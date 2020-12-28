NBA
Who’s In Trouble? Eastern Conference Edition: Week 1
Basketball Insiders kicks off its “Who’s In Trouble?” series by examining the Eastern Conference’s biggest Week 1’s disappointments.
The 2020-21 NBA season is about one week old. Despite teams playing a maximum of only three games thus far, we’ve already seen lots of surprising happenings and results. Granted, we didn’t have to go long without basketball, as there was only a 2-month break between the decisive game 6 of the NBA Finals and opening night, but the return of NBA action is always a cause for celebration.
With the return of NBA basketball comes all kinds of lists and rankings, so Basketball Insiders isn’t above making our own. Let’s kick things off by identifying teams, players and/or coaches that look to be in trouble. Since we’re dealing with people’s livelihoods, we hope to be as explicit as possible to build a case for each. So without further adieu, let’s identify who is in trouble in the Eastern Conference.
The New York Knicks’ Fourth-Year Point Guards
The Knicks were never going to be successful this season, at least not by traditional modes of measurement. They had too much ground to make up and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft was never going to result in the type of talent needed to replace their failing to add a foundational piece (e.g., Fred VanVleet) in free agency. So while pundits are mostly looking for incremental improvements this season, there is still some disappointment in the Knicks’ locker room.
First, there’s Dennis Smith Jr., who is averaging 4.0 points in 18.0 minutes per game through two games. Smith Jr. missed the team’s game on Sunday after a quad injury on Friday night, but he was simply average in both contests in which he’s played, shooting only 20 percent from the field.
Then there’s Frank Ntilikina. Ntilikina scored one point in a total of 7 minutes through the Knicks’ first two games. But then Sunday happened: With Smith Jr. out, Ntilikina knew he’d receive more playing time entering the contest – and he looked good. Ntilikina scored 12 points in nearly 18 minutes of action. He was a +5 and made all four of his three-point attempts – but which player is he?
It was widely believed that head coach Tom Thibodeau would take to Ntilikina given his proclivity for defense and his pass-first philosophy, but – even after last night – it’s hard to imagine him securing a major role given the excitement garnered by rookie Immanuel Quickley and the fact that the team also possesses a steadier, defensive-minded veteran point guard in Elfrid Payton. And sadly, Smith Jr. was the presumptive starter before getting to the preseason, so after last season’s struggles, another tough year would cast doubt on his ability to compete in the NBA.
Both of the fourth-year guards should be worried. Neither was given an extension prior to this season, which means both will enter restricted free agency. They both possess unique skillsets, so it’s unlikely that either is out of the league next season, but both are adding to the narrative that they’re long-term projects – and that’s just not where either wanted to be at this point in their respective careers.
The Toronto Raptors’ Entire Roster
Let’s get this out of the way early, Nick Nurse is in no danger of losing his jobs – none whatsoever. But that doesn’t mean that Masai Ujiri and the rest of the management team is happy with how they’ve played. Granted, there may not be any 2020-21 repercussions, but the Raptors have to turn things around quickly – or they could be on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.
The Raptors are 0-2 with losses against the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans, neither of whom was expected to be world-beaters. So what’s went wrong? Generally speaking, they’ve struggled to score points as the Raptors are No. 27 in point per game entering Sunday. And as much as it’s unfair to blame one or two players for the team’s early struggles, we’re talking about two winnable games in a slightly shortened season.
But more specifically, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet – the team’s two cornerstones – have not played up to their potential. Siakam is averaging just 18.0 points per game (compared to 22.9 ppg in 2019-20) with an eFG of 47 percent, down from 51.2 last season. Additionally, VanVleet hasn’t stepped up like many wanted him to, considering that he’s fresh off of signing an $85 million extension.
Granted, VanVleet is playing mostly the same as he did last season, but that doesn’t cut it anymore. VanVleet has obviously been prioritized as a cornerstone, so, naturally, he must provide more than 18.0 points and 6.0 assists per game. Again, it’s only been two games; but VanVleet is shooting poorly from the charity stripe, connecting on just 60 percent of his free throw attempts. Both, and the entire team, will likely figure things out – but with the shortened season, it’d be best to do so as soon as possible.
The Washington Wizards’ Scott Brooks
Granted, no one expected the Wizards to be elite. Still, it was widely assumed that they would be competitive and, maybe, qualify for the playoffs. After all, Bradley Beal was the NBA’s leading scorer in 2019-20, Rui Hachimura showed promise last season, Davis Bertans is a top-notch sharp-shooter and they added Russell Westbrook and rookie Deni Avidija. And yet, here the Wizards sit, 0-3 allowing the seventh-most points per game (121.0).
But the Wizards roster just added Westbrook within the past month, a seriously-big change that requires time and patience. Additionally, Hachimura hasn’t played yet and will miss a few more games after being diagnosed with eye infections. So, for now, the roster is probably off the hook.
But that’s not the case for coach Scott Brooks.
At 0-3, the Wizards are off to a slow start. And with a shortened, 72-game season, three games hurts – especially when we’re talking about at least two winnable games against Orlando. Brooks’ seat is getting hot. If he doesn’t turn things around, and quickly, he could be on his way out.
Disclaimer, better late than never: It’s obviously way too early to conclude anything. Blowout losses happen and players have off-nights. Still, most teams have played 4 percent of their schedules – and while it might be an over-reaction, all of the above assumptions will play out poorly if all involved don’t flip the script, and soon.
NBA Daily: Early-Season Central Division Rankings
Newcomer Jonathon Gryniewicz breaks down what we’ve seen out of the Central Division to start the 2020-21 NBA campaign.
The NBA is back! And to celebrate Basketball Insiders’ big return to cover, we’re ranking each division based on their respective starts to the season – beginning with the Central Division. In this worst to first ranking, each team is evaluated on how they look after watching the exhibition and early-season games.
5. Chicago Bulls, 0-2
The Billy Donovan Era in Chicago has gotten off to a rocky start with a pair of 20-point losses to start the season.
The only players the Bulls will have on the roster with guaranteed money in 2021-22 are Coby White and Patrick Williams, so it’s safe to say that this will be a trial year for everyone. Further, the front office said as much by not extending Lauri Markkanen this offseason. If the team’s struggles continue it would not be surprising to see them move some players for future assets throughout the season.
Markkanen has started off the season strong and looked comfortable playing next to Wendell Carter Jr. as a four on the perimeter. The Finnish up-and-comer has value as a floor spacer, something that’s even more pronounced with Chicago as they consistent outside shooters. But the organization has to be pleased with the start of the season that No. 4 overall pick Patrick Williams is having. Already, the second-youngest player in the NBA is proving that he can hold up physically, scoring the ball better than anyone thought he would.
Ultimately, Chicago will take time to jell this season. They have a new coach, a roster with young players, and a shortened offseason that won’t help any of them adjust to the new system. If it does not look like this team is meshing well, watch for Chicago to be a big partner on the trade market.
4. Detroit Pistons, 0-2
Detroit made more moves this offseason than any team besides the Oklahoma City Thunder. Four players remain on the roster from last season in Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk. Troy Weaver and the rest of the front office completely reshaped this roster led by the No. 7 overall pick, Killian Hayes from France, and free agent signing Jerami Grant, who came over from Denver on a three-year deal worth $60 million.
Early on, Blake Griffin has looked great. He is healthy, moving well on both ends of the floor and showing a versatile skill set that makes him a match-up problem for opposing teams. Outside of him, however, this is a team that struggles to play consistently at both ends of the floor – and given the roster turnover, it is not surprising. Trying to integrate so many new players without a true offseason is proving to be difficult.
Killian Hayes has loads of potential but has wrestled with turnovers and not being able to make shots. The fifth-youngest player in the NBA this season does not yet look comfortable running the offense. The Pistons will be relying on young players such as Hayes, Doumbouya, Josh Jackson and Saddiq Bey to play roles as they try to figure out their rotation. While each has flashed strongly in moments, no one has taken control of the early rotation minutes.
If Griffin and Rose can stay healthy, then this team has a chance to win some games. But until then, it might be a big learning process in 2020-21.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-0
The Cleveland Cavaliers have started off 2-0 and a big part of that can be contributed to the early growth of their young guards and wings.
Collin Sexton is building off the strong finish to last season averaging 29.5 points per game. The more impressive thing about how Sexton has started is that he looks under control and is making good decisions as a passer. He will always be a score-first player – but through two games he is playing within the flow of the offense and not forcing the issue.
As a bonus, Darius Garland is much more confident in his shot- and play-making abilities. Playing alongside Sexton, Garland is getting a good mix of shots off the dribble and in spot-up situations. Rookie Isaac Okoro won’t fill up the stat sheet scoring the ball, but he has been one of the more NBA-ready rookies and has played 76 minutes through two games –thus showing how he can contribute early as a versatile, switchable defender.
To complement their young group of guards, Andre Drummond and Kevin Love are providing them reliable, veteran players in the frontcourt. While neither one of them is playing at the highest level, both can still relieve the guards of all the playmaking duties and run the offense through them for stretches.
The Cavaliers did not make any splashy signings in free agency, however. While some of their veterans could be moved at some point this season, they’ll rely on internal growth for improvement.
2. Indiana Pacers, 2-0
Nate Bjorkgren can’t be complaining about the start to his coaching tenure with the Pacers – his team is 2-0 and averaging 123 points per game. Indiana retained their core this offseason and through the first two games, it is showing.
Bjorkgen has them playing an up-tempo style of basketball on both ends of the court. Offensively, they are taking advantage of their personnel, having multiple ball screens and isolation creators. The Pacers push the ball and often get into quick drags and empty side pick-and-roll actions with shooters spacing the floor. Additionally, Indiana is taking quick shots in transition and in the half-court, while also attacking the offensive glass to keep possessions alive.
Defensively, the Pacers are chasing hard on both on- and off-ball screens, frequently giving heavy help when opponents get into the lane. The frantic style seems to have opponents playing fast and matching the tempo. With Turner in the game as a back-line defender, they shoot passing lanes and go for home run steals. Given their length and ability to switch multiple positions, it has been a fun and effective style to watch.
The nine-man rotation seems set for now – but when injuries or COVID-19 protocols rear its head, watch to see who the Pacers attempt to fill the void. We should have a better idea of how good this team after they play stronger competition – but for the time being they have made a strong case for being (and staying) the second-best team in the Central Division.
1. Milwaukee Bucks, 1-1
After finishing with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive season, Milwaukee had a busy offseason by replacing eight players that averaged double-figure minutes. The biggest addition, of course, was Jrue Holiday, who came over in a trade with New Orleans that involved Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, two future first round picks and two pick swaps. All of that yielded them a new starting point guard, a depleted bench and what turned out to be enough incentive to sign the two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to a five-year, $228 million dollar extension.
Coming off a season in which he won MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, what more can Antetokounmpo do to get Milwaukee closer to a championship? Simply put, the answer can be seen in the first two games of the season. Despite being an immense talent, Antetokounmpo is only a 28.4 percent career three-point shooter. Albeit a small sample size, he has started off slow behind the arc shooting just 27.3 percent on what would be a career-high 5.5 attempts per game.
Futhermore, the Greek phenom is also shooting 56.5 percent from the free-throw line on 11.5 attempts per game. The Bucks are leaving tons of points on the court right now – so, in order to maximize their offense and Antetokounmpo as a player, becoming more efficient in these two areas will be essential. Khris Middleton, the two-time All-Star, has gotten off to a great start this season, building on top of a career year where he was 0.3 percentage points away from averaging 50 percent on field goals, 40 percent on threes and 90 percent from the free throw line.
While the core is in place, this is a relatively new team in Milwaukee. Like most teams, they do not seem to be firing on all cylinders right now. With the shortened offseason and training camp, it will certainly take time for this team to mesh, especially the new players off the bench.
Despite the early inconsistencies, they’re still comfortably the best team in the Central and will undoubtedly improve as the season goes on.
In the end, the middle of the Central Division will be interesting this season as Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland all have the ability to compete for the play-in games. But if things don’t break their way, they could also be some of the worst teams record-wise in the NBA.
Luckily, both Indiana and Milwaukee bring some stability at the top of the division; while the bottom of the division could be a rotating carousel throughout the year.
NBA Daily: Chasson Randle Not Overlooking Shot With Thunder
Basketball Insiders’ Drew Maresca caught up with Chasson Randle about his offseason workouts, his opportunity in Oklahoma City and how the two relate.
Shooting has always been valued in professional basketball, and it’s become even more important of late in the NBA. The league average for three-point attempts per game was 34.1 in 2019-20, up from 29 just two seasons earlier and 20 back in 2012-13, according to Basketball-Reference.
Well, that alone probably has a lot to do with why Chasson Randle is back in the NBA for the 2020-21 season.
“All summer long you hear teams are looking for shooting. That’s something I pride myself on – knocking down shots,” Randle recently told Basketball Insiders. “It’s something I work on constantly during the summer and the season, getting reps and staying confident.”
Randle is a career 37.8 percent three-point shooter with a career-high of 40 percent across 49 games with the Washington Wizards in 2018-19. But Randle is a pro’s pro, meaning he works on all aspects of his game and prides himself on more than just shooting.
“Picking up full [court], create a little havoc on the defensive end, changing the pace of the game,” Randle explained when asked about his other strengths. “And then I’ve worked on my playmaking ability and running the team all summer, making different reads out of pick and rolls and putting myself in situations that I’ll see in games.”
—
Randle has bounced around the NBA quite a bit for a 27 -year-old. In early December, he agreed to terms with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2020-21 season. Unfortunately, the team added a number of guaranteed contracts through trades this offseason and were unable to move players they may not be interested in keeping. As a result, Randle recently found out that he’ll start the 2020-21 season with the team’s G-League affiliate (the Oklahoma City Blue). Still, it is expected that he’ll be called up at some point this season.
Last season — just prior to the COVID-19 shutdown — Randle was with the Golden State Warriors, where he played three games. And while his time in California was cut short, he learned a lot from the organization.
“Everything is top-notch from top to bottom – how they communicate with each other [as an organization] and the players. And how the players communicate is huge,” Randle explained. “ [There’s] a lot of camaraderie and togetherness and it shows when they play. It was a short experience, I wish I would have had more time with them (to learn and compete), but I’m grateful for them none the less.”
The Warriors failed to qualify for the bubble, which prohibited Randle’s involvement in Orlando. But he explained that if given the opportunity to do so, he would have played any way he could.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Randle said. “I’m a basketball player. Anytime there’s a game going on, I’m down to play. I would’ve loved to have been in the bubble and showcase what I can do.”
But Randle has entirely new challenges ahead of him this season with the Thunder. Fortunately for the quasi-veteran, he’s not alone. Oklahoma City made a flurry of offseason moves that resulted in returning only six players from last season – Darius Bazley, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Roby and Mike Muscala. They’re a young team with limited continuity.
So, it would make sense that a player with Randle’s poise and professionalism could be able to carve out a role on such a young team.
“I think it’s a mix,” Randle said regarding his standing with the Thunder. “Thing about this game is that everybody has to be somewhat of a leader in their own way. I’ve been in roles where I’ve been the guy and I’ve also been in roles where I’ve had to follow. I’m comfortable doing both.”
“But this season in particular, whatever they need from me, I feel like I’ll be able to provide simply because over the course of my career, I’ve done so many different things, so I’m excited.”
According to his agent, Darrell Comer, Randle missed the 2020 preseason due to contract negotiations and the franchise’s need to make additional roster cuts. But Randle traveled with the team and observed them in action, so he’s encouraged with what he’s seen.
“Watching the guys throughout the preseason, I see a lot of things,” Randle said. “The ball moves. they’re playing free with a lot of pace and flow. I think my role fits right in as a shooter and a playmaker. And then on the defensive end, picking up full and being a pest.”
—
Randle repeatedly emphasized the idea of being more than a shooter over and over, often relaying his ability to make plays for others and defend. But he explained that the work he put since returning from a January stint in China has prepared him to prove it on the court. Randle followed a tedious training regimen in the Bay Area that began in April – and for much of the spring, he isolated himself from others outside his girlfriend by working out at home using whatever he could get his hands on.
“Early on. we didn’t know what the virus was,” Randle said. “I wasn’t going anywhere from when they shut things down in March until April. We stocked up. Luckily, my girlfriend can cook and I can do a little bit in the kitchen, too.
“But I was doing home workouts then, like on YouTube, and I had bands and free weights. Once mid-to-late April hit though, my girlfriend’s brother-in-law has a huge facility in his garage – machines, weights, treadmills, everything you need. I was there twice-a-day on most days. We called it the grindhouse, that was the deal. Then once I was able to get access to a court, probably a few weeks later, it was back to normal for me. Like an extended offseason.”
But once he was able to, he got right back to long days in the weight room, on the court and in film sessions, always trying to add just a little more to his game.
“Sunday is the Lord’s day, so I don’t do much on Sundays beyond stretching,” Randle explained. “Monday is weights at six in the morning until around ten. At ten, I get on the court shooting until noon. Then I’ll go back at like two-thirty or three and get another workout in with weights.”
But that wasn’t all.
“Also, if there’s a pickup game at night, I play pickup. And that’s like Monday-through-Friday. Saturday it was just one workout. I was lifting probably at least four times per week.”
But the best players are cerebral. They can’t just work on their craft, the most elite also prepare for their opponent, studying film, hoping to identify a weakness or a pattern to exploit.
“I’d also watch the film of myself, things I can improve on,” Randle continued. “My trainers do a great job sending me stuff through an app we have. I can watch my workouts to see how I’m shooting, my footwork.
“If it’s a pick-and-roll and the ball is in my hands. If it’s a live dribble. I’m looking get into the defender’s body, create contact, come off the screen . . . or if I’ve already used my dribble, setting up that man, making him think I could reject and then come off the screen.
“Or I’m looking at defense and my positioning, where I could have helped, my closeout. It’s all the little details you could pick up on that go a long way,” Randle said. “Everyone is so good in the NBA. It’s those details that separate the good from the really good players. So I’m just trying to figure out how I can get a little better every day.
“But another thing we focused on this offseason was my passing and making reads out of the pick-and-roll. I’ve been watching the film on Chris Paul and how he’s so patient coming off of screens, he uses his dribble to create windows for himself – and that’s stuff we work on in the gym. I’ll have a guy guard me, and a roller, and we’ll rep it out to build familiarity. Cutting down on turnovers, one-hand passes. Every little thing that can happen in a game. We had the time, we figured we might as well… for me, I’m always looking for ways to get better.
“Then I’m crashing at like ten-thirty to do it all again the next day. My girlfriend’s mad at me, but it’s the life, man. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, being an NBA player.
“And I’m having so much fun enjoying the process.”
—
It’s somber times for many people in the United States and around the globe. COVID-19 has ravaged families, killing hundreds of thousands and leaving millions in financial peril. Its effect on athletes isn’t yet known, with long-term symptoms like brain fog not yet reported or discussed in professional athletes. Keyontae Johnson, a Florida University guard and 2019-20 All-SEC team member, recently collapsed during a game was recently diagnosed with acute myocarditis, which will force him to miss at least three months according to sources. So Randle is approaching COVID-19 with total seriousness, while not allowing it to get in the way of his dreams.
“I don’t believe they (NBA trainers and team executives) would put us in a situation where we would be harmed, or our families,” Randle explained. “I feel for that kid. I’m glad he’s doing great. At the end of the day, basketball is a way to provide for myself and my family. It’s something that’s been a part of me since I was a kid. To let that go in my prime, I wouldn’t be able to do that. I’m down to play now. I trust our medical staff and everyone has done a great job so far.”
But regardless of his determination, things will be different. To start the 2020-21 season, only six teams will allow fans to attend games, all of whom must obey local health mandates. A few others plan to open arenas up to fans at a later date. It won’t be exactly like the bubble, but it will be significantly different than the last time Randle was on an NBA court. Plus, for what it’s worth, most NBA arenas are significantly larger than the gyms in ESPN’s World Wide of Sports complex used for the bubble in Orlando, Florida, making it all the more daunting to play with a limited or non-existent crowd.
“I’ve talked to a lot of guys who played in the bubble and the pre-season with no fans – they say it’s weird,” Randle mused. “For me, you treat practice like a game and there’s no one in practice. So you go out there and do your job like it’s any other game. When I’m playing, I don’t necessarily see the fans, I hear them but don’t necessarily see them. They’re importing the 2K simulated sound in the arenas. But I’ll just have to see when we get there I guess.”
In the end, Randle belongs in the NBA – but lots of guys who aren’t there now can say the same thing. What’s slightly different about Randle is that he understands that. He’s grateful for the opportunity while also understanding that he needs to continue to prove himself.
But the professional in him expects to be criticized along the way, although Randle doesn’t necessarily buy into all of it.
“Criticism doesn’t hurt me,” Randle said. “If I don’t believe something somebody’s saying about me isn’t true, then I prove them wrong. It’s something I’ve had to do for a very long time. I can do it again. I’m all for learning and getting better.”
50 Predictions For The 2020-21 NBA Season
Matt John revives Basketball Insiders’ classic 50 Predictions piece ahead of the 2020-21 season.
This article was an annual tradition hosted by Basketball Insiders penned by veteran Joel Brigham. Then our own Drew Maresca took the reins. This year, there’s a new sheriff in town, and his name is Matt John. Fasten your seatbelts.
Now before I begin, I have two things to get off my chest. First, props to both Joel and Drew for writing these up because this is pretty darn difficult to do. When you’re trying to find the right balance between making a truly unique prediction and just spewing out nonsense to get the masses’ attention, it requires a lot of deep thought. Even if you’re trying to come off like Zach Lowe, you may come off like you’re doing your best impression of Skip Bayless.
Second, oh my goodness, this league is so freaking loaded! Most teams are so stockpiled with talent that even with Stephen Curry back and fully healthy, there is a solid chance Golden State doesn’t make the playoffs again. Think about that. Of course, Klay Thompson’s awful Achilles’ tear has something to do with that, but the Warriors still have a solid team around him and it might not matter.
And yes, that’s just the Western Conference being the Western Conference, but the East has a large pool of fantastic teams as well. So much so that Brooklyn could have a good enough offense to put them above the rest of the conference while also having a defense potentially so flawed that they could fall all the way down to the fifth seed at worst. Not because they would be that bad – but because their competition will be very unforgiving.
Anyway, enough dribble – no pun intended – let’s start this baby off! And what better way to start this off than with the award predictions?
Awards Predictions
1. I’m going to pick the bold-but-not-really choice with Luka Doncic as MVP. Admittingly, picking Luka to win is not really much of a hot take these days. He’s clearly one of the future faces of the league, while the NBA voting committee always loves MVP newcomers. With Dallas way ahead of schedule and Doncic leading the way, I fully anticipate this is going to be the first of multiple MVP winning campaigns for the boy wonder.
2. Jayson Tatum will lead the league in scoring. Over the course of the 2019-20 season, Tatum established himself as arguably the league’s best young scorer. Now, with Gordon Hayward gone and Kemba Walker’s knee being a major question mark, there should be even more scoring opportunities for Tatum. Expect Boston’s offense to take a noticeable step back this season, but Tatum’s scoring numbers should definitely make up for what they lost.
3. As crushed as Giannis Antetokounmpo will be to not three-peat as MVP, he will reign again as Defensive Player of the Year. Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis, and Bam Adebayo will fight tooth and nail to get the honor, but Giannis’ build and IQ still make him the NBA’s golden goose on the defensive side.
4. The now financially-prosperous OG Anunoby rewards Toronto’s faith in him by winning the Most Improved Player award. His continued growth as a scorer and vaunted defense plays a huge role in keeping Raptors in the thick of the playoff race. The real shocker though is that the runner-up will be Marvin Bagley III now that he’s fully healthy again.
5. This is going to be the most intense race ever for Comeback Player of the Year with guys like Curry, Kevin Durant and John Wall, among others, gunning for it. Although others will have better performances than him, Wall gets the award. His season will go down as the most impressive seeing how he’s coming off of two consecutive serious injuries and hasn’t played in two years.
6. James Harden won’t make First-Team all-NBA. It sounds ridiculous, but star players do see their All-NBA chances drop when they get traded during the season. Look up Jimmy Butler, 2019. By the way, Harden’s competition is going to be as fierce as ever. Doncic, Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard will all out-shine Harden no matter where he goes.
7. Joining Harden on the All-NBA second team will be Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic. The third team will consist of Damian Lillard, Jamal Murray, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
As a bonus, let’s go with Devin Booker, Trae Young, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell among the biggest snubs. Kyrie Irving would be too but I just don’t trust his ability to stay on the floor. Is it too much to ask for a fourth All-NBA team?
8. Caris LeVert wins Sixth Man of the Year. It’s hard to envision LeVert putting up the same numbers he did in the bubble with Irving and Durant in the picture – but if he’s running the second unit’s offense, then he should kill it in that role. I would have put Danilo Gallinari on here, but I just don’t think he’s going to be Atlanta’s sixth man for that long.
9. Gordon Hayward makes it back to the All-Star game. As overpaid as he is, Hayward was the biggest name in free agency to change sides. Hayward’s diminished role in Boston made him underrated as an overqualified fourth option wasn’t good for his production. In Charlotte, he will see the ball a lot more – which should lead to a closer resemblance to Utah Hayward. That is, as long as his continued streak of freak injuries finally stops.
10. For maneuvering Philadelphia back on track, Daryl Morey will win Executive of the Year.
11. Morey’s case will be based on the improved cohesion with the team as a whole. That will be sparked by Ben Simmons, who will lead the league in assists.
Rookie of the Year Predictions
12. This will be the first Rookie of the Year race to not really have a clear frontrunner since 2016. This draft was supposedly filled with less overall superstar talent but more talents that can be vital rotation players on playoff teams.
13. I’m going to go with the surprise lottery pick this year, Patrick Williams. LaMelo Ball will make more highlight reels and has the highest upside, but Williams looks very NBA-ready on a team that will need him right away.
14. Tyrese Haliburton will get the nod over Anthony Edwards for NBA All-Rookie First-Team. That’s not a knock on Edwards. He’s got a good future ahead of him. Haliburton just looks like he has a better feel for the game right now.
Trade Predictions
15. The James Harden saga is going to drag on and on through this season. Houston has all the leverage in this situation because of what remains of his contract and the Antetokounmpo situation shockingly resolved. He will be traded mid-season but only after we all get a feel of the NBA landscape in 2021.
16. Who wins the Harden sweepstakes? Golden State. They have the assets. They have the contracts. They know Curry isn’t going to play forever. They know the Western Conference will be a free-for-all. They give up the farm for Harden – and they don’t think twice.
17. Oklahoma City will trade Al Horford without sacrificing any assets. Horford will look more like the player in OKC that he was originally paid to be in Philly as the full-time center. They won’t redeem his value as they did with Chris Paul, but they will get rid of him the first chance they get.
18. Boston will use their massive trade exception before the trade deadline. Hayward’s departure and Walker’s balky knee kills their playmaking in spite of bigger strides from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. At the deadline, they’ll trade for a player in the hopes of specifically aiding that department.
19. Atlanta will trade John Collins, a move which they both will come to realize is best for all parties.
20. Cleveland will not trade Kevin Love, even though they also know it would be best for all parties if they did.
21. Rumors about the Bulls will be splitting up that Lauri Markkanen/Wendell Carter frontcourt pairing – but the encouraging progress from both of them along with the chances of another high lottery pick will convince them to give the pair one more chance.
Team Predictions
22. Boston, Miami, Denver and the L.A. Lakers will all start the year sluggishly. Not because of anything they did wrong this offseason, but for the mere fact that their previous seasons all ended just two months ago! I expect them not to burst right out the gate though I also expect them to still be among their conference’s elite.
23. For that same reason, teams like Philadelphia, Dallas, Portland and Utah will be off to the best starts because they had an appropriately-sized time off between the end of their last season and the beginning of this one.
24. The Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be the worst teams record-wise in their respective conferences.
25. Minnesota and Charlotte will be the teams that most fans will think of when they hear not-good-but-fun.
26. Dallas will get the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference – and for more reasons than just Luka Doncic. Josh Richardson was exactly what the doctor ordered, ideally, Kristaps Porzingis will have a healthier season. With them in play, Dallas will be right at the top.
27. Milwaukee will get the No. 1 seed for the third consecutive year because it’s their postseason efforts in question – not their past regular season results.
28. Brooklyn’s going to struggle at first because while their offense will be top-3 in the league, their defense will be bottom-10 to start. But with the solid assets they have, they’ll trade them for defensive personnel as the season goes on, pushing them to the No. 2 seed.
29. Joining Milwaukee and Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference will be Miami, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia and Indiana in that order.
30. Joining Dallas and the Lakers in the Western Conference will be the Clippers, Denver, Portland, Utah and Golden State in that order.
Playoff Predictions
31. Note that in both conferences, the previous two predictions total out to only seven teams each. I did that because we are in for some very fascinating play-in tournaments. In the East, we’ll get Charlotte, Atlanta and Washington duking it out for No. 8.
In the West, we’ll get Phoenix, New Orleans and Sacramento doing the same. Washington will snag that last spot in the East, while Phoenix gets the last spot in the West.
32. Even though things are going to look so much better than they did last year, both Philadelphia and Utah suffer yet another first-round exit. Although, no matter who they face, both of them will be the one team everyone in their conference will want to avoid in the playoffs for there will be a grueling seven-game series.
33. We are going to get the much-discussed Lakers-Warriors playoff matchup in the first round and it’s going to be one for the ages. Harden and Curry push the defending champs to the brink, but the Lakers prevail in Game 7.
34. Plus, the much-hyped Lakers-Clippers series not only happens in the second round, but the Lakers take it in five.
35. As hot as the Mavericks will look, the Nuggets will overtake them in an intense second round matchup, which will only serve as further proof that this is just another stepping stone for Dallas.
36. The Bucks will do much better than that abomination they put up in the bubble, but that’ll be because the playoff matchups will favor them more by avoiding Miami.
37. And they won’t have to play Miami when they make it back to the conference finals, as Brooklyn will be their opponent. However, the Nets will barely pull away in a tight seven-game series against the Bucks.
38. When L.A. faces off against Brooklyn, the Nets will do better than when those two faced off back in 2002, but the Lakers will repeat as champs as they take the series in five games.
Individual Predictions
39. Jamal Murray will prove his bubble dominance was not a fluke as he continues to shock audiences with his electrifying 25+ point performances that will spark not an all-star appearance, but all-NBA.
40. T.J. Warren sadly won’t do the same, but he will continue to prove that he’s one of the best bargain contracts in the NBA.
41. Joel Embiid will be only one of two players in the NBA to average 20+ points and 10+ rebounds. The other will not be Anthony Davis, but it will be a Nikola – Vucevic, that is.
42. Blake Griffin will barely play half the season in Detroit in spite of the numbers he’ll put up while he’s on the floor.
Coach Predictions
43. Even though Utah will look better than last year, the hot seat buzz will start kicking for Quin Snyder. He’s done a great job with the Jazz, but if Utah fails to get past the first round for the third straight year, it’s hard to see how Snyder avoids the lion’s share of the blame.
44. Drew predicted this the last two years, so I guess it’s going to be a tradition until further notice: Scott Brooks will lose his job. Not at any point during the regular season but after the Wizards get swept by the Bucks in the playoffs. He’s had the excuse of John Wall’s persistent injuries. Not anymore.
45. It’s for that same reason above that Steve Clifford avoids the boot. It’s true that Orlando will miss the playoffs but they’ll attribute that toward Jonathan Isaac blowing out his knee more than anything else. Management will give Clifford the benefit of the doubt. The question is for how long?
Miscellaneous Predictions
46. Atlanta will lead the league in starting lineup changes. Their roster is one big puzzle made up entirely of blue sky that will need the whole season to be put together. The only two players I expect to be mainstays in the starting lineup are Trae Young and Clint Capela, if healthy. That’s it.
47. We’re going to see teams ease up on the three-point shooting. They’ll still come at a high volume, but we saw the Lakers in the bottom-10 in both attempts and percentage from three-point land, and look where they are now. Milwaukee’s lived and died by the three for the last two years and they’ve only achieved regular-season success.
48. We won’t have any new All-Stars this year, barring injury.
49. COVID-19 is definitely going to leave its mark on this season and beyond. Both on the personnel and revenue. It’s happened to the other sports, but there’s no way anyone wanted another bubble.
50. Finally, for the first time possibly ever, San Antonio will intentionally tank their season based on inferior talent versus losing their star player to injury as they did in 1997. You’d have to go back to the days of President Reagan to think of the last time the Spurs were intentionally bad, but that’s the state they are in. If there was an NBA equivalent to 2020, it would be the Spurs waving the white flag after all these years.
And basketball is back! Let me know how I did or what you’re rooting for on Twitter, we’d be happy to hear how wrong these will all be.
