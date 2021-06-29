NBA
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game 4 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
Game 4 of the titanic NBA Eastern Conference Championship series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks is scheduled for tonight from 8.30 pm EST.
the Milwaukee Bucks rebounded well from a shock defeat in Game 1, beating the Hawks in back-to-back games, and taking a 2-1 series lead.
The Hawks certainly put up a better fight in Game 3 than they did in that humbling 125-91 capitulation in Game 2, but still came out second best in a 113-102 defeat, and on home court this time.
Milwaukee now needs just two more wins to guarantee themselves a spot in the NBA Finals, beginning July 8.
Preview
The big news of the day is that Hawks’ talisman Trae Young is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game. Young is struggling with a thigh injury and his potential absence must be worrying for Hawks fans.
Further concerns for McMillan’s men should be the sharpshooting of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, who together combined for 71 points in Game 2, but also the return to form of the fringe players and substitutes in the Bucks squad.
Unlike in the Bucks’ Game 1 defeat, the entire squad is now pulling together and chipping in with points and big plays, and it’s making life tough on Trae Young and the Hawks.
The consequence of that greater strength in depth is that the little gulf in quality which oddsmakers keenly pointed out prior to the series opener is now evident. The Bucks are the stronger team and they seem hellbent on proving it… and that’s even with Young out on the court for the opposition.
To have any chance of a win tonight, Young not only needs to play but must be at his absolute intimidating best. And not only that, Atlanta’s talisman needs support this time. If he isn’t on-song due to the apparent thigh injury, or if he’s playing a 60-minute long solo in a one-man band, the Hawks may still live to see another game, but at 3-1 down, and needing to beat Milwaukee in three straight games, the chances begin to look slim.
It’s make or break time for Atlanta.
But what do the sportsbooks make of the Hawks’ hopes of salvaging something tonight and clawing their way back to 2-2?
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings)
Make no mistake about it, the Bucks are the overwhelming favorites to win Game 4, and the odds dished out by DraftKings for tonight’s pivotal bout clearly reflect their dominance in Game 2, in particular.
Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks (Moneyline Odds)
Atlanta Hawks: +210; Milwaukee Bucks: -265
Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks (Points Spread)
Atlanta Hawks: +7; Milwaukee Bucks: -7
Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks (Total Points)
Atlanta Hawks: U219; Milwaukee Bucks: O219 (-109)
Prediction & Tips
This Eastern Conference Finals series has been tremendous viewing so far. The young Atlanta Hawks side did well to rebound positively, even in defeat, in Game 3. Young and co. led the game until the third quarter. But, in the end, the superior physicality of the Bucks shone through and it looked a tough final 20 minutes courtside for the admirable Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, as his side fell by the wayside.
It’s more than probable that this Hawks team has some kick in its tail. They’ve proved that all season. We feel that, so long as he isn’t wheelchair bound or in a cast. Trae Young (thigh) will be in for a big night, so look for him late on in the prop markets if that’s the case.
But we’re not convinced it’ll be enough to stop the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and co…
The smart money says the Bucks on the moneyline (-235), as well as the Bucks on the Total Points market at O219 (-109) is likely to pay off.
But, as always, bet sensibly and enjoy the game first and foremost.
NBA
Rick Carlisle’s Unfinished Business in Indiana
Rick Carlisle returns to Indiana with unfinished business in mind. Chad Smith looks at why he decided to come back and how he could finish what he started nearly two decades ago.
When Rick Carlisle stepped down as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, the speculation began about where he was headed next. After 13 years in Dallas that included a championship in 2011, Carlisle would undoubtedly have plenty of suitors in terms of his next stop. The two organizations that were the favorites to land him were the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics hired Ime Udoka and it appears that Mike Budenholzer’s job in Milwaukee is safe after the Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets in their seven-game playoff series.
Among the teams with coaching vacancies, the Indiana Pacers were well down the list of desired destinations. The New Orleans Pelicans have a bright future with Zion Williamson and company. The Portland Trail Blazers have Damian Lillard who is in a win-now mode. The Washington Wizards have the dynamic backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Even the Orlando Magic has some young pieces that would be intriguing to develop.
In the end, it was a return to Indiana that Carlisle ultimately decided was the right fit. He served as an assistant to Larry Bird for three seasons before taking over as head coach of the Pacers from 2003 until 2007, going 181-74 overall during his time there.
The Pacers were looking for an established veteran coach after their gamble on Nate Bjorkgren did not go as planned. The four-year, $29 million contract that Carlisle landed is another factor here, which demonstrates just how much Indiana wanted to bring him back.
“This is a good one for the Pacers. I think they hit a home run here.” @IsiahThomas, @Dennis3DScott & @MattWinerTV react to Rick Carlisle reportedly agreeing to become the next Pacers head coach. pic.twitter.com/KyHtG6NgZ7
— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 24, 2021
The decision to leave Dallas and MVP candidate Luka Doncic for a team without a superstar player on the roster is a bold one, especially considering he had two years remaining on his contract. The Mavericks earned the fifth seed in the Western Conference where they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in an epic seven-game series. They finished seventh the previous season and 14th the year before that.
The consistency was there, but the Mavericks have not advanced past the first round since their championship season. The departure of longtime executive Donnie Nelson was the first sign of a new regime being constructed in Dallas.
Reports of a power struggle and turmoil in the front office were likely a major reason for Carlisle deciding to move on. The uncertainty of the roster aside from Doncic is another reason why he may have left. The Kristaps Porzingis trade has not panned out very well and they have some key free agency decisions looming this offseason. Taking Doncic out of the equation, Indiana has the better roster, especially considering the competition they will be facing in the East.
In the end, it was just time for Carlisle to move on. Only Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra have been with their teams longer, and they both have won championships more recently than Carlisle. After nine playoff appearances in Dallas, the 2001-2002 Coach of the Year will now turn his attention to getting the Pacers over the proverbial hump.
Indiana welcomes Carlisle back with open arms. The fans and media alike have already labeled this as a home run hire for both sides. It seems like a match made in heaven, but there will be plenty of questions to answer before the start of next season.
In terms of the roster, the elephant in the room here is the big man pairing of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. The experiment has had mixed results, and odds are that one of them will be moved in the offseason. While Turner will yield a higher return in a trade, he is also the kind of player that would seemingly thrive under Carlisle. By his own words, he is no longer a believer in the post-up game.
Look at the roster and how #Pacers have played in recent years, relying heavily on playing through Sabonis in the post.
Carlisle from 2019: “A post-up is not a good play anymore.”
— J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) June 24, 2021
In a postgame interview on December 27, 2019, he went into great detail about that aspect of the game. “The post-up just isn’t a good play anymore. It just isn’t a good play. It’s not a good play for a 7-3 guy. It’s a low-value situation.” He focused more on Porzingis specifically. “The value of those situations has plummeted. We’ve got to realize that this game has changed. It’s changed. It’s just a fact.”
Carlisle has repeatedly praised Porzingis for his outside shooting, rim protection, and ability to drive more and make the right pass. The latter is something that Turner developed last season, and was a tremendous asset for Indiana’s offense. It is a stark contrast from Sabonis, who feasted on opponents with his back to the basket.
That being said, it was a career year for Sabonis, who recorded nine triple-doubles during the regular season. Only Westbrook, Doncic, Nikola Jokic and James Harden had more. His 48 double-doubles trailed only Jokic, Westbrook, Rudy Gobert and Jonas Valanciunas.
The Pacers used Sabonis as the hub of their offense, which generated much of their success on that end of the floor. Double teams were a frequent sight for the All-Star this past season. Without his vision to make the right pass and his ability to score near the basket, Indiana would have been one of the more futile teams in the league. The front office could ultimately decide to keep both, but they will likely have to choose one or the other this summer.
Another position in question with this team going forward is point guard. When Indiana made the deal to acquire Malcolm Brogdon from Milwaukee, it came with a risk. The 28-year old has had his fair share of injuries throughout his career, and this season was another reminder of that. He played in just 56 games this season, which was only two more than the year before.
Carlisle’s history with point guards is somewhat rocky, most notably his rift with Rajon Rondo during his brief stint in Dallas. There was also speculation that he and Doncic didn’t always get along, and if Brogdon is not able to get on the same page, his time in Indiana could also be short-lived.
In a recent interview with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Carlisle expressed his thoughts on the current Pacers roster. “It’s a team of skilled, unselfish guys that play hard,” he said. “It’s always possible that moves could be made before the season, but I think Kevin Pritchard and I are both very excited about getting the roster healthy and seeing what this team can be.”
Indiana was one of the more injury-plagued teams this season, with so many of their guys missing time. TJ Warren essentially missed the entire season and Turner’s impressive year was cut short by 25 games. Jeremy Lamb missed half of the season, Brogdon missed 16 games and Sabonis missed ten due to injuries as well. Adding to that was the absence of Victor Oladipo after his trade, then having to wait until March to see Caris LeVert play.
Looking at their own free agents, the list is short. TJ McConnell, Doug McDermott and JaKarr Sampson are all unrestricted free agents. McConnell and McDermott both had career years with the Pacers. TJ led the league in steals and Doug expanded his offensive game and was scoring from all different areas of the floor. The Pacers also have the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft next month. They have not selected in the single digits since 1989 but could do so should they desire to move up.
Carlisle’s 100-64 record with the Detroit Pistons and 555-478 record in Dallas is further proof that he wins no matter where he coaches. Don’t expect that to change in Indiana, where he has all of the ingredients needed to build a winner. “It’s an exciting situation because there’s upside here,” said Carlisle. “Getting back healthy is going to be a big part of that.”
With 836 career wins as a head coach, Carlisle ranks 15th in history. His presence alone will not be enough to get this team over the hump though. The players need to hold themselves accountable and be willing to be coached.
Pacers legend and @NBAonTNT analyst Reggie Miller called it “a sunny day in Indiana to get coach Carlisle back.”
But sent a message to Pacers players as well to “look in the mirror.” pic.twitter.com/PhGf3cvNex
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 24, 2021
The Pacers suffered a first-round exit in 2003 under head coach Isiah Thomas. When Carlisle took over the team, the Pacers won 61 games and lost in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games to the Pistons, who went on to win the championship.
The following season looked promising but the infamous “Malice at the Palace” brawl between the Pacers and Pistons ruined their season. With their top players suspended, the Pacers finished 44-38 and lost to Detroit in the postseason. Reggie Miller retired, Ron Artest demanded a trade and the team was never the same. The roster was retooled and players were dealt to restore the team’s image. After Carlisle and the Pacers parted ways, Indiana missed the playoffs four consecutive seasons.
By the time Carlisle’s contract is up, it will have been 20 years since that dark day in Detroit. Call it unfinished business, running it back, or simply a second chance. A lot has changed for both the Pacers and Carlisle over the past 14 years. Now they are reuniting to finish what they started.
NBA
NBA Daily: Los Angeles Clippers Bounce Back in Game 3 vs. Phoenix Suns to keep Western Conference in the balance
The Clippers bounced back in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to make is Suns 2-1 Clippers in the Series.
There have been a few turn ups for the books in this week’s NBA conference finals. First, there was Trae Young’s superb 48-point haul, as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks on their own court in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.
And now, the Los Angeles Clippers have fought back to give themselves hope in the Western Conference, winning 106-92 against the Phoenix Suns. In doing so the Clippers clawed themselves back into a series they now trail by two games to one.
On the offensive side of things, Paul George had himself a game for LA! George scored a game-high 27 points and was at his imposing best in most facets of the game – a performance that included a superb 15 rebounds and 8 assists, to boot.
Over on defence, Patrick Beverley put in a great evening’s work. Beverley stuck to Devin Booker through all four quarters. The Suns ace couldn’t get going and finished up with 5/21 field goals and just 15 points.
It was a much-needed W for the Clippers: 3-0 in the playoffs – never mind the conference championships! – is known to be an insurmountable ask. No team has ever returned from 3-0 down in a playoff bout.
For the neutral, these upsets (Hawks) and comebacks (Clippers) made for some superb evening’s viewings this week.
One man who seemed less impressed by the basketball extravaganza was Phoenix coach Monty Williams.
After watching his team go down to a hard-working, gutsy display to the Clippers in Game 3, the Suns coach had this to say:
“Typical playoff desperation by them,” Williams said of the Clippers, who played themselves into a 2-0 deficit for the third consecutive series with consecutive losses in Phoenix. “We didn’t play with the desperation needed to win a game like that.”
Williams is right too. The Clippers just wanted the game more; they played more aggressively at the paint and at the rim; a performance personified by the tireless Reggie Jackson who finished up with 23 points and 16 rebounds.
Jackson, Beverley and co. held the Suns to just 38.9 percent for field goals and 31.3 percent on 3-pointers. It was a great night’s confidence boosting work for a Clippers team that many had given up hope on.
Jackson was quick to praise his teammate in the post-match interview:
“Pat Bev energized us. He fired up everybody. Let’s go; let’s go.’ Then I just brought the gas. We all figured out how to do better.”
And bring the gas and energy the pair did!
The Clippers were down by a point at the half, losing 53-50. But a fantastic shooting exhibition from Terance Mann helped put them in the ascendency in the third-quarter and they never looked back. The closest the Suns got to them from midway through the third was six points.
Paul George tallied his 1,000th playoff assist during the game and seemed delighted at the buzzer, stating:
“This team is tough. We do whatever it takes,” said George. “It’s win-or-go-home in my opinion right now, and I’m just going to leave it on the floor. Our guys don’t have the excuse of being young anymore,” he added. “We’ve been in playoff games. We know what it takes. Now we’ve got to go out and do it. “They threw a punch. Now we have to counter and throw another punch.”
The pivotal Game 4 duel is set to take place this Saturday night. The reenergised Clippers will again be on home court at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.
NBA
NBA Daily: Milwaukee Bucks Face Unique Situation
Despite a successful season, Tristan Tucker looks at why the Milwaukee Bucks face uncertainty regarding their future.
Despite beating the dominant Brooklyn Nets in seven games, the Milwaukee Bucks face more uncertainty about their future than any other team in the playoffs. Last season, the Bucks accrued a 56-17 record that was good for best in the league. However, the team disappointed and saw a second-round exit at the hands of the Miami HEAT.
After that disappointing finish to a season that many believed would lead to an NBA Championship, the Bucks faced many criticisms. In response, Milwaukee rushed to fix many of those issues. Eric Bledsoe and a boatload of first-round picks were traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for defensive stalwart Jrue Holiday. The team then swapped out its bench rotation, filling it out with players like P.J. Tucker, Bobby Portis and Bryn Forbes. The Bucks even got older rookies Sam Merrill and Mamadi Diakite to play quick spot minutes.
But Milwaukee’s biggest criticism was one that was left unresolved: the coaching situation. Head coach Mike Budenholzer is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner. Budenholzer first won the award after getting the Atlanta Hawks over 60 wins in 2014-15. Then, he did it again with the Bucks two years ago. Despite his metal, Budenholzer’s rotation decisions were met with criticism and confusion during the heartbreaking loss to Miami in 2020. Many fans around the league noticed that many stars were playing well over 40 minutes in big games and never played less than 36. Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s big names sat for extended periods of time.
For reference, Anthony Davis and LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers played over 36 minutes per game in the playoffs last season. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo did the same for the HEAT. Both of those teams moved on to the Finals. On the other hand, Khris Middleton led the team with 35.5 minutes per game in the playoffs while Giannis Antetokounmpo played just 30.8 minutes a night.
Despite this, Milwaukee’s brain trust kept Budenholzer into the 2020-21 season. And so far, that seems like the right decision. The Bucks came back in a big way in the playoffs, being the only team to sweep another team, Miami, in the first round. Then, the Bucks battled back into the series against the Nets, evening the series twice after falling back the same number of times before eventually overcoming the then-title favorites. The team is now matched up with the scorching-hot Hawks and has gone down 1-0 in the series.
All seems to be going relatively well for the Bucks despite the current series. Budenholzer seems to have learned his lesson, his stars are all playing over 37 minutes per game. In fact, the whole rotation seems to be clicking.
Middleton in particular put together the best postseason performance of his career in Game 6 against the Nets. The former All-Star ended that contest with 38 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals, missing just five of his 16 shots. This isn’t new for Middleton, who is the face of consistency in the league. Outside of an injury-marred 2016-17 season, Middleton has averaged around 20 points per game for almost six straight years.
In each of the last two seasons, Middleton came within inches of securing a 50/40/90 season. Both seasons have seen a respectable amount of attempts from deep and the charity stripe. Middleton even became the go-to guy on offense for the Bucks. Just watch his and his teammates’ confidence in him as he buried a four-point play to ice Game 6 against Brooklyn:
It isn’t just Middleton. Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing more aggressively as of late, securing 30 points on 20 field goal attempts in Game 6 against the Nets. “The Greek Freak” followed that performance up with a 40-point showing to clinch that series, officially avenging last year. In Milwaukee’s Game 1 loss to Atlanta, Antetokounmpo put up 34 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists in 41 minutes.
Holiday hasn’t had the best playoff stint of his career, but there’s no denying how absurdly better the team’s perimeter defense is with Holiday substituting for Bledsoe and George Hill. The team’s faith in Holiday paid off with a 33-point, 10-assist showing that saw the middle Holiday brother connect on five 3-pointers.
Some of the most notable changes came from Milwaukee’s bench. Forbes and Portis in particular took the next step as players this year. Both players took one-year bets on themselves in the offseason that are sure to result in paydays this summer. Portis and Forbes ranked third and fourth in the regular season in three-point percentage, respectively. Forbes in particular became notorious for how he torched the HEAT in the first round from deep.
And yet, despite the positives, the Bucks still face one of the biggest crossroads of any team in the playoffs. And it all depends on how deep this team can go.
Despite beating the Nets, Budenholzer is still on the hot seat. While Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the series win over Brooklyn will go a long way in determining Budenholzer’s future, the two-time Coach of the Year still hasn’t made the Finals as a head coach. If Budenholzer and the Bucks lose to the Hawks, who they are much better than on paper, it could have a ripple effect on the franchise. In fact, several reports indicate that the team is already looking at potential replacements if things go south.
Rick Carlisle Connected To Head Coaching Jobs With Bucks, Pacers https://t.co/RKk6TKOO49
— RealGM (@RealGM) June 18, 2021
It’s an odd turnaround for a team that is experiencing the high of knocking off the title favorites. Middleton had a poor Game 1, and the team likely doesn’t lose that game if he is clicking. But Budenholzer’s questionable rotation decisions still plagued the team, with seldom-used Jeff Teague seeing six critical minutes against Trae Young.
Firing a head coach — especially one as successful as Budenholzer has been in the regular season — is no small task. The move would likely come with several other staff and roster changes.
Despite how great Portis and Forbes have been for the team, it’s unlikely Milwaukee can afford either moving forward. Portis and Forbes both have player options for next season, Portis at $3.8 million and Forbes at $2.4 million. There’s no way either remains on the Bucks at that price with a weak free-agent class on the horizon. And unfortunately, the Bucks don’t have the money to re-sign either to a huge number.
That path would lead to the team being extremely aggressive with what money and assets it does have. The team reportedly agreed to trade Donte DiVincenzo — who is now out with injury — for Bogdan Bogdanovic in a sign-and-trade before Bogdanovic refused to be traded there. Other players like Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton have tradeable salaries and could help bring in another impact player.
If the Bucks went the distance, Budenholzer would most likely stay and the franchise would avoid a culture reset. Forbes and Portis probably still depart, but other free agents like Tucker would likely be more inclined to re-sign for a smaller salary.
In that case, the team would be more inclined to sit back and watch internal growth. Players like Jordan Nwora, Merrill or Diakite could fill the holes left by potential Forbes or Portis departures. That isn’t to say the team wouldn’t be aggressive, but there isn’t a team left in the playoffs that would see such a huge change if they were eliminated.
Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns was a Coach of the Year finalist. The Suns have the assets for internal and external growth if eliminated. The Hawks vastly improved from the last season, and have a direct pathway to getting better through guys like De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu. And the Los Angeles Clippers will likely retain Tyronn Lue and Kawhi Leonard this offseason, even if things go awry.
Unfortunately for Budenholzer, this is a unique situation. There haven’t been many do-or-die cases involving jobs this deep into the playoffs involving contenders. For Budenholzer, winning the title secures his job. If he fails to do so, it could spell the end of his Milwaukee tenure.