he’s been even better as a starter.
Granted, the Hornets had the luxury of selecting third, meaning that in a draft with three noteworthy players, a decision was made for them – and it worked out for the absolute best. Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman both look great, but Ball has been extra-special for two key reasons – his vision has been even better than advertised, and his three-point shot is significantly more advanced than expected (37.5%).
He’s not only the readiest to impact the game now, but Ball also has the highest ceiling.
But it’s a short victory lap for the Hornets, who have their work cut out for them – beginning immediately.
Charlotte is currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and just two games ahead of the tenth place-slated Indiana Pacers. They signed Gordon Hayward this past offseason, indicating they’re ready to try to win some games – so the Hornets need to make some tough decisions.
With or without Ball, the Hornets will benefit from a playoff run. And even if they don’t qualify, the Hornets will get much-needed experience down the stretch of the regular season or via the play-in tournament. Remember, there are young guys on the Hornets who have never been to the postseason (e.g., Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Devonte’ Graham).
But at least as important as experience is the opportunity to take stock of their roster. There are major decisions that must be made. Without Ball in the lineup, the Hornets can decide who to build around, and who to let walk or trade. So here are three decisions the Hornets should make as soon as possible.
Figure out what you have in Vernon Carey Jr.
Carey Jr. was a relatively high second-round pick (32nd overall) in 2020. And despite the fact that the Hornets are still in a quasi-rebuild, Carey Jr. is receiving just 3.7 minutes per game with the NBA club.
Yes, he’s undersized (6-foot-9, 270 pounds), but the kid has potential. He averaged 17.8 points per game last season at Duke, posting six 25 and 10 games – numbers that include a 26-point and 17-rebound effort against Pitt and 31 and 12 against California.
NCAA performances don’t always translate, but Carey Jr. has also impressed in the G League, averaging 16 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in 14 games. He’s run the floor, displayed good footwork and shown a decent mid-range shot.
There’s really no pressure to do anything with Carey Jr. immediately, but why not learn more about him now? He has to be tested at some point, plus his build and skillset appear to translate nicely. Use the remainder of what looks to be the last throwaway season for a while to find.
Decide what to do with Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham
Rozier or Graham are both quality NBA players. But they’re also both creators, so playing either alongside Ball leaves the Hornets vulnerable to the better backcourts in the NBA. Considering LaMelo Ball is obviously the Hornets’ point guard of the future, they’ll need to devise a plan.
Of course, Charlotte can keep all three (Ball, Rozier and Graham) – although playing all three together is nearly impossible given the height of Rozier and Graham (both 6-foot-1).
Further, keeping both means fewer minutes for Malik Monk. But there’s pretty clearly not a need for three, 6-foot-2 (or smaller) guards on a roster when none of them are your true cornerstone point guard.
Ideally, this decision could be made over the remainder of the season, but Graham’s salary comes off of the Hornets’ books following it – meaning that a trade is only viable through Thursday. Meanwhile, Rozier is signed through the end of 2021-22.
What to do with Malik Monk
Monk was a highly-touted prospect out of Kentucky in 2011, when he was the 11th pick in the NBA Draft. Fast forward to 2021 and the Hornets’ backcourt is over-crowded. More often than not, Monk has been the odd man out.
Monk is playing 21.3 minutes and scoring 12.3 points per game on 41.8% on three-point attempts. That works out to 20.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3 assists per-36 minutes.
At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Monk is an undersized shooting guard and an average defender. He appears to be best suited as a sixth man who can score off the bench. Charlotte, like any other team, needs a bench. But, as discussed above, there are more than enough undersized guards on the Hornets roster.
So the question must be asked – is Monk part of Charlotte’s future? He’s received inconsistent playing time all season. He didn’t play at all in any of the team’s first 17 games. Since then, his time has varied, playing at little as 13 minutes and as many as 31.
Monk can play a role in Charlotte. The question is: do the Hornets want him to? They’ll have to figure this one out relatively quickly, too, as Monk is due a qualifying offer for 2021-22 ($7.3 million).
It’s unfortunate that Ball will miss the remainder of his rookie season for everyone – himself, the team and the fans. But the Hornets should see it as the opportunity it is – no more pressure, no more expectations. They can get down to brass tacks, prioritizing future pieces, identifying needs and – if they’re shrewd enough — trading away redundant pieces.
Charlotte was already on the come-up, Ball’s injury doesn’t affect that. But there is work to do now, and it should start over the next few days.
NBA
NBA Daily: Big Decision Looming for Indiana Pacers
After hiring a new head coach, there were questions about the future of the big man pairing in Indiana. Would the Myles Turner-Damontas Sabonis duo fit into the new up-tempo offensive scheme, or would the Pacers break up the dynamic duo? The answer may come within the next 48 hours.
Over the last few years, basketball has transitioned into a position-less game. Traditional lineups have been replaced by dynamic frontcourt players that have become high-usage floor generals.
In order for a big man to be elite at the center position in the modern NBA, he must be able to showcase exceptional post skills, handle the ball, rebound, defend the rim, defend the perimeter, read the defense, make the right pass and of course knock down the occasional three-point shot.
The days of the Twin Towers in San Antonio are long gone. There is no more Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston. Duos like Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley, Chris Webber and Vlade Divac or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy are all a thing of the past. Even Kevin Garnett and Kendrick Perkins in Boston and Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol in Los Angeles seems like an eternity ago.
But, while the “small ball” lineups have provided countless high-flying dunks and sensational highlight reels, two big men have been dominating the game. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have been doing everything for their teams, which has put them at the top of the list of MVP candidates for this season. Finding the right players to put around (and beside) them is key.
Today’s game is all about up-tempo pace and floor spacing. With the three-point shot becoming the focal point of every NBA offense, there is not much place for two interior big men to be on the court at the same time. There is one team, however, that is still going against the grain, for now.
The Indiana Pacers have two extremely talented big men with their own unique skillset. Domantas Sabonis is a two-time All-Star that has thrived this season as the focal point of Indiana’s offense. The second-generation player is having a phenomenal year under first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren, putting up career-bests in scoring, assists, steals, blocks and free throw attempts this season.
Just as Sabonis fuels the offense for the Pacers, Myles Turner anchors their defense. The seven-footer out of Texas has proven to be one of the best defenders in the league. Turner led the league in blocks (2.7 per game) during the 2018-19 season and currently leads the league this year with a 3.4 per game average.
Games with 5+ blocks this season:
1) Myles Turner – 11
2) Rudy Gobert – 5
Indiana has found themselves in an odd situation where they have two young, talented big men that have recently been paid. Sabonis is under contract with the Pacers through the 2023-24 season while Turner will be a free agent after the 2022-23 season. Both players were drafted 11th overall and both will celebrate their 25th birthday within the next five weeks.
On paper, the two appear to be an excellent pairing. On offense, Turner is the one who is able to create space with his shooting, allowing Sabonis to feast inside. On defense, it has been Turner on the inside protecting the rim while Sabonis is left to deal with the quicker forwards on the perimeter. Essentially, it is Turner at power forward and Sabonis at center on offense and vice versa on defense.
This pairing worked well in spurts under Nate McMillan last season but, while he and coach Bjorkgren share the same first name, their philosophies are vastly different. Compared to last year, Indiana’s offense this season is night and day. Taking a more modern approach, Indiana is averaging nearly four more points per game this season. They rank inside the top ten in shot attempts this year, where they were 18th in that category last season.
This has transformed their offense but they are suffering on the other end of the floor. Last season the Pacers ranked third in opponents scoring. This year they are 20th. They had the sixth-best defensive rating a season ago but are now just at the middle of the pack.
Since adding Caris LeVert to their lineup, the Pacers have won three of their last five, including a two-game sweep of the Miami HEAT. They just finished up a brutal 12-game stretch in their schedule where ten games were on the road against some of the top teams in the league with Indianapolis playing host to the NCAA Tournament.
This stretch of Indiana’s schedule was all about keeping the ship above water. Getting LeVert on the floor has been a major boost but their fate may ultimately fall on the shoulders of Turner and Sabonis.
Brogdon has had an outstanding season at point guard, but it is Sabonis that is utilized as the hub of their offense. Much like how the New York Knicks use Julius Randle, the Pacers funnel everything through Sabonis in the mid-post. This is where his exceptional passing skills and one-on-one ability really come into play. He is averaging a career-high in assists and has recorded six triple-doubles this season.
Domantas Sabonis finished with 18 pts, 11 ast & 11 rebs tonight in a loss to the Nets.
The results of this experiment have been mixed. At times, it seems as though they have hit on something big. Then, there are nights where everything seems to go wrong. After 35 games this season, the Pacers went into the All-Star break with a 16-19 record. Their record last season after 35 games was 22-13 and that was without Victor Oladipo.
The conundrum for Indiana: further stagger their minutes during games, or trade one of their talented big men before Thursday’s deadline?
The Knicks may have found something with Randle and Nerlens Noel. The Boston Celtics have struggled to go big with Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson playing alongside each other. The Orlando Magic will soon wave the white flag on the Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon pairing. Last season the Memphis Grizzlies did well with the Jonas Valanciunas and Jaren Jackson Jr duo but we haven’t seen it this season as Jackson has yet to take the floor.
The long list of big men in Cleveland did not work and Andre Drummond is moving on. The same story has already played out in Detroit with Blake Griffin. LaMarcus Aldridge will soon have a new home as well. Steven Adams has not been a good fit next to Zion Williamson in New Orleans. Sacramento has been trying to trade Marvin Bagley III and Atlanta’s John Collins has been a popular target in many trade talks.
Part of the reason why these frontcourt pairings are not working is based on matchups. Guys like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard and Ben Simmons have made the point forward position difficult to defend. Indiana doesn’t exactly have anyone on the roster besides Warren that can defend those guys on a nightly basis. In order to fill that void on the roster, it may cost them either Turner or Sabonis.
The team has evidence that this “Turbonis” pairing can actually work. They have been able to close games together and have produced a positive net rating. It would have been nice to see the experiment play out during the playoffs last season but Sabonis missed the postseason while dealing with plantar fasciitis. That may be another reason for Indiana to dial back his minutes down the stretch.
Indiana would love nothing more to return to the postseason, this time with their full complement of players. In order to get there, they will need this frontcourt experiment to bear fruit.
NBA
NBA Daily: Five Hottest Names at the Deadline
With the trade deadline mere days away, Tristan Tucker takes a look at the hottest commodities on the market.
The trade deadline is just days away and, while this year looks to be quieter than years past, there is still the potential of plenty of action. In a year where it is easier for teams to make the playoffs, some on the border of contention will have decisions to make about the makeup of their rosters. Let’s take a look at which players are the most discussed on the trade market this year.
1. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Lowry is the best player on the market this season in relation to his availability. Compensation might appear steep for a 35-year-old point guard on an expiring $30 million contract, but teams will be lining up for his services. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Miami HEAT, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers are the most interested teams.
Miami has the need for another scoring guard and they have the young pieces to make the move, while Philadelphia has the salary and the players that might entice Toronto, like Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle, at the ready. Los Angeles, per Charania, is less likely to make a deal due to lacking both the necessary salary and young pieces required of the move.
Despite his age, Lowry is still very capable of transitioning a team from a contender to a favorite. Just two years removed from winning the NBA Finals, Lowry is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range.
2. Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
It’s been a long time coming for the Magic, but it seems like the team might finally pivot into a seller. With veterans like Gordon, Terrence Ross, Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier, the Magic have a lot to work with as it attempts to transition from a bottom-tier playoff team to a young and exciting group led by the likes of Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and Cole Anthony.
Out of that group of vets, Gordon is the most likely to be shipped, as made clear by his formal trade request. Gordon is currently averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season and is sure to give any team that trades for him a foundational piece for their future. Keep in mind that Gordon is still only 25-years-old, making him a logical piece for contenders and lottery teams alike.
Aaron Gordon has requested a trade from the Magic, per @JaredWeissNBA and @sam_amick
So far, the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves are registering the most interest, with Houston seeming like the most logical landing spot.
3. John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
Collins is the least likely to be traded on this list, despite his days with the Hawks being seemingly numbered. For one, the Hawks boast a nine-game winning streak, all coming under interim head coach Nate McMillan. It’s hard to envision a situation where the Hawks, now fourth in the East, would want to blow up their foundation.
Furthermore, several factors make Collins nearly impossible to trade for. As a legitimate star on a rookie scale contract, matching compensation is hard enough, without factoring the small amount of money he’s making. On the books for just $4.1 million this season, there aren’t many players that can be swapped for a player of his talent at that minimal of a salary. Further, whichever team acquired Collins would also have to work out a significant extension with the forward or risk losing him for nothing.
Collins is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while connecting at a 53.8 percent clip from the floor this season. If he’s available, Collins instantly becomes the best player on the market. The Celtics and the Timberwolves are reportedly registering the most interest, with Minnesota rejecting an offer that would have shipped Malik Beasley and a first-round pick back to Atlanta.
4. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
It’s interesting to consider Dinwiddie one of the hottest commodities on the market given the fact that he’s out for the season. However, Dinwiddie represents one of the most valuable trading chips in recent years for the Nets, who could move the guard for one or two valuable rotation pieces that can contribute this year while Dinwiddie sits out. Furthermore, Dinwiddie is likely to reject his $12.3 million player option for next season, with the Nets unlikely to retain him given their stacked backcourt rotation.
That means any team that acquires Dinwiddie is acquiring him for his bird rights and using him as a building piece for their roster next season. Dinwiddie would be one of the hottest free agents to hit the once-stacked 2022 free-agent class. Last season, the guard out of Colorado averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game while leading Brooklyn to the playoffs.
According to Charania, the HEAT, Detroit Pistons and Raptors have all expressed interest in Dinwiddie. A Detroit reunion might make the most sense as a destination, as Dinwiddie could immediately step in and contribute while providing veteran guidance to Killian Hayes and Dennis Smith Jr. Mason Plumlee would make sense as an outgoing piece in that scenario. The HEAT and Raptors make a little less sense, especially the HEAT. If Miami is trying to contend this season, it doesn’t make much sense to bolster Brooklyn while sacrificing depth.
5. Victor Oladipo, Houston Rockets
Watching Oladipo play on the Rockets, owners of a league-worst 20 straight losses, shows what was already clear from the moment he joined Houston: Victor Oladipo wants out. Originally acquired in the blockbuster trade of James Harden, Oladipo went to the Rockets from the Indiana Pacers, who got Caris LeVert from the Nets.
It looked like the Rockets might have come away with one of the more exciting and scrappy cores in the league immediately following the trade. Houston was 11-10 and had a competitive rotation headlined by Oladipo, Christian Wood and John Wall, along with veterans Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker. Then, Wood got hurt and everything came undone, with Houston now set to undergo a firesale.
So far this season, Oladipo is averaging 20.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game but is shooting just 41.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep. Furthermore, the 28-year-old guard is making $21 million this season, making it hard for teams to match that salary in a trade. It sounds like the HEAT and Magic are two of the more reasonable destinations for the guard.
As some experts have pointed out, it remains a possibility that Houston just buys Oladipo out if there isn’t a reasonable trade that comes to fruition in the next few days. Oladipo already rejected an extension offer from the Rockets near what he’s expected to make on the open market, so Houston might find it fruitful to go ahead and move on and open the roster spot.
With several moves already taking place, be sure to stay tuned to Basketball Insiders with the deadline just mere days away!
NBA
Deadline Watch — Southwest Division
Jonathon Gryyniewicz continues Basketball Insiders’ Deadline Watch series by taking a look at who might be on the move in the Southwest Division.
The trade deadline is next Thursday and, as always, this a wild time in the NBA with rumors flying around. In this piece, we look at some players in the Southwest Division that might be traded as we inch closer and closer to March 25.
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
It has been reported that Aldridge’s and the Spurs’ decision to part ways was mutual. The 14-year veteran has spent the last six seasons with the Spurs but, at this point, he is looking to be on a surefire championship contender. While the Spurs are having a better year than many thought they would, they are far from the sure thing they once were come the postseason.
The post player has shown he can still offer a team a veteran presence off the bench in the right situation. In the last two seasons, Aldridge has shot 35 percent from behind the three-point line on over three attempts per game. At 35-years-old, he may not be someone that can come in and play consistent starter minutes, but Aldridge would be a good second unit option that can take advantage of mismatches and carry the scoring load in spurts for almost any contender.
In the last year of his contract, his $24 million salary wouldn’t be the easiest to match, but two mid-level contracts should be able to get any acquiring team close there. The Spurs have never been one to take on bad contracts so they would likely have to be pieces that they feel would have an opportunity to crack the team’s rotation.
Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks
Kristaps Porzingis’ name has been thrown around a lot recently. But, given his inconsistent play, injury history and large contract, the Latvian center might be more difficult to trade than anticipated. That said, if the Mavericks look to move a player and or recoup an asset, look for Trey Burke to be someone they consider moving.
Burke is having a solid season for Dallas, serving as the team’s third point guard behind Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson. That said, he’s shown himself capable of a greater opportunity and, on a deal worth next to nothing, could easily be moved to any team looking to add a player that can move the ball and contribute on the outside; Burke has shot 39.1 percent from three this season.
The team may not snag a long-term piece by trading him, but they could certainly swap for someone that might further compliment Doncic, Porzingis and the rest of Dallas’ roster.
Lonzo Ball, New Orleans Pelicans
It would appear to be just a matter of time before the Pelicans trade Ball. The fourth-year guard has played for two different teams and in his young career has not been able to find stability.
Ball’s shot was a big concern when he entered the NBA, but the last two season he has shown he can be effective from deep, as he’s shot 37.9 percent from deep. He’s also shown some consistency as a spot-up jump shooter, whether from deep or inside the arc. His vision down the court, meanwhile, is something you just can’t teach. Defensively, Ball is a strong presence on the floor with room to grow.
What’s concerning now, however, has been Ball’s inability to get downhill and attack the basket. That said, it’s a safe bet to say that Ball, 23, isn’t done developing and, if he can improve in that area, he might just prove himself a serious two-way force for whichever team that might acquire his services.
Victor Oladipo, Houston Rockets
With PJ Tucker being moved earlier this week to the Milwaukee Bucks, Oladipo is likely to be the next domino to fall for the Rockets. Earlier this season, Oladipo turned down an extension from the team, making it clear he didn’t plan to stay with them long-term. Now, having lost each of their last 20 games, Houston would appear to be on the verge of a fire sale.
It shouldn’t be difficult for a team to cobble together a package that might net them Oladipo. What teams may be concerned about, however, is their ability to re-sign him after the season. It’s long been rumored that Oladipo, whether now or as a free agent, would like to join the Miami HEAT; would any team part with anything of real value to acquire him if that proved to be the case?
As we approach the trade deadline, something to keep is the fact that, with the adoption of the play-in games, teams need only reach the 10-spot in their conference to have a shot at the postseason. The only team in the Southwest that would appear incapable of reaching even that would seem to be the Rockets — and it’s something that may impact the way a number of on-the-fence teams approach the trade deadline this season.