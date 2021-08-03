Headlines
Knicks team news: Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to re-sign, add Evan Fournier
The New York Knicks will re-sign point guard Derrick Rose and sign former Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier. Rose is expected to sign a three-year, $43 million contract. On February 8, 2021, Rose was traded by the Detroit Pistons to the Knicks for Dennis Smith and a 2021 second-round draft pick. The 32-year-old point guard earned $7,682,926 this past season. In the 2020-21 NBA season, in 50 games played, the three-time All-Star averaged 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. His field goal shooting percentage was also 47 percent. After finishing 41-31 (.569) last season, the Knicks qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Additionally, Fournier will sign a four-year deal that is worth up to $78 million. Last season with the Celtics, the shooting guard/small forward averaged 17.1 points, three rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 42 games played. He also shot 45.7 percent from the field. However, he also missed a number of games last season due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. On March 25, 2021, Fournier was traded by the Orlando Magic to the Boston Celtics for Jeff Teague. The St. Maurice, France native is set to earn $17,450,000 next season, so this is a pricey decision for New York.
In addition to these aforementioned offseason moves, the Knicks are re-signing free agent center Nerlens Noel. The 27-year-old center signed a three-year, $32 million contract. In 64 games played last season, he averaged 5.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and a field goal percentage of 61.4 percent. His defensive rating was 101.2 last season, ranking second overall in the league. Noel is a vital asset for acquiring rebounds and protecting the rim.
On November 25, 2020, he signed a one-year, $5 million contract as a free agent with New York. Plus, free agent guard Alec Burks has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to remain in the Empire State. In 49 games played last season, Burks averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. On November 22, 2020, he signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Knicks. While Burks lacks notable NBA accolades, he is a solid contributor for any contending team.
Regarding the team’s salary cap, Julius Randle has a cap figure of $21,780,000, leading all other players on the active roster. According to the 2021-22 luxury tax totals, New York has $71,957,769 available in current luxury tax space. The salary cap maximum has been confirmed by the NBA for the 2021-22 season. The amount is $112,414,000. Nevertheless, referencing the salary cap maximum, the team is over the cap right now by $14,724,012. The organization’s future trade moves and cuts this offseason will help improve their situation.
Hawks trade news: Trae Young signs extension worth up to $207 million
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has agreed to a five-year, $207 million designated rookie maximum extension deal. However, there is one important incentive to this contract. If the All-Star guard is selected to one of the three All-NBA teams, the 30 percent escalator clause in his contract would guarantee the $172 million base pay would increase to as much as $207 million. Plus, the five-year deal includes an early termination option at the end of the fourth season. Based on the 22-year-old guard’s current contract, he earned $6,571,800 last season and is set to make $8,326,471 next season. His new contract will begin for the 2022-23 season and end after the 2026-27 season.
Furthermore, Young helped the 2020-21 Hawks finish 41-31 (.569), ranking first in the Southeast Division and fifth overall in the Eastern Conference. This was the first time in three seasons the Hawks made the playoffs. In the 2020-21 season, in 63 games played, Young averaged 25.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. He also shot 43.8 percent from the field. Moreover, although Young ranked third in the league in turnovers (261) last season, he led the league in made free throws in the regular season (484).
After the regular season, Young’s success on the stat sheet led to fans wondering just how deep into the playoffs he could carry his team. Expectations were low after the Hawks defeated the New York Knicks in five games of the first round of the playoffs. Against the favored Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals, he scored a total of 203 points in this series, averaging 29 points, 2.6 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game in 39.6 minutes played per game. The fifth-seeded Hawks went on to upset the first-seeded 76ers on the road in Game 7.
Unfortunately for Atlanta’s fanbase, the team’s underdog story came to an end, after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Hawks four games to two in the Eastern Conference Finals. In the 2018 NBA Draft, Young was selected fifth by the Dallas Mavericks. Though, the Mavs traded him and a 2019 first-round pick to the Hawks for Slovenian guard Luka Doncic. Thus far, this trade has worked out terrific for both organizations. Regarding the salary cap, Atlanta has $67,645,709 available in cap space. Their current luxury tax space is $4,154,466.
Team USA defeat Spain to move on to the Olympic semi-finals
Team USA survived a first-half scare to beat Spain for the fourth Olympics in succession last night. The 95-81 win ensures the American team will now move onto the semi-finals in Tokyo.
It wasn’t all plain sailing for the hotly-tipped American outfit, though: at one point in the second quarter, Spain held an 11 point advantage over their opponents, leading 40-29, thanks to a great all-around performance from Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio.
Rubio would finish up as the game’s top points scorer with 38 points to his name, hitting 8/8 from the free-throw line.
Ultimately, the fine performance from Rubio wasn’t to be enough though. The remaining four players who started the game for Spain had issues finding the hoop, amassing just 8 points between them. The usually reliable Spanish 3-point shooters never got going either, finishing up with just 7/23.
Inspired Kevin Durant performance ensures team USA make the Olympic semi-final draw
With this level of shooting profligacy on full display throughout, it was little surprise when the defending Olympic champions started to take back control towards the end of the second quarter, leveling things up at 43-43 just before the break.
It was Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant who was the main thorn in Spanish sides. His 29 point haul led the American team in scoring. Durant went 5/5 from the free-throw line and chipped in with a tied-game high 4/7 attempts from downtown to boot.
The third and fourth quarter was much more like the one-way traffic expected: inspired by Durant – and an excellent cameo from the Milwaukee Bucks Jrue Holiday (13 points; 5 assists) – team US won out 95-81.
Durant was clearly impressed with his country’s second-half transformation, stating as much in the post-match interview:
“We drove it to the rim at the end of the second,” said Durant, “and were able to get our rhythm back a little bit,”
“I like how we played from the end of the second quarter all the way up to finish the game and that’s how winners play ball.”
Times & dates for the remaining quarter-final and upcoming semi-final Olympic basketball games
Team USA’s Olympics next opponents will be either Argentina or Australia, with the two sides scheduled to go head-to-head in their quarter-final clash today at 08:00 EST.
The first Olympic basketball semi-final is set for this Thursday, August 5, at the Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo at 1.15 pm local time (or Thursday, 00.15 am EST) and will feature Team USA vs. Argentina/ Australia.
Dallas Mavericks star Luca Doncic, ensured the Slovenians made the semi-finals, with a near-triple double: 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, as his team defeated Germany 94-70. Doncic’s team will now duke it out with France in the other semi-final contest later that same day (Thursday). The game is set to tip-off at 8.00 pm local time (07.00 EST).
Draft Kings
Team USA vs. Spain – Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds
On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 12:40 a.m. (EST), Team USA will play against Spain in this quarterfinal matchup. Both teams are aiming to advance in the tournament for the gold medal. The Americans defeated the Czechs 119-84 in their dominant Saturday victory. Likewise, Spain won over Argentina 81-71 in their Group C preliminary round matchup. Unfortunately, the USA-Spain game will not be televised live. However, it is available on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. Peacock is free to use with ads, but the option to go ad-free is there if the user is willing to pay $4.99 per month for Peacock Premium access.
Game Details
Date & Time: Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 12:40 a.m. (EST)
Location: Saitama Super Arena; Saitama, Japan
Availability: Peacock (live) & NBC Sports Network (delayed)
Spread: USA -12.5 (-110) (per DraftKings Sportsbook)
Over/Under: 179.5
Best Moneyline: USA -800, Spain +550
USA vs. Spain Preview
Team USA’s starting lineup in Tuesday morning’s game consists of Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo. In the Americans’ 119-84 win over the Czechs, in 24 minutes played, Jayson Tatum led the team on the stat sheet, finishing with 27 points, two rebounds, one assist and two blocks. In 28 minutes played, Durant played an excellent game, too, earning 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one block. Team USA’s bench players scored a combined total of 66 points against the Czech Republic. Referencing Bovada’s Olympic futures odds for men’s basketball, Team USA has the best odds (-250) of winning the gold medal. In addition to the USA’s odds showing -250, the odds of the field upsetting them are +185.
Furthermore, the projected starting lineup for Spain consists of Ricky Rubio, Rudy Fernandez, Juan Hernangomez, Victor Claver and Marc Gasol. In the Spaniards’ 81-71 victory against Argentina, Rubio closed out his performance with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal. Coming off the bench, guard Sergio Llull had the second best performance of the game, putting up 10 points and one rebound in 20 minutes of play. Forward Claver also earned nine points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 23 minutes played. Ranking fifth overall, Spain has current odds showing +2000 to win the gold medal.
Prediction: USA wins by 18 points
If Team USA plans to send an intimidation message during these Tokyo Olympic Games, this is the game to do it, considering their opponent ranks top five in the oddsmakers’ futures odds. Aside from Spain, the teams that trail USA for winning the gold based on expected probability include Slovenia (+300), France (+700) and Australia (+1000). Team Spain scored 81 points against Argentina. They will have to score more points if they hope to advance in the tournament. Versus the Czechs, the Americans shot 61.6 percent from the field. From behind the arc, they shot 20-42 (47.6 percent). Plus, they out-rebounded them 36 to 29.
Moreover, in the Spaniards’ 10-point win over Argentina, they shot 30-57 (52.6 percent) from the field. On the flip side, the Argentinians out-rebounded them 35 to 30. Not only will Spain have to outscore USA offensively, they have to play aggressive on defense. Now, the Gasol brothers know a thing or two about playing playoff-caliber defense. However, the Americans have all the youth and professional talent. While Iran and Czech Republic are not presenting adequate, spine-chilling Olympic basketball teams, this matchup here will be a solid test for USA.
