2021-22 NBA Futures Odds: All of the Odds for the 2022 Season Championship
After the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, winning their second championship in franchise history, oddsmakers released the future odds for each conference competitor, projected MVP award finalist, and the 2022 NBA Finals. As of now, per Bovada future odds, the Brooklyn Nets opened as +300 favorites. They finished 48-24 (.667) in the 2020-21 regular season, ranking second in the Atlantic Division and second overall in the Eastern Conference. In the conference semifinals, the Nets lost in Game 7 against the Bucks, ending their injury-riddled season. Behind the Nets, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have the second best odds (+550) to win their eighteenth title next season.
The Lakers ended their season with a record of 42-30 (.583), ranking third in the Pacific Division and seventh in the Western Conference. Their odds of winning the championship dropped after Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury in the team’s playoff series against the Suns. Moreover, at +900, the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks have the third best odds. The Bucks concluded their championship regular season with a record of 46-26 (.639). They finished first in the Central Division and third overall in the Eastern Conference. Some oddsmakers are pulling for them to earn their first title repeat in team history.
While the 2020-21 NBA season is now over, there are several available options for gamblers when it comes to betting on basketball. For example, for betting on the NBA Finals each season, gamblers can use various betting apps and resources, such as from BetUS, Bovada, Intertops, MyBookie, and BetOnline. For NBA Futures betting, BetUS, Bovada, Intertops, and MyBookie all have convenient futures betting apps. Whether you’re searching to bet on the gameday moneylines, total points, the MVP winner, or playoff-series futures, these betting sites have you covered.
2022 NBA Team Futures Championship Odds
While the Nets, Lakers, and Bucks are the top 3 teams favored to win it all in the 2021-22 NBA season, these finest competitors will have plenty of competition along the way in both conferences. The Nets and Bucks are the top favorites in the Eastern Conference, but the Philadelphia 76ers (+1800), Atlanta Hawks (+3500), Miami Heat (+4000), and Boston Celtics (+5000) are other notable contenders bettors should keep in mind.
In the Western Conference, with odds showing +1200 to win the 2022 NBA title, the Golden State Warriors trail the Lakers for the second best odds in the west. Up next, the Los Angeles Clippers’ odds are set at +1800, followed by the Phoenix Suns (+1500), Utah Jazz (+1800), Denver Nuggets (+2000), and the Dallas Mavericks (+2800).
On June 17, 2021, it was first reported by ESPN that head coach Rick Carlisle would not be returning to coach the Mavericks. However, one week later, he was hired by the Indiana Pacers. On June 24th, Jason Kidd became the team’s tenth head coach in their franchise history. Moving forward, this could affect the odds for Dallas. Coach Kidd’s head coaching record is 183-190 (.491).
Likewise, on June 2nd, the Boston Celtics organization announced that Danny Ainge, the head of basketball operations, would be retiring and head coach Brad Stevens would be promoted to the vacant position. Fast forward to June 23rd, the team hired Ime Udoka to become the organization’s eighteenth head coach in their franchise history. Udoka was an assistant coach for almost a decade, but he has no head coaching experience. Regarding the odds and new changes here, there are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the Celtics and Mavericks, leading into the offseason. Here are the available NBA futures odds for all 30 teams.
- All table odds are retrieved from Bovada
2022 MVP Award Player Odds
With +550 odds, Mavericks’ guard Luka Doncic has the best odds of winning the MVP award in the 2021-22 NBA season. According to Basketball-Reference, in 66 games started, Doncic averaged 27.7 points, eight total rebounds, and 8.6 assists last season. At +700 odds, both Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant have the next best odds for winning this award. Last season, Embiid averaged 28.5 points, 10.6 total rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Nevertheless, he played in 51 games in back-to-back seasons in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Injuries are always a significant factor for Embiid.
He returned to the court this past April after missing ten games, due to suffering a bone bruise in his left knee earlier on.The seven-foot center has the talent and drive to remain in the top three of the MVP discussion, though. Additionally, Kevin Durant might be another injury-prone candidate. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 total rebounds, and 5.6 assists on the Brooklyn Nets last season, but he also only played in 35 regular season games. Due to a right torn Achilles tendon, Durant did not play at all in the 2019-20 season as well. The soon-to-be 33-year-old small forward is still an interesting MVP candidate.
Other potential candidates at the top of the list include Giannis Antetokounmpo (+800), Stephen Curry (+900), and LeBron James (+1200). James is also returning for his nineteenth season in the league. In 45 games played, he averaged 25 points, 7.7 total rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game last season. Curry last won the MVP in the 2015-16 season; it was his second MVP in his NBA career. Here are the 2022 regular season MVP odds.
Other Futures Bets
For most points per game, Bradley Beal is projected to lead all other players in PPG, with +250 odds right now. In the 2020-21 season, Beal averaged a career-high of 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He averaged 30.5 points in the 2019-20 season. Stephen Curry (+300) is next, followed by Luka Doncic (+500), Damian Lillard (+550), Joel Embiid (+700), and Zion Williamson (+1000). As for most assists per game, Washington’s Russell Westbrook is expected to lead the NBA in this metric, with odds showing EVEN.
Last season, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game. In his first season on the Wizards, he broke his own career-high average for most assists in a season (10.7) from the 2018-19 season. For the second best odds, James Harden is listed at +150. Harden finished last season with an average of 10.8 assists per game, in 44 games played. Next, Atlanta’s Trae Young is set at +450, followed by Luka Doncic (+600), Chris Paul (+1100), Nikola Jokic (+1300), and LeBron James (+1800).
Chris Paul Retirement News: Phoenix Suns guard WILL return for the 2021-22 NBA Season
After the Phoenix Suns lost Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the five-point favorites Milwaukee Bucks, some folks in the basketball world wondered if Chris Paul would call it quits on his 16-year NBA career. Paul ended his Game 6 performance with 26 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and shooting 11-for-19 from the field. The 36-year-old guard said after the game, “I ain’t retiring.” Paul went on to state, “Right now, you’re just trying to figure out what you could have done more. Everybody in that locker room knows we had enough, but it wasn’t enough.” The frustrated player was two wins away from his first ever championship victory, and this meant a lot to him, considering the Suns are his fifth team he has played for in his seasoned career.
Furthermore, the Suns’ guard became the first player in NBA history to lose four separate playoff series after his team surrendered a two-game lead in each series. Though, his fellow teammates and head coach Monty Williams came to his defense. After the media asked questions about Chris Paul’s performance throughout the course of the NBA Finals series, Coach Williams told the media, “It’s laughable when you talk about guys like Chris who have had these unreal career and yet they get penalized because they haven’t won a title.” Chris Paul has also averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 total rebounds, 9.4 assists, and an 87.3 free throw shooting percentage over the course of his NBA career.
Due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Paul missed Games 1 and 2 versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, but he has proven to himself, his teammates, and his opponents that he can still play at a high level. In the 2020-21 season playoffs, he averaged 21.8 points, 2.7 total rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He also finished with a team-high of 26 points in last night’s performance against the Bucks.
Unfortunately, Phoenix failed to fire on all cylinders when push came to shove. This was the organization’s third finals series loss in their franchise history. According to ESPN, Paul has a player option next season valued at $44.2 million. About a month ago in June, NBA analysts at CBS Sports estimated the six-foot guard would be offered a contract worth $44 million before the upcoming 2021-22 season, earning at least $15 million per year over the next two seasons.
Gave it our all 💜🧡
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 21, 2021
MyBookie NBA Finals Game 6 Lines, Props, & Odds – Bucks Are 5-Point Favorites
Tonight’s Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals begins at 9:00 p.m. (EST) on ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. For live streaming the entire sixth game of the NBA Finals and checking out how the players match up in this elimination game for the Suns, the downloadable Locast, ABC, and ESPN apps are also available. Not to mention, the best NBA betting apps for 2021 are from BetUS, Bovada, Intertops, MyBookie, and BetOnline.
Referencing NBA betting odds provided via MyBookie, the Milwaukee Bucks are five-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks are also 9-2 at home in the playoffs this postseason. The Suns are aiming to push this series to a Game 7. If there is a Game 7, it will begin Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 p.m. (EST).
Furthermore, the total for Game 6 is set at 222. The Suns are 55-36-2 ATS this season, while the Bucks are 45-49 ATS. The team total projection is listed at 113.5 (-115) a piece for the sixth game of this series. The Suns had not lost consecutive games this postseason until Game 4 against the Bucks. They are now on a three-game losing streak. For those of you who are new to sports betting, always remember the “-” refers to the favored team, while the “+” refers to the underdog.
MyBookie NBA Finals Game 6 Odds
- Favorites: Bucks -5 (-110)
- Milwaukee Spread: -4.5 (-110)
- Phoenix Spread: +4.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 222 (-110)
- Best Milwaukee Moneyline: +160
- Best Phoenix Moneyline: -190
MyBookie Contest Game Props
The wager cutoff time for all contest game props for Game 6 is tonight at 9:05 p.m. (EST).
For injuries, keep in mind that Bucks’ small forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis, is listed as questionable to play. Before Game 5 began at the Phoenix Suns Arena, Thanasis was placed in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It is unknown at the moment if he will even be allowed to join his team members in the courtside seating area.
Having said this, the odds for both teams remain the same. Based on the available data, the Bucks are due for another loss at home. Though, Milwaukee is playing better basketball right now. The Suns have not made it this far since the 1992-93 season. There are fair arguments for either team. Since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks, played on June 23rd, the Bucks have not lost at the Fiserv Forum. Here are the contest game props odds from MyBookie:
- Suns win by 1-2 points: +1100
- Suns win by 3-6 points: +650
- Suns win by 7-9 points: +1200
- Suns win by 10-13 points: +1200
- Suns win by 14-16 points: +2200
- Suns win by 17-20 points: +2200
- Suns win by 21 or more points: +1100
- Bucks win by 1-2 points: +1000
- Bucks win by 3-6 points: +500
- Bucks win by 7-9 points: +750
- Bucks win by 10-13 points: +650
- Bucks win by 14-16 points: +1100
- Bucks win by 17-20 points: +1100
- Bucks win by 21 or more points: +650
Finals MVP Player Odds
According to the MyBookie Finals MVP odds, the Suns’ Chris Paul has +650 odds of winning the award, followed by Devin Booker at +700, the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo at -400, Khris Middleton at +2000, Jrue Holiday at +8000, and Deandre Ayton at +15000. However, Paul’s value is dropping fast. With a total of 18 turnovers, he is leading all other players in this metric. None of these players have ever won the Finals MVP. If the Bucks prevail in Game 6, needless to say, Antetokounmpo and Middleton have the best odds of winning the award.
Per Basketball-Reference, the Greek Freak is averaging 32.2 points, 13 total rebounds, and 5.6 assists in this finals series. Thus far, he has scored a total of 584 points and retrieved 255 total rebounds in this season’s playoffs, leading all other players. On the flip side, Middleton is averaging 25.4 points, 6.6 total rebounds, and 5.4 assists. The last Bucks player to win the Finals MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and he won the MVP after sweeping the Baltimore Bullets in the 1971 NBA Finals.
Game 6 – Suns vs. Bucks Betting Trends
Phoenix Suns:
- The Suns are 8-4 SU in their last 12 games played on the road.
- The Suns are 10-4 ATS in their past 14 games played on a Tuesday.
- The total has gone over in seven of the Suns’ previous nine games played against a Central division opponent.
- The Suns are 13-5 SU in their past 18 games played.
- The Suns are also 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games versus the Bucks.
Milwaukee Bucks:
- The Bucks are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games played in July.
- The total has gone over in six of the Bucks’ past eight games against a Pacific division team.
- The Bucks are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games games this season.
- The Bucks are also 17-1 SU in their past 18 games played at home.
- The total has gone over in five of the team’s last seven games.
More Free Bets
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Finals Game 6 Preview, Odds, & Series Recap
In the 2021 NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns (55-36-2 ATS) have lost three consecutive games to the Milwaukee Bucks (45-49 ATS). Up till Game 4, the Suns had not lost back-to-back games in the postseason. Now, the total has gone over in five of the Suns’ previous seven games. The total has also gone over in nine of Milwaukee’s past eleven games played against Western Conference opponents. Additionally, the Bucks are 57-26 as selected favorites and 4-7 as underdogs, whereas the Suns are 53-20 as favorites and 12-8 as underdogs. In Game 5, the Bucks won the first road game in the series for either team. Referencing StatMuse, the Bucks are 9-1 at home in the playoffs this season. The total was set at 220 in the fifth game of this series, and the total went over +22 (242).
Per Bovada and Odds Shark, oddsmakers are projecting the Bucks to win Game 5, for the team to cover the spread, and for the total to go over 222. At 63 percent, the spread consensus currently favors the Phoenix Suns. Leading into Tuesday night’s game, this could work in their favor, considering it is an elimination game for the road team. Moreover, the Suns have never won an NBA title. Their last finals series loss was back in the 1992-93 season. They lost the series four games to two versus Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. To add to that fact, the Bucks have not won another championship since the 1971 NBA Finals. They swept the Washington Bullets to win their first title.
Antetokounmpo, Middleton dominate the floor in their first finals road victory
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo closed out his Game 5 performance with 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Per Basketball-Reference, the Greek Freak has scored a total of 584 points in the 2021 playoffs. He has a total of 40 playoff double-doubles in his NBA playing career. While he’s not yet in the top 20 all-time for postseason double-doubles, he is 29 shy from tying Dave Cowens (69).
In the post-game press conference, after being asked about his passion for the game and overall effort, Giannis said to the media, “I kind of try to focus on the moment, in the present. That’s humility, that’s being humble. That’s not setting no expectation. That’s going out there, enjoying the game, competing at a high level.” It should go without saying that his love and enthusiasm for the game has shown itself on numerous occasions in this particular series.
Sealed with a steal. Jrue was unreal.
27 PTS | 13 AST | 4 REB | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/X8zSCx4KvE
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 18, 2021
Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton also had 29 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, based on a team-high of 44 minutes played in Game 5. Moreover, the Bucks shot 50-for-87 (57.5 percent) from the field, while the Suns shot 48-for-87 (55.2 percent) on their home court. Putting aside the field goal percentage comparison, if one skimmed through the Game 5 team statistics sheet, he or she would be under the impression that Phoenix won.
However, at 18.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter with a 120-119 Bucks’ lead, Jrue Holiday knocked the ball away from the Suns’ Devin Booker. Then, Antetokounmpo sealed the deal at the 13.5 seconds mark, completing an alley-oop dunk to bring the score to 122-119. This one costly turnover for Phoenix lost them the game.
Phoenix surrenders two-game series lead, 16-point lead in Game 5
As if yielding a two-game series lead in the NBA Finals was not enough to cause some Phoenix fans to boo their players, the Suns also blew a 16-point lead in the first half of Game 5’s loss. Not to mention, they squandered a six-point lead in the fourth quarter as well. Needless to say, the Suns are struggling to close out their finals performances with more energy, aggression, and consistency.
The Suns shot 10-for-11 (90.9 percent) at the free throw line, so they have to play better defensively. Giannis is running right through them. Furthermore, Devin Booker is carrying this team at the moment. He is averaging 30 points, 3.6 total rebounds, and 3.8 steals per finals game in this series. In the Suns’ 123-119 defeat in Game 5, Booker scored 40 points and Deandre Ayton ended his night with 10 rebounds.
.@DevinBook is tonight's @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game.
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 18, 2021
In an average of 36 minutes played throughout the course of this series, Chris Paul is averaging 21 points, 2.8 total rebounds, and 8.8 assists. Thus far, Paul is certainly assisting other players to bring the ball to the basket, but he is costing his team with turnovers, too. Paul is responsible for 18 turnovers in the NBA Finals, leading all other players on both teams. He has to limit his turnovers in Game 6 or Bucks’ fans will have several reasons to start celebrating before tomorrow’s game even begins.
According to multiple die-hard NBA fans and basketball experts, they would be the first to tell casual viewers without a second’s hesitation that Paul’s performance on the grandest stage has been nothing short of disappointing. After Game 5’s loss, Devin Booker told the media, “We came out and did what we intended to do, get off to a great start, and we let it go.” Evident by their franchise history, the Suns are notorious for falling apart in these finals games. Game 6 will be their do-or-die situation.
Game 6 NBA Finals Betting Trends
Phoenix Suns:
- The Suns are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games played.
- The total has gone over in five of the Suns’ previous seven games.
- The Suns are 13-5 SU in their past 18 games.
- The Suns are also 8-4 ATS in their previous 12 games played.
Milwaukee Bucks:
- The Bucks are 5-2 ATS in their past seven games played.
- The total has gone over in five of the Bucks’ last seven games.
- The Bucks are 5-2 SU in their previous seven games.
- The Bucks are 17-1 SU in their past 18 games played at home.
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – Game 6 NBA Finals Odds
Date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. (EST)
Location: Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Best Phoenix Suns Spread: +5 (-109)
Best Milwaukee Bucks Spread: -5 (-105)
Over/Under: 222
Phoenix Stats: 30-17 ATS Home, 25-19-2 ATS Away, 28-19 O/U Home, and 24-21-1 O/U Away
Milwaukee Stats: 25-21 ATS Home, 20-28 ATS Away, 25-20-1 O/U Home, and 25-22-1 O/U Away
Best Phoenix Moneyline: +300
Best Milwaukee Moneyline: -197
- All Table odds above and below are retrieved from Bovada.
NBA Finals Game 6 – Best Player Prop Bets
Leading into Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, there are few notable player prop bets. Devin Booker is expected to go over 30.5 points (-115). Plus, Jrue Holiday could earn over 8.5 assists (+104). How about Khris Middleton earning over 25.5 points (-120) and Giannis Antetokounmpo having a double-double (-600) Tuesday night? Booker is averaging 30 points per game in this series. In Game 1, he scored 27 points. In Game 2, he had 31 points.
Nonetheless, in Game 3, Booker scored only 10 points. This one game should be something to keep in mind before placing a bet. In addition to the numbers listed above, he scored a whopping 42 points in Game 4. And, of course we cannot forget about his 40-point performance this past Saturday night in Game 5.
As for Khris Middleton, he finished with 29 points in Game 1 of this series. Middleton then proceeded to score 11 points in Game 2 and 18 points in Game 3. He is averaging 25.4 points in this NBA Finals, so taking a bet on Khris earning more than 25.5 points is risky. Most of all, it could be an unnecessary risk. While he did score a playoff career-high of 40 points in Game 4, it is difficult for Khris to take control of the floor each game. He was on the court for 43 minutes, too.
In Game 5, Middleton scored 29 points, and this was based on 44 minutes played. Either way, it is still possible for his point total to go over 25.5 points in Game 6. In addition to the total points bet, Jrue Holiday is averaging 9 assists per game in this series. Bettors should keep a close eye on him. The Greek Freak is projected to earn another playoff double-double. Giannis could earn his 41st playoff career double-double in Game 6.
