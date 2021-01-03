NBA
What We Learned: Eastern Conference Week 1
The first few games of the NBA season has taught us a lot, but which teams need to panic and which can feel a sense of excitement?
It’s been an exciting start to the NBA season with plenty to talk about through the first few games. And as teams begin to play their first games of the new year, it’s time here at Basketball Insiders to take a look at some early season takeaways in the Eastern Conference.
The East is Deep
The Eastern Conference looks like it will be unbelievably competitive.
There’s currently a four-way tie for the lead of the Eastern Conference between the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks. The Orlando Magic have had an impressive start to the year, but they won’t factor into the top half of the conference long term. The remaining three teams, however, pose much more interesting cases.
The Hawks have been an offensive juggernaut so far, posting an NBA best 124.88 offensive rating through five games. Trae Young has looked like one of the NBA’s best early on, averaging 30.6 points and 8.0 assists per game. The Pacers, under new head coach Nate Bjorkgren, have the fifth-highest margin of victory in the NBA at 10.20 points and move up to second when adjusted for strength of schedule with a mark of 11.21. Domantas Sabonis has taken another step forward in 2020-21, averaging 22.4 points, 11 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, all of which lead Indiana. The 76ers have had the easiest schedule of the three so far, claiming wins over the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Magic and the struggling Toronto Raptors to start the year. That said, you can only beat who’s on the schedule and, so far, Philadelphia has done that convincingly, leading the NBA in defensive rating at 98.49 with their only loss coming to the Cleveland Cavaliers when Joel Embiid didn’t play.
Notably missing from the top of the Eastern Conference are the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami HEAT, the top four preseason favorites according to Vegas. Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Boston all sit at 3-3, while Miami is currently 2-3. All four of these teams have had an up and down start to the year but are absolutely still in the hunt to win the conference. Brooklyn has one of the best duos in the NBA with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, while Boston has an as nearly impressive duo with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Of course, the Bucks have back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and added Jrue Holiday to the fold this offseason which, in theory, should make Milwaukee even better than last year — when they had the best record in the conference. The HEAT are the reigning Eastern Conference champions and have gotten off to a slow start this season; they’ve had a tough schedule, going up against the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Magic and Bucks twice. Jimmy Butler has also only played in three games so far and scored fewer than five points in two of them, which obviously won’t be the case for the rest of the regular season.
Even without considering the Toronto Raptors — a team that won 53 games last season — and a resurgent Cavaliers team, the East looks to be even more competitive in 2020-21.
Time to Panic in Toronto?
Speaking of Toronto, the Raptors have not had the start they wanted to the 2020-21 season.
With a record of 1-3 to start the year, with their only win coming against the New York Knicks, Toronto has struggled. The reason behind their struggles, however, are apparent; they just can’t score the basketball. The Raptors are dead last in offensive rating at 98.77, the Oklahoma City Thunder are 29th with a rating of 100.35. They’re also last in offensive efficiency, scoring 96.6 points per 100 possessions. For Toronto to improve, they’ll need to start shooting the ball better. Pascal Siakam (39.3), Fred VanVleet (39.7) and OG Anunoby (40.5) have all shot around 40 percent from the field on the season, while Normal Powell has shot a shocking 30.6 percent from the field on nine attempts per game. As a team, the Raptors are 29th in the league in field goal percentage at 41 percent, beating out only the 2-3 Golden State Warriors.
Toronto has problems beyond shooting, too. For one, they’ve struggled to get to the free throw line. Toronto is dead last in the NBA in free throw attempts per game at 15.5 and free throw rate at .173. For comparison, the Hawks are first in the NBA in both categories, averaging 33.5 free throw attempts per game with a free throw rate of .383. When they get to the line, the Raptors have knocked them down at an average rate of 75.8 percent as a team but, when they can’t get to the line to attempt them anyway, that doesn’t help much. They’ve also struggled to hold onto the ball, turning it over 17.8 times per game and 15.6 times per 100 possessions, the fifth and fourth-worst marks in the league, respectively.
Still, despite those struggles, the Raptors 1-3 record is somewhat deceiving. Toronto’s defense has been excellent to start the season, holding the NBA’s third-best defensive rating at 100.73. They’ve also been competitive in all three of their losses and are a late blown lead to the San Antonio Spurs away from a 2-2 record. The Raptors shooting numbers should also see improvement, as Siakam and VanVleet are both excellent players with neither shooting below 41 percent from the field at any point in their respective careers. Siakam specifically shot 45 percent from the field last season and above 50 in all three seasons before that. Toronto has also been solid from deep, hitting 34 percent of their three-point attempts — and, with 51 percent of the Raptors’ field goal attempts being threes, their total field goal percentage is bound to improve.
Toronto also has the NBA’s 18th best net rating at -2.1 — that isn’t good, but it’s much better than their 1-3 record would otherwise indicate. If the team can just turn it around, there’s still plenty of reason for optimism.
Was the Russell Westbrook trade a mistake?
The Wizards made one of the offseason’s biggest trades when they dealt John Wall and a protected first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. So far, that looks like it may have been a mistake.
Washington has been awful through their first six games, posting a 1-5 record, good for dead last in the NBA. It’s not like it’s been exceptional competition either; the Wizards have played two games each against the Magic and Chicago Bulls – all at home – and have lost all four of them. They did get their first win of the season on Saturday night, taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves without Westbrook even playing. With their next four games coming against Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami, there’s potential for this to get a lot worse before it gets better.
Westbrook himself is a crucial reason why the Wizards have been so bad to start the year. He’s currently averaging a triple-double of 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game, but that is far from telling the whole story; Westbrook has shot 42 percent from the field and 27 percent from three-point range. He’s also turning the ball over 5.5 times per game, good for a turnover percentage of 20.9. While it’s one game, it is somewhat concerning that Westbrook’s absence coincided with the Wizards’ first and only win of the season. In comparison, Westbrook’s teammate, Bradley Beal, is having the worst three-point shooting season of his career — 21 percent from deep — and still has a true shooting percentage (57 percent) 10 points better than Westbrook (47).
Even if Westbrook’s play improves, it’s clear the Wizards are going to struggle to even compete for a play-in game this season, so what was the point of trading for him? Washington even gave up an asset to acquire Westbrook, making the move all the more head-scratching. And, at 32-years-old, Westbrook is nearing the end of his All-Star days – if it’s not already here – and it seems unlikely that the Wizards will be able to compete in the near future with this core. If this level of play keeps up, it may leave some asking if the team would really be any worse if John Wall was still around.
Westbrook and the rest of the Wizards’ have a lot of work to do to turn this team around, and if they don’t, the team could be looking back at this trade with regret.
It’s only been a few games, and there’s plenty of basketball left to be played. But early on, it seems there’ll be plenty of reasons to watch Eastern Conference basketball this season.
NBA
NBA Daily: Deni Avdija Flashing Skill, Poise As 19-Year-Old Rookie
Through six games this season, young Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija has the confidence and versatility needed to be a star.
The Washington Wizards’ 1-5 start to the season has clearly been a rocky one – an early journey with several close heartbreakers and blown leads along the way. While frustrations have been mounting in D.C., Deni Avdija is seeing this stretch as a growing opportunity, one that paid off after the team’s first win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Jan. 1.
“I learned that everybody needs to be patient,” Avdija said. “Fans need to be patient, players need to be patient, everybody needs to be patient. We’re great players, if you sit in our locker room and look around, we have great talent. But sometimes it takes time to figure things out, we got a new superstar in and I’m new to the team, I’m new to the system, it takes time for everybody.”
Avdija is one of the youngest players in the NBA, turning 20 tomorrow, Jan. 3, and yet all of his teammates, including superstars Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, can’t stop talking about his maturity and poise.
“He’s constantly learning,” Beal said. “It’s so funny because before he got here they told us he’s a man of a million questions, like Deni asks a lot of questions. And that’s a great thing because he just wants to learn, he wants to get better, he wants to be on the floor. And it’s amazing to see how poised he is on the floor, he doesn’t really get fed up, he doesn’t get bothered by anything.”
Despite being a young rookie, Avdija started in all six games that Washington has played thus far. Against Minnesota, Avdija recorded his first double-digit game, scoring 11 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, shooting 60 percent from deep.
This versatility is what caused Washington to select Avdija with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, he’s a guy that every contender wishes they had.
“I like the fact that he knows how to play and he looks for his teammates,” head coach Scott Brooks said after the win over Minnesota. “He’s not trying to fill the last category on the stat sheet, he’s looking to make plays, he wants to rebound, he wants to pass, sets good screens. I thought he made a nice drive with his left hand, that’s something we’ve been working on, where he made the pass to Thomas Bryant for the alley-oop.”
Avdija joined Maccabi Tel Aviv’s youth team at just 12 years old and joined the professional club when he was only 16. His experiences overseas have left strong impressions on his veteran teammates, which allows him to flash such great and infectious confidence to his team.
“He just does what Deni does,” Beal said. “He doesn’t do anything extra, he just plays basketball the right way, he uses his body well. It’s amazing for a rookie, he has great professional attributes, he’s been playing since he was 12 probably.”
Too often in the NBA, fans and teams alike see young players consumed by the limelight, and those players tend to chase stats instead wins and tend to peter out over time. Avdija is the antithesis of this – often making plays like a pro and going for winning moves over statistics.
“In order to maximize our potential, everybody’s going to have to participate,” Brooks said. “We don’t want all the ball handling, all the playmaking and all the shooting in Russell and Brad’s hands, it’s a work in progress, trust me. It’s something we’re gonna continue to talk about and build . . . I think Deni has the capability, I mean, he’s 19 years old, I love him, I love how he competes, I love how he wants to get better, I love the questions that he’s asking me, it’s always about the right things.”
So far this season, Avdija is averaging 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals compared to just .7 turnovers in 26.2 minutes per game. When Avdija is on the floor, the Wizards boast a 129 offensive rating compared to a 111 defensive rating.
In the first week of the NBA, so much noise is being generated about the passing prowess of rookies like LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes, but Avdija is dishing as well as one could ask. Avdija excels at making competent passes to his teammates that might not be the flashiest but still set up his teammates in the best ways possible.
“I love playmaking, I love making plays for my teammates,” Avdija said after the win over Minnesota. “I love getting my teammates involved, I’m looking for them at every opportunity. It makes me feel good, it makes the whole team feel good, I’ll find them every time. So for me, I took a big step today, I had some playmaking plays . . . it’s gonna come through time.”
In one of the best plays of the Wizards’ season, Avdija set up the equally-impressive youngster Thomas Bryant on an alley-oop. Avdija excels in the art of a bounce pass that allows his teammates to slip past defenders to the basket.
Avdija has also excelled as a shooter, something that was a question mark about his game heading into the draft and the season. His form could use some work but there’s no denying the raw skill and the result that he’s showing so far. Currently, Avdija is shooting 47.6 percent from deep on just under four attempts per game, one of the leaders on the team in that regard.
“There are times where [Avdija] asks questions because the game is going a little fast for him,” Beal said. “But for the most part, I think he’s going above and beyond what we expected him to be. He’s showing glimpses of his versatility, he’s an excellent three-point shooter, he probably has the highest percentage on our team right now.”
Despite losing five straight to begin the year, Washington is offering reasons for excitement, having led the Philadelphia 76ers for much of the first game of the season and scoring 130 points in back-to-back games.
“You can’t expect magic to happen right away,” Avdija said. “‘Okay, we’re booming, we’re 7-0.’ No, it’s gonna happen, we’re gonna lose games. But eventually, how we turn it into a team, that’s the most important thing for me and that’s why I smiled to the team and everybody was positive about it. Of course, we were frustrated and angry but at the end of the day we know ourselves, we know we’re good.”
Avdija, Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Troy Brown Jr. make up the Wizards’ young corps and this season is about the perfect blend of learning and being competitive, the latter of which Avdija believes will come with time.
Through six games, Avdija has already established himself as a young leader and poster child for a winning mentality in the locker room. By talking to Brooks and Beal, and seeing just how high on Avdija the entire franchise is, it’s evident why the Wizards selected him ninth overall.
“I’m super positive about this team,” Avdija said. “Mark my words, we’re gonna be good. We just need to figure things out, play hard, play defense. When we play simple and we play defense, we’re playing very good. I’m all about positive for this team.”
NBA
NBA Daily: Best New Faces in New Places
From Kevin Durant to Josh Richardson, many NBA franchises with championship aspirations added new pieces – how will they fare in 2020-21?
The NBA wrapped up their special, one-of-a-kind 2019-20 postseason bubble on Oct. 11. Now, just over two months later, the new season is already underway, while a host of players have debuted with new teams. From the obvious like Kevin Durant to the not-so-easy additions to championship contenders, there are loads of great faces in new places. But who has looked the best in their new threads?
Basketball Insiders is investigating the Best New Faces in New Places – so let’s get to it.
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant isn’t technically on a new team, but this was his first time taking the floor for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and one of the best scorers the game of basketball has ever seen. The forward has not lost a step since tearing his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors and has looked just like he always has. The Nets completely changed the landscape of the NBA by getting Durant and Kyrie Irving, and the former could be in the MVP conversation this season if the Nets perform the way they have in their first three games. The former MVP brings an elite scoring option to Brooklyn, giving the Nets realistic title aspirations moving forward.
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
After a rocky-ending in Houston, Paul came into a young Oklahoma City Thunder team and led them to an unexpected fifth-seeded playoff berth. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game last year, while also earning his 10th All-Star appearance, his first since the 2015-16 season. Paul is a nice addition to the Phoenix Suns as they have struggled to find a competent point guard to run their offense.
The future legend brings experienced veteran leadership and adds spacing to their offense, thus giving Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton more room to operate. The Suns went 8-0 in the bubble, showing the potential of this team under head coach Monty Williams. Expectations in Phoenix are higher this season with Paul now on the team, and Booker ascending as a lethal offensive threat. With the expansion of the playoffs this year, the Suns look poised for at least a play-in game – but potentially more.
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
The Detroit Pistons agreed to send the 25-year old forward in a sign-and-trade with the Houston Rockets after a very solid season coming off the bench. Wood averaged 13.1 points with 6.3 rebounds per game while also averaging only 21.4 minutes. He shot the three at 38.6 percent for the season, but the thing that stands out about Wood’s season is his per 36 minutes numbers of 22 points and 10.6 rebounds, so it was obvious that Wood was poised for a starting position somewhere. With the Rockets’ future uncertain due to James Harden wanting out, Wood adds a legit scoring threat to the offense at the forward position.
In their first game of the season Rockets, fans got a glimpse of how important he will be to their success when he dropped 31 points and grabbed 13 boards with three assists. If Harden is to remain with the team, and alongside the newly-added John Wall and Wood, the Rockets should be among the top teams in the Western Conference once again.
Dennis Schroder + Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Lakers
The acquisitions of Schroder and Harrell were understandably huge for the reigning NBA Finals Champions in Los Angeles. Schroder has been a serviceable point guard throughout his seven-year career to this point by averaging 14.1 points and 4.6 assists per game.
Even better, Schroder and Harrell should be very good at running the pick-and-roll together, giving the Lakers another good scoring tandem. Harrell did not have to travel very far in his free agency move to sign with the Lakers, signing a two-year, $19 million deal to join the champs after winning Sixth Man of the Year with the Clippers.
The Lakers are your defending champions and likely got a little stronger this fall – how is that fair?
Bogdan Bogdanovic + Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks made it clear that they are trying to build a playoff roster around their star, Trae Young. Bringing in the two international stars in Bogdanovic and Gallinari adds spacing and three-point shooting to a team that struggled from range last year. The Hawks shot the three-ball at the worst percentage in the NBA in 2020 and finished their shortened season at 33.3 percent. Bogdanovic and Gallinari are 37.2 and 38.0 percent shooters from deep, respectively, for their careers, so they should be great shooting options for Young to look for on the floor.
The pair own some incredible positional versatility too, allowing the Hawks to get different and stronger looks on offense depending on the mismatches. Suddenly, Atlanta is dangerous.
Josh Richardson, Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks shipped Seth Curry to the Sixers to acquire the 3 -and-D specialist in Richardson. Dallas did lose their best shooter with Curry, but Richardson is a consistent shooter from long-range and an even better defender. Richardson is known around the league for his defense, so it’s a clear upgrade for a Mavericks side that ranked 18th with a 112.53 defensive rating. Richardson has looked like a very good piece for Dallas, and he’s already averaging 16.7 points per game and had the second-highest scoring total on the team during their nationally-televised beatdown of the Los Angeles Clippers. With Richardson in the mix, the Mavericks are going to be much better on defense as they attempt to rise higher in the Western Conference standings this season.
These players are going to play big roles on their new teams, and the question remains to be answered, will they help improve their new team from this past season? We did not see any major changes to the NBA landscape via superstars switching teams, but these players are going to be essential in their new roles. From Durant to Richardson, big and small changes can make all the difference – so are they ready to elevate their respective franchises?
NBA
NBA PM: The Best Remaining Free Agents
With a season of roster shuffling upon us, here are the league’s free agents that could play a pivotal role. Quinn Davis takes a look at five available players who stand out above the rest.
In the NBA’s most recent round of Coronavirus testing, there were no positive tests. In context, somewhere in the range of 500-750 nasal swabs returned a negative result for the virus.
Perhaps it was a stroke of luck, or perhaps a testament to the discipline of the players in this league. Either way, it’s likely unsustainable. The Houston Rockets kicked off the season by having their opener postponed due to multiple player infections. At some point, a virion will find its way into another team locker room as it did at times in the MLB and NFL.
An outbreak could result in postponed games or it could force teams to scramble to fill rosters for games unable to be moved. In the latter case, teams may be looking to the free agent wire for some last-minute help.
Unfortunately, the early-season free agent pool is a bleak and desolate place. It mostly consists of players who missed the cut in training camp and are now waiting for another opportunity to stick – it is unlikely there will be any needle-moving acquisitions.
With that said, the NBA is a league where eight minutes from the eighth man could make or break a game. One game could make or break a playoff berth. So, naturally, it is of great import that front offices know who to snag when a live body is needed.
Luckily for lazy front offices, Basketball Insiders has taken the liberty of ranking the five best available free agents. With apologies to Frank Jackson, Marvin Williams, TJ Leaf and Isaiah Thomas, here are five that should be on the top of many teams’ lists.
Andre Roberson
Roberson is a one-way wing with his area of expertise being on the defensive end. He spent five seasons in Oklahoma City, serving as the starting two-guard for many of the team’s playoff runs in the post-James Harden era.
Roberson missed nearly two full seasons with injury, which has understandably hurt his appeal. He did return for the bubble, however, and played nicely in his limited minutes. In 182 possessions with Roberson on the court in Orlando, the Thunder sported a defensive rating of 94.0. That number is well below the number that led the league last season, per Cleaning the Glass.
It’s a small sample size to be sure, so take that with a grain a salt – but that kind of defensive impact is a theme of Roberson’s career. The injuries are cause for concern, however, if Roberson can be close to his former self, he is worth a look as a situational defender. He could fit snugly on a contender like the Brooklyn Nets, who have the scoring and ball-handling departments well under control.
Shabazz Napier
The speedy point guard from the University of Connecticut just spent the latter half of his sixth NBA season with the Washington Wizards. In his short time there, Napier put up solid numbers in 24 minutes per game – so he could be a nice, easy scoring band-aid too.
He doesn’t live at the rim, attempting only 24 percent of his shots there, per Cleaning the Glass, but he finished well when he had the opportunity and drew a decent number of shooting fouls. Most of his work comes from behind the three-point line, where he hit a league-average 36 percent of his attempts.
On Mar. 8th, Napier put up 27 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds against the Miami HEAT in 40 minutes. The overmatched Wizards lost the game, but it showcased what Napier can bring at his best.
Realistically, Napier will not consistently provide that kind of production, but he can provide a spark to a team in desperate need of one off the bench.
Emmanuel Mudiay
Mudiay is another point guard that found spot minutes as a backup throughout his career, most recently with the Utah Jazz. At 6-foot-5, Mudiay has good size for a point guard. Craftily using his frame to get into the paint, Mudiay attempts most of his shots either at the rim or from floater range.
He is a mediocre finisher, however, converting only 56 percent of those looks at the basket, per Cleaning the Glass.
Over his last two seasons, his best work has come in the midrange, where he has hit on 46 percent and then 48 percent of his attempts, respectively. The midrange pull-up was Mudiay’s weapon of choice out of the pick-and-roll as the Jazz scored 0.93 points per possession in that action with Mudiay as the ball handler, per NBA.com. That number is not too far off the numbers of Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson, albeit in a smaller sample size.
Mudiay has limitations as a passer, defender and floor spacer, but there is still room for a midrange pick-and-roll creator in the present day. As a betting man, look for him to find a home before the end of this season.
Ersan Ilyasova
Ilyasova, a member of the Milwaukee Bucks last season, was a casualty of the failed Bojan Bogdanovic sign-and-trade that came apart after the franchise was hit with tampering charges.
The Turkish forward was set to join the Sacramento Kings, but after the deal fell through, the Bucks were forced to release Ilyasova, and he has yet to be signed.
Ilyasova isn’t the most well-rounded player, but he does a few things very well. He can space the floor consistently, shooting about 37 percent from deep over his last five seasons. His height and high release allow him to get those shots off in tight spaces rather easily.
Ilyasova also has a knack for making tough shots in the midrange, where he canned 61 percent of his long two-point attempts, per Cleaning the Glass.
On the defensive side, Ilyasova is slow-footed and ground-bound, so he has his limits. There is one area where he excels though — drawing offensive fouls. He has the awareness and IQ to get in the right position and he combines that with a flair for the dramatic as any good charge-taker would. Just two seasons ago, Ilyasova led the NBA in charges drawn.
As teams look for wing depth, the veteran should find a place to contribute before the season’s end.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
From Philadelphia by way of Arizona, Hollis-Jefferson has carved out a role in his first five seasons by bringing an edge defensively. At a long 6-foot-7, he manned both the power forward and the center position in Brooklyn and Toronto. He was added to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ preseason roster but surprisingly did not make the cut and now awaits another opportunity.
His offensive game leaves much to be desired, and Hollis-Jefferson has yet to develop a consistent jumper, struggling to finish at the rim amongst the trees. He does excel in the hustle stats, however, grabbing offensive boards at a solid rate and drawing fouls.
Hollis-Jefferson’s value comes on the other end, where his length and athleticism allow him to switch between guarding multiple positions. In almost 2,300 possessions in Toronto last season, the Raptors held opponents to a 107.0 defensive rating with the tweener on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass. There is noise there, but it was clear from watching the games that Hollis-Jefferson was making a positive impact on that end of the floor.
Hollis-Jefferson did hit his free throws at a respectable 73 percent clip last season, leaving room for optimism on his offensive game. Even if the jumper never develops, there is usually a roster spot available for a player that is willing to guard and do the dirty work.
As mentioned at the onset, there are more than just these five who could fill out a team. While these veterans have been contributors in the past or look poised to contribute in the future, there are likely a few diamonds in the rough waiting to be uncovered.
In a season that promises a lot of scrambling, the team fortunate to find one of those diamonds may shine brighter than the rest.