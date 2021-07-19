NBA
2021 NBA Finals – Watch Game 6 Bucks vs. Suns TV channel, start time, odds, lines, and prediction
To open the 2021 NBA Finals, the No. 2 (51-21) ranked Phoenix Suns gained a 2-0 series lead versus the No. 3 (46-26) Milwaukee Bucks. In Game 1, Suns’ point guard Chris Paul closed out his performance with 32 points, four rebounds and nine assists. Devin Booker also scored 27 points and retrieved two rebounds. The Suns defeated the Bucks 118-105 at home, in the Phoenix Suns Arena. In the Suns’ 118-108 Game 2 victory over the Bucks, it was more of the same. Paul scored 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. Booker left the court with 31 points, five rebounds, and six assists as well. Phoenix scored only 28 points in the paint, compared to the Bucks’ 54 points. Nevertheless, the difference makers were the free throw shooting percentage and three-point accuracy.
The Suns shot 12-for-14 (85.7 percent) at the free throw line, while the Bucks were 15-for-23 (65.2 percent) overall. This all changed in the following three games. Milwaukee won three consecutive games to erase a two-game series deficit against the Suns. Despite two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 42-point career-high performance in the Bucks’ Game 2 loss, the casual NBA viewer could witness that Milwaukee would not accept an ugly defeat. From Game 3 and beyond, the script was flipped. The Greek Freak maintained his unstoppable consistency, scoring 41 points at the Fiserv Forum in the Bucks’ 120-100 blowout victory.
In Games 4 and 5, the Suns surrendered too many points in the paint. Khris Middleton’s 40-point playoff career-high in Game 4 helped carry the Bucks to a 109-103 series-tying showing. Furthermore, Devin Booker was the star in Game 5, scoring 40 points in 42 minutes of play, but Antetokounmpo also dominated the court, earning 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Suns blew a 16-point lead in Game 5, and they failed to prevent Giannis from scoring. The Milwaukee Bucks are now just one more victory away from winning their first NBA championship since the 1970-71 season. In the 1971 NBA Finals, the Bucks swept the Baltimore Bullets. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won the Finals MVP award.
Game 6 Odds – Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. (EST)
Location: Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV Channels: ABC, ESPN Deportes, & ESPN2
Live stream – fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Best Phoenix Spread: +5 (-109)
Best Milwaukee Spread: -5 (-105)
Over/Under: 222
Best Moneylines: Suns +300, Bucks -197 (retrieved from Bovada)
- Table odds per Bovada
Storylines leading into Game 6
Phoneix Suns: Chris Paul is in need of another remarkable performance, if the Suns are to stay alive in this series for a potential Game 7. Paul has not scored over 30 points since Game 1 in this series. Devin Booker has done everything possible to help carry this team, scoring 42 points in Game 4 and 40 points in Game 5. He is averaging 30 points per game this finals series. Even Deandre Ayton acquired a total of 66 rebounds in this finals so far, and he is scoring 15 points per game, too.
While Paul is averaging 21 points per game against the Bucks, he is also on the court for an average of 36 minutes each game. He needs to double his effort. Then, there are turnovers to consider. Paul is not only leading the Suns in turnovers, with a total of 18 currently in this series alone, he has more turnovers than any other player on the court from both teams. As the games went on, this NBA Finals series began to reveal itself as a mismatch.
Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton combined for a total of 88 points, in the Bucks’ 123-119 win in Game 5 of this series. Additionally, Holiday is leading all other players in fantasy points, with a total of 61.3 points. Devin Booker has 56.3 fantasy points, ranking second place, followed by Giannis and his 51.8 points. Devin Booker (scored 42 points in Game 4, 40 points in Game 5) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (42 in Game 2, 41 points in Game 3) are the first player opponents in the NBA Finals to score at least 40 points twice in the same finals series.
Plus, Giannis is leading all other players in rebounds, averaging 12.8 per game this postseason. He is also averaging 32.2 points per game this finals series. When the Bucks won their first championship in the 1971 NBA Finals, they weren’t at home. This could be the same case scenario, if the Suns play spoiler in Tuesday night’s game.
Game 6 Prediction
All things considered, the odds favor the Bucks to win this series. They are the hungrier and more aggressive team right now. The question is, will the Bucks close out the 2021 NBA Finals in Game 6? Based on the available odds per Bovada and BetUS, it might be too fitting for the series to end on Tuesday. In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won three consecutive road games in order to advance to Super Bowl LV. That was an unprecedented accomplishment for a dedicated football team.
However, what does this have to do with the Milwaukee Bucks? Bettors should always try to pay close attention to how each championship team finishes in a given sports season. The fact the Bucks won their first championship on the road, it wouldn’t be surprising if they had to beat the Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Game 7. The Bucks are due for another upset at the Fiserv Forum. Although rare, it can happen. Vegas oddsmakers understand astute observations like these all too well. Like always, go with your gut feeling.
NBA
Suns Needing Vintage Chris Paul
Chris Paul has struggled with turnovers in the NBA Finals. For the Suns to regain control of the series, the veteran point guard must regain his handle on the ball.
Jrue Holiday has been hounding Chris Paul, and it has turned the tide of the NBA Finals. After taking a commanding 2-0 series lead, the Phoenix Suns have come up short in the last two contests in Milwaukee. The sloppy play by Paul in the last three games has played a major role in the outcome. The Bucks have all of the momentum heading into Game 5, where the winner will be just one win away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
The individual accolades are quite impressive. Paul is an 11-time All-Star that has led the league in assists four times and led the league in steals six times. He was the Rookie of the Year after being selected 4th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft and has been named to an All-Defensive team nine times. His injury history is almost more well-known than his shortcomings in the postseason.
When it comes to game management in the final minutes of a close game, there really aren’t many better options than the savvy 36-year old. He is calm under pressure, calculated in his approach, and one of the smartest players to ever step onto the floor. That is why his recent struggles have been such a surprise.
Though his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers was defined by his inability to win close games, oftentimes it was his teammates that were not able to execute in the clutch. His supporting cast in Phoenix is younger, better defensively, and he has never had a better offensive weapon alongside him in the backcourt than what he has now with Devin Booker.
Distributing has never been a concern for Paul. His ability to pass his teammates open and find them at precisely the right time has been one of his greatest attributes during his career. What is alarming is the number of turnovers he has had in this series. Credit must be given to Holiday for his tenacious defense, but the decision-making and inability to control the ball in the open court have been particularly odd.
Paul had five turnovers in Game 4 and has turned it over 15 times over the course of the last three games. Just as Holiday and Khris Middleton have had bounce-back games for Milwaukee, the Suns desperately need Paul to have one on Saturday night.
After a dismal Game 3 where he scored just 10 points, Booker had a monster performance in Game 4 but his 42 points were still not enough. Had Paul done a better job of taking care of the ball and being the facilitator that he normally is, the Suns could have easily won that game and took control of the series. Paul admitted as much after the game, taking responsibility for the loss.
The Suns know what they have to clean up.
So does Chris Paul. He spoke on his performance after game 4. pic.twitter.com/JnWrflBwFe
— Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 15, 2021
Going back home should provide the perfect atmosphere for Paul to shine. He dazzled with 32 points and 9 assists in Game 1 at home, then followed that up with 23 points and 8 assists in Game 2. In the two road games Paul is still averaging 14.5 points and 8 assists on 48 percent shooting but it is the turnovers that have proved to be costly. His three-point shooting has also been much better at home, hitting 7 of his 12 attempts while going just 1 of 6 from deep in Milwaukee.
Paul never averaged more than two turnovers in any series during these playoffs. He is averaging 4.3 heading into Saturday’s pivotal Game 5. Phoenix needs to have their sure-handed floor general at full strength in order to have their offense firing on all cylinders.
Paul’s handle looked messed up from the opening tip, and he could be seen clutching at his left hand throughout the game. Whether or not this is a new injury or a lingering issue, it is concerning. As good as Cameron Payne has been this year, Phoenix simply can’t afford to not have Paul out on the floor.
The Bucks easily won the turnover battle in Game 4 as Phoenix coughed it up 17 times compared to just five for Milwaukee. The Suns have to limit the transition points and force the Bucks to run their half-court offense. They stand a greater chance to limit Giannis Antetokounmpo in a half-court set than trying to stop him in transition. Milwaukee ranked 4th in the league in terms of fast-break points this season.
Perimeter players who handle the ball for most of the game will usually rack up a handful of turnovers but this pattern for Paul is extremely uncharacteristic. Even his efficiency has declined since the series began. His decision-making has been rather unusual as well, almost as though he is trying too hard to force passes that aren’t there.
Look for Paul to not only limit his turnovers going forward but also to be more of a scorer to ease the load on Booker. Phoenix is a much tougher team to defend when they have a well-balanced scoring attack. Paul scored 37 points to close out the Denver Nuggets, 41 points to close out the Clippers, and his 32 points in Game 1 of the Finals are clear indications that he can feast on his midrange game.
One thing that has changed from Game 1 is that Milwaukee is no longer letting Phoenix’s guards dictate the matchups they want. The matchups Paul was getting against Brook Lopez early in the series are no longer there. Without him being able to operate in space, the open passes that have been there in the past are absent now. Those passes are coming later and are somewhat rushed, leading to more steals for the Bucks. When coming off a screen, Paul is also being boxed by two lengthy defenders, giving the rest of their defense time to move and recover.
Bucks do a good job here of containing Chris Paul. Still feels like he's in data collecting mode waiting to strike bu the Bucks finding ways to make him work and take away some of that space. pic.twitter.com/WAC0MLnrz9
— Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) July 15, 2021
Paul’s shoulder injury in the first round was worrisome but he eventually got through it. He revealed after the Clippers series that he was playing with torn ligaments in his right hand. He likely will not blame any injuries while the series is still going on, but clearly, something is making him uncomfortable on the court, aside from Holiday’s defense.
It has taken 16 years for Paul to finally get to the big stage. Going out like this is not something that would sit well with him, but he knows what he has to do going forward. It is now a best-of-three series, and all of the pressure of the bright lights will be felt by everyone on the floor. Factoring in his experience and savvy skillset in tight moments, the odds are in his favor.
“As long as I’m on the court, I know my team got a chance to win.” @JaredSGreenberg speaks with @CP3 ahead of Game 5 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/UsBUQkKEr1
— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 16, 2021
This is the 30th time in the history of the NBA Finals that the series has been tied 2-2. The winner of Game 5 has gone on to win 72% of the time (21-8) and the good news for Phoenix is that they will be playing at home. The Suns were 27-9 at home during the regular season and the Bucks were 20-16 on the road.
There are several factors that will decide the outcome of this series, but Paul’s ability to take care of the ball is crucial. If he can regain control of the ball, the Suns should be able to regain control of the series on Saturday night, putting them one victory away from their first-ever championship. It will also cement the legacy of the future Hall of Fame point guard.
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns – NBA Finals Game 5 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday night.
The road team has yet to prevail during the NBA Finals. Phoenix seized control of the series by winning the first two games but the Bucks have stolen the momentum back after defending their home floor with back-to-back victories.
Tied at two games apiece, can Phoenix bounce back with a win at home versus Milwaukee in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night?
Middleton, Antetokounmpo Lead Bucks to Game 4 Win
Khris Middleton came up clutch on Wednesday night, scoring 40 points to lead Milwaukee to a 109-103 victory at home over the Suns in Game 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on the night. He also added three steals and two blocks, including a game-changing rejection on an alley-oop attempt to Suns’ center DeAndre Ayton late in the fourth quarter.
CLUTCH BLOCK BY GIANNIS 😱 pic.twitter.com/jwB0b75o65
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 15, 2021
The Bucks trailed by as many as nine points in the final frame but rallied thanks in large part to Middleton, who took over offensively down the stretch. With the Bucks trailing 99-97 with 2:30 remaining, Middleton riled off a personal 8-0 run and scored the Bucks’ next 10 points to send the series back to Phoenix tied 2-2.
.@Khris22m steps up in the clutch to deliver crucial buckets for the @Bucks! 🚨 #ThatsGame #RepublikaNgNBA pic.twitter.com/AAiOM8htGA
— NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) July 15, 2021
The Bucks’ All-Star shooting guard has now made 15 game-tying or go-ahead baskets in the fourth quarter or overtime during Milwaukee’s playoff run, tying LeBron James for the most clutch baskets in a single postseason over the last 25 years. With at least two games remaining to determine an NBA Champion, Middleton seems destined to break the all-time mark.
Using scrappy perimeter defenders and a commitment to defending the 3-ball, Milwaukee has also found a way to flip the momentum on the other end of the floor as well. While Jrue Holiday may be struggling on offense, he’s spent more time and energy guarding Chris Paul over the last few games. Holiday’s ability to fight through screens has helped the Bucks defend the pick-and-roll and shrink the floor, allowing Milwaukee’s help defenders to stay closer to Suns’ shooters. Per NBA.com, the Bucks have limited opponents to just 106.4 points per 100 possessions during the NBA Playoffs, the best mark in the postseason.
Paul Apologizes for Costly Turnovers Following Game 4
Devin Booker scored 42 points on 17-for-28 shooting but it wasn’t enough for the Suns in a 109-103 loss versus the Bucks on Wednesday. Jae Crowder had 15 points while Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson finished with 10 points apiece in the Game 4 loss. Phoenix also got next to nothing from big man DeAndre Ayton on offense. While Ayton stuffed the stat sheet with 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks, he finished with a pedestrian six points on the night.
For the second straight contest, the Suns went ice cold from 3-point range in Game 4. Since knocking down 20 of their 40 3-point attempts in Game 2, the Suns have connected on just 16 of their 54 shots from beyond the arc (29.6 percent) over the last two games combined. They shot 7-for-23 from behind the long line as a team on Wednesday night with Paul and Booker combining to go 0-for-5 from deep.
Chris Paul : 10 points (5-13 shooting & no FT attempts), 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 turnovers & 4 fouls in 37 minutes pic.twitter.com/sEpU443B91
— Lee Harvey (@AyeThatsLee) July 15, 2021
Normally one of the most reliable ball handlers in the NBA, turnovers have been a problem for Paul during Phoenix’s two losses. He slipped and lost the ball late in the deciding moments of Game 4, a gaffe that cost the Suns a chance to tie the game and directly led to a Bucks’ layup with under 30 seconds remaining.
Wednesday’s loss may have been a low point in Paul’s season as well. It marked the first time this year in which he had at least five turnovers and shot under 40 percent from the field. While Paul has developed a reputation for closing out games, Phoenix turned the ball over 17 times and blew a nine-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 4, evoking memories of his checkered playoff past.
Suns fans may have also noticed that there has been a disparaging discrepancy in free throw attempts between the two teams over the last two games. In Games 3 and 4, Milwaukee went to the free-throw line 55 times while Phoenix racked up just 35 combined free throw attempts in back-to-back losses.
The Suns tightened things up on defense in Game 4 before blowing the lid open in the fourth quarter. Phoenix limited the Bucks to just 40.2 percent shooting from the field and 24.1 percent shooting from 3-point range but allowed 33 fourth-quarter points on the night. According to NBA.com, Phoenix ranks third in the NBA Playoffs with a 108.1 defensive rating in 20 postseason games.
NBA Finals Betting Preview
The Suns enter Game 5 favored by four points at home and the projected total is set at a modest 218 points, the lowest number since the start of the NBA Finals. Bovada sportsbook has set the Suns as money line favorites with -165 odds while money line bettors can squeeze a little more value out of the Bucks at +145.
NBA Betting Trends
Trends can be valuable information for bettors looking to improve their NBA betting strategy.
Below is a shortlist of trends for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Milwaukee
- Bucks are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 Saturday games.
- Bucks are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game.
- Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
Phoenix
- Suns are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games playing on 2 days rest.
NBA Finals Betting Predictions
Before we lay out our predictions and analysis for Saturday’s contest, let’s review how we performed in Game 4.
Game 4 Recap:
Money Line: Milwaukee Bucks (-185) ✅
Spread: Milwaukee Bucks -4.5 ( -110) ✅
Total: Under 220.5 ( -110) ✅
Props: Giannis Antetokounmpo to record a triple-double (+1450) ❌
We selected the Bucks to win on the money line and cover -4.5 as well as the game to stay under the projected 220 point total. All three of those selections were winners while our long-shot props bet for Giannis Antetokounmpo to record a triple-double at +1450 came up just short, as he finished two assists shy of the feat in the Bucks’ win.
Below, you can find more NBA betting predictions and analysis for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals Game 5 Spread Prediction:
Each of these teams has defended their home court in this series and the home team has also covered the spread in all four matchups. The Bucks have also struggled on the road against Phoenix, failing to cover the spread in each of the previous five meetings at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Look for those trends to come to an end here, as Phoenix comes into this game favored by a healthy four-point spread. Game 4 came down to the wire, so there should be a little value with taking the Bucks with the points in this spot. Phoenix has found ways to lose in each of the last two games and the Suns’ young roster has been wildly inconsistent through the first four contests. All the pressure is on Phoenix in this game. Look for the more experienced Bucks to cover the spread on the road in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night.
NBA Finals Game 5 Money Line Prediction:
Milwaukee looks to have a major advantage on offense in this series. Not only are the Bucks more dangerous from the outside but they also have a considerable advantage in the paint as well. Antetokounmpo and Middleton are starting to look comfortable getting to their spots against the Suns’ defense, which helped Milwaukee overcome a poor shooting performance from 3-point range in Game 4. Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez combined to shoot 0-for-10 from beyond the arc in Wednesday’s win, something which seems bound to change as the series wears on. Take the Bucks to win on the money line and take a 3-2 series lead in Phoenix on Saturday.
NBA Finals Game 5 Total Prediction:
This game is projected for only 218 points, which is the lowest total that bettors have gotten during the NBA Finals. According to dunksandthrees.com, these two teams land at opposite ends of the pace spectrum, which should keep the tempo in check on Sunday. Milwaukee finished the regular season ranked second in the NBA in pace and average possession length on offense. Meanwhile, Phoenix ranked near the bottom of the league, coming in at 25th in pace and 21st in average possession length, respectively. Despite those numbers, there should still be some value on the over in this matchup. With the Suns playing at home, look for that free throw discrepancy to even itself out a bit, which should help add some points to Phoenix’s total in this game. Both teams also shot poorly from beyond the arc in Game 4, so look for some positive regression in that department after a few days off. Bet on Game 5 of the NBA Finals to go over the projected total on Saturday night.
NBA Finals Game 5 Player Props:
Bucks’ head coach Mike Budenholzer seems to have found something with his small-ball lineups against the Suns. As a result, unsung hero Pat Connaughton has earned a healthy dose of minutes off of the bench during the NBA Finals. The 28-year-old has attempted six 3-pointers per game during the series and is knocking them down at a healthy 46.8 percent clip. He’s hit at least two 3-pointers in all four games and is getting a healthy -120 odds to knock down two 3-pointers in Game 5. Take Pat Connaughton to go over -1.5 3-pointers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday evening.
Free Bets Available on Suns vs Bucks
NBA
Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green nearing deal with New Orleans Pelicans
Image retrieved from USAT SI – CBS Sports.com
First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez, the New Orleans Pelicans are close to reaching a deal with Phoenix Suns’ assistant coach Willie Green. The terms in the deal are still unknown to the general public. Green played for twelve seasons in the NBA. The former player was hired by the Suns as an assistant coach on June 26, 2019. Moreover, on June 16, 2021, the Pelicans fired head coach Stan Van Gundy, who had agreed to a 4-year contract with the organization on Oct. 21, 2020. The team has to pay Coach Gundy about $15 million, considering he was fired after his short first year with New Orleans.
As for Green, he was first hired by the Golden State Warriors’ coaching staff on August 9, 2016. In the 2016-17 NBA season, the Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 67-15 (817). Golden State went on to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers four games to two in the NBA Finals, helping Green to win his first ring. Then, after the Warriors concluded the 2017-18 season with a 58-24 (.707) overall record, they repeated as champions against Cleveland, sweeping LeBron James, Coach Tyronn Lue, and the rest of the underdog Cavaliers.
Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green has emerged as the strong frontrunner and the New Orleans Pelicans’ choice to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2021
As a player, Green was drafted out of the University of Detroit Mercy in the 2003 NBA Draft. The university retired his No. 30 Titans’ jersey on Jan. 25, 2020. He was selected 41st overall in the second round. The 39-year-old athlete played for the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Orlando Magic. In his 12-year playing career, he appeared in 731 games, averaging 8.3 points, 1.8 total rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Green last played for the Orlando Magic in the 2014-15 season.
Pelicans have 10th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft
Furthermore, the 2020-21 New Orleans Pelicans ended their season with a record of 31-41 (.431). They finished fourth in the Southwest division and 11th in the Western Conference. After his firing, Coach Van Gundy’s W-L record in the regular season is now 554-425 (.566). The Pelicans have not made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, when the team finished 48-34 (.585), sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs. However, they proceeded to lose four games to one in the conference semifinals against the Warriors.
In this upcoming 2021 NBA Draft, the Pelicans have the 10th overall pick. If hired by the Pelicans, Coach Green will certainly have young talent to work with, such as Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram. Players jump from team to team in an instant in this league, so Trajan Langdon, the club’s general manager, will also have his hands full with keeping these key players together. It might all come down to how well New Orleans will manage this upcoming draft.
