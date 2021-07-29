NBA
NBA Draft: Déjà Vu in Detroit
Tomorrow night the Detroit Pistons will make the first overall selection in the NBA Draft for just the second time in team history. They selected a Hall of Famer with that pick 51 years ago. Chad Smith details why it might happen again, this time with a player that resembles a guy that was once the face of their franchise.
It has been 18 years since the Detroit Pistons had a top-three pick in the NBA Draft. Unfortunately, it was arguably the worst selection in the history of the event as they took Darko Milicic second overall ahead of Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. It was a night that everyone in Detroit would love to forget, and now they might be able to do just that.
Detroit will kick off the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night in what has been labeled as a loaded draft class, especially at the top. The last time the Pistons had the top overall pick, they did well by selecting Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier out of St. Bonaventure in the 1970 draft. The organization is hopeful that history will repeat itself.
Cade Cunningham is the consensus number one pick this year, which speaks volumes when considering the other candidates. While Detroit has not publicly hinted that they will take Cunningham, it would be an absolute shocker if he does not end up in the Motor City. It is a place that Cunningham has already grown fond of.
Cade Cunningham on his impressions of the city of Detroit pic.twitter.com/jIXItQYGx7
— Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) July 23, 2021
Should things go according to plan on Thursday night, there could be some déjà vu in Detroit. Aside from the Darko debacle, the last top-three selection by the franchise came in 1994 when they took Grant Hill out of Duke. The physical attributes are quite clear. Both players are listed at 6’ 8” tall and around 220 pounds. Just as their build is the same, so too is their demeanor on and off of the court.
Both Cunningham and Hill have similar playing styles and share many of the same strengths and weaknesses. They have incredible vision and passing ability that allows them to create for teammates. They use their size and strength against smaller defenders near the basket and are incredibly versatile with the ball in their hands. They are able to initiate offense from anywhere on the floor and have a complete all-around game that includes defense.
Cade Cunningham projects as a mid-post killer due to his size, footwork & touch inside of 15 feet. Really effective with his face-up shimmy, can get to jump hooks with either hand and has the makings of a turnaround game. More on Cunningham's go-to moves. https://t.co/dptqk6czxG pic.twitter.com/uiK7LQyNlo
— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) July 24, 2021
Hill recorded 29 triple-doubles in his career. That is something that Detroit hopes to get out of the 19-year old playmaker. Unlike many situations where the top overall pick finds himself on a team lacking talent, the Pistons have done a marvelous job of transforming their roster under Troy Weaver. Most of their core is already under contract for next season and will be earning less than $6 million.
Cunningham will join Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee, as well as two All-Rookies in Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. With Killian Hayes missing much of his rookie season due to injury, the Pistons have plenty of talent surrounding their new floor general. With some more talent and veteran leadership possibly coming onboard during free agency, Detroit should be able to return to the postseason next year.
As gifted as Cunningham is, he is not the most explosive athlete for his size. He won’t blow by defenders on the perimeter or leap over them for a highlight dunk, but that doesn’t stop him from attacking the basket. Like Hill, he has shown the ability to either create for teammates, create for himself, or simply finish at the rim. He makes the right reads against traps and hard hedges, making him even more difficult to defend.
The versatility is on full display whether it be on offense or defense. Cunningham’s seven-foot wingspan adds another element to his game as a physical defender with active hands. His high basketball IQ allows him to capitalize on filling passing lanes and his timing on shot-blocking. His improved jump shot has also elevated him as a true dynamic threat, scoring from all three levels.
Cade Cunningham is the most complete basketball player that I can remember coming into the draft. pic.twitter.com/lZpkwsbimk
— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 28, 2021
As a Freshman at Oklahoma State, Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor. He plays under control and never looks rushed or uncomfortable. It may take him some time to adjust to the NBA game but he has all of the tools and attributes you would want a top prospect to possess.
The fit in Detroit is tailor-made for the versatile guard. Cunningham can do a little bit of everything and elevates the play of his teammates. Whether he is facilitating, scoring, or playing off the ball, his impact on the court is significant. Despite not being an elite athlete, he can initiate the offense and get his own shot when needed.
Detroit clearly lacked guard play last season, with Hayes out of the lineup. They relied upon Grant and Plumlee to fuel their offense, with the rookies filling in at times. With the addition of Cunningham and the return of Hayes, the Pistons will have a sensational young backcourt to go along with their already established frontcourt.
There is also the potential for Detroit to have one of the most improved defenses in the conference. With their length and athleticism, this young core fits right in with the culture of a blue-collar team built around defense. Much of their success will ride on the shoulders of Dwane Casey, as he returns for his fourth season in Detroit.
Both Hill and Cunningham are from Texas and their birth dates are just ten days apart. Hill spent his first six seasons in Detroit, where he enjoyed the prime years of his playing career that included the Rookie of the Year Award. Five of his seven All-Star seasons came as a member of the Pistons and he was often seen as the next great superstar.
While injuries derailed his career, Hill’s journey ended with a trip to the Hall of Fame. While it is too early to put those expectations on a 19-year old, it is safe to say that the Pistons are in good hands for many years to come.
Team Argentina vs. Spain – Preview, Prediction, & Betting Picks
On Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 a.m. (EST), Argentina will take on Spain in this Group C preliminary round matchup. The Spaniards will enter this game as the selected favorites, while the Argentinians embrace their underdog role, as they lost their opening game 118-100 against Mavericks’ guard Luka Doncic and the Slovenian team. The last time Spain won the gold medal for the men’s team was at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they defeated Argentina 95-75.
Game Details
Date & Time: Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 a.m. (EST)
Location: Saitama Super Arena; Saitama, Japan
Availability: Peacock (live) & NBC Sports Network (delayed)
Spread: Spain -8.5 (+100) (per DraftKings Sportsbook)
Over/Under: 167
Best Moneyline: Spain -400, Argentina +300
- Table odds retrieved from DraftKings
Argentina vs. Spain Preview
Team Argentina’s starting lineup in Thursday morning’s game consists of Facundo Campazzo, Luca Vildoza, Patricio Garino, Luis Scola, and Marcos Delia. In the team’s 118-100 defeat versus Slovenia, in 27 minutes played, forward Scola led the team on the stat sheet, accumulating 23 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block. Guard Campazzo also earned 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. According to Bovada’s Olympic futures odds, the Argentinians have the eighth best odds to win the gold medal, with +8000 futures odds. Argentina has the third best odds (+2000) of winning Group C.Argentina vs. Spain Preview
Moreover, the starting lineup for Spain consists of Ricky Rubio, Rudy Fernandez, Juan Hernangomez, Victor Claver, and Marc Gasol. Their bench also includes two-time NBA champion center Pau Gasol. In the Spaniards’ 88-77 victory over Japan, Rubio led the team all across the board, leading the team with 20 points, two rebounds, and nine assists. Forward Claver finished his performance with 13 points, nine rebounds, and one steal. Additionally, with +1000 futures odds, Spain has the fifth best odds of winning the gold. Spain has the second best odds (EVEN) of winning Group C.
Prediction: Spain wins by 8 points
Team Spain are the more trustworthy, superior bet in this matchup. Pau Gasol, the seven-foot-one six-time NBA All-Star, is 41-years-old. Marc, his brother, is also 36. Leading into the Tokyo Olympic Games, basketball experts and bettors were wondering if age would be a significant factor for the Spaniards. However, thus far, it has been quite the contrary. Ricky Rubio has also proven to be an important piece for helping the team to become legitimate title contenders. In the 2020-21 NBA season, Rubio averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists.
As for Argentina, Scola and Campazzo are carrying the team right now. In their 18-point loss to Slovenia, the Argentinians shot 5-for-31 (16.1 percent) from beyond the arc. To add insult to injury, the team was out-rebounded 59 to 32 overall. This cannot happen against the top contenders, such as versus Slovenia, France, Spain, or the USA. Sooner or later, the wheels on the wagon will eventually fall off. There are bettors giving Spain a -12.5 point spread in this matchup, but it might be best to stick with the -8.5 spread, first provided by DraftKings. In this game, some bettors are anticipating a 20-point blowout repeat of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Final.
NBA releases schedule for Summer League 2021
On Wednesday, the NBA announced the broadcast schedule for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA had to cancel the Las Vegas Summer League last year in 2020. Fast forward to today, the 17th annual NBA Summer League will air live this year in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 8-17. During the 10-day tournament, the 75 total games will be broadcasted on these network channels: NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews.
Plus, the games can be watched live with the ESPN app. WatchESPN is free, but according to ESPN.com, the user must be a subscriber of a major cable service, such as AT&T U-Verse, BendBroadband, or Xfinity. Anyways, through the NBA.com website, tickets can be bought via the NBA Events section of the site. Each of the 30 NBA teams will play a total of five games over the course of the short, competitive tournament.
The Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion stadiums will host six to eight games per day. According to the 2021 schedule, for games 17-22 on Tuesday, August 10th, only six games will be played this day. The 75th game of the competition, the final matchup, will be the championship game. The 28 teams that fail to qualify for the championship game will play their fifth and final game on either August 16th or 17th. The title game is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17th at 9:00 p.m. (EST) on ESPN.
The Summer League 2021 tips off with a matchup between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks at the Cox Pavilion. This game is scheduled for Sunday, August 8th at 1:00 p.m. (EST) on NBA TV. The first four teams selecting in the 2021 NBA Draft will also be playing on this day: Detroit Pistons (No. 1 pick), Houston Rockets (No. 2 pick), Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 3 pick), and the Toronto Raptors (No. 4 pick). At the Thomas & Mack Center, the Raptors vs. Knicks game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (EST) on ESPN2. Then, the Trail Blazers will face the Hornet at 6:00 p.m. (EST) on NBA TV.
For the opening game on the second day, the Pelicans will play the Bulls at 3:00 p.m. (EST) on ESPN2, followed by the Mavericks versus 76ers at 4:00 p.m. (EST) on NBA TV. There are several different games viewers can choose to watch over this 10-day span. Brandon Clarke was the most recent player to win the Las Vegas MVP award, in the Summer League of 2019. Clarke was drafted 21st overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Team USA vs. Czech Republic – Preview, Prediction, & Betting Picks
Team USA defeated Iran 120-66 in Wednesday morning’s matchup. According to DraftKings, USA was favored by over 40 points versus Iran. This was a much-needed victory for the Group A competitor. The team’s next matchup is against the Czech Republic. The USA vs. Czech Republic game is scheduled for Saturday, July 31st at 8:00 a.m. (EST). While the first three of the USA men’s basketball games cannot be watched live on television, the delayed games will air on NBC Sports Network.
However, Peacock, NBA’s exclusive streaming app, is available for live viewership. The games can also be watched via the NBCOlympics.com live stream. For the best NBA betting apps, BetOnline, BetUS, Bovada, MyBookie, and Intertops are available sources. On August 6th, the gold medal game can be watched live on NBC or with fuboTV. The time of that game is schedule for 10:30 p.m. (EST). Regarding injuries, there are none listed for the USA and Czech Republic men’s basketball teams.
Game Details:
Date & Time: Saturday, July 31st at 8:00 a.m. (EST)
Location: Saitama Super Arena; Saitama, Japan
Availability: Peacock (live) & NBC Sports Network (delayed)
Spread: -21.5 USA (-120) (per DraftKings Sportsbook)
Over/Under: 184
Best Moneyline: USA -3000, Czech Republic +1300 (per DraftKings Sportsbook)
Best Betting Sites for Olympics: DraftKings, Bovada, and MyBookie.
Team USA Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Damian Lillard
SG: Zach LaVine
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Draymond Green
C: Bam Adebayo
Team Czech Republic Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Tomas Satoransky
SG: Blake Schilb
SF: Jaromir Bohacik
PF: Ondrej Balvin
C: Jan Vesely
Bovada’s futures odds for the Tokyo Olympic Games are helpful for basketball bettors, too. Pertaining to the “USA vs. Czech Republic” table odds down below for the spread, moneyline, and total, this image was retrieved from MyBookie.ag.
USA vs. Czech Republic Preview
After suffering their first defeat in the Olympics since 2004, Team USA’s record is now 1-1 in the Tokyo Olympic Games. Leading into the USA vs. Iran matchup on Wednesday, bettors worldwide were wondering why Team USA’s point spread odds increased from 12-point favorites to 41-point favorites. As it turns out, USA won by 54 points. Either the Iranians forgot they had a game scheduled this morning, the team has zero notable NBA All-Stars, or maybe the Americans were striving to achieve a statement-win after losing 83-76 versus France. It could have been a combination of these three logical explanations.
In the team’s 120-66 win over Iran, Trail Blazers‘ guard Damian Lillard led USA on the stat sheet, ending his performance with 21 points, two rebounds, and five assists in 23 minutes played. He also shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Suns’ guard Devin Booker had 16 points, five rebounds, one assist, and three steals as well.
From the bench, Celtics‘ forward Jayson Tatum closed out his performance with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one block. Every single player on Team USA scored at least two baskets in this match. Moreover, USA shot 42-for-76 (44.3 percent) from the field, whereas Iran shot 25-for-67 (37.3 percent). Not only did the Iranians struggle to hang onto the ball, considering they had 23 turnovers and the Americans had 10 steals, their shooting accuracy was pitiful.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Bounce Back 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
📊 https://t.co/r6B68tebQ7#Tokyo2020 | #Basketball pic.twitter.com/7NutJWQHYC
— FIBA #Tokyo2020 (@FIBA) July 28, 2021
The USA has had several Olympics’ blowout wins in the past, but after previous lackluster performances against Australia, Nigeria, and France, fans were not actually expecting this 120-66 victory. Oddsmakers were projecting a victory by at least 40 points. Some of us could not believe what we watched. Perhaps, the Iranians were not used to competing against NBA All-Stars. Their shooting accuracy was putrid in this morning’s game. Having said all of this, bettors should not read too much into this win for Team USA. It was just one game.
According to one Bleacher Report article, Team USA players were complaining about head coach Gregg Popovich’s style of offense. This was first reported by Joe Vardon of The Athletic earlier today. Of course, Coach Popovich wants to run his San Antonio Spurs‘ offense with this Olympic team. His system is centered around persistent ball movement across the court. This worked out especially well with the Spurs’ big three: Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Tim Duncan.
Not to mention, Coach Popovich was named Coach of the Year three times, and he was the NBA All-Star Game head coach four times. He knows what he’s doing. This led to the Spurs winning five NBA titles. Though, team chemistry is also important. Needless to say, these All-Star players are not used to playing on the same team. Each player uses different methods to score baskets and share the wealth on the court.
On the flip side, the Czech Republic lost to France 97-77. Heading into this matchup, the French were nearly 10-point favorites over the Czechs. So, oddsmakers nearly got this one correct. In 32 minutes played, Czech center Jan Vesely led the team in the box score, with a total of 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals. The seven-foot big man also shot 9-for-12 from the field. Ondrej Balvin finished his performance with 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in 27 minutes played. Plus, starter Tomas Satoransky and bench player Patrik Auda scored 14 points a piece.
Upon further review of the team statistics, France out-rebounded the Czech Republic 35 to 26. This was a contributing factor in their 20-point loss here. Nevertheless, another factor was their low free throw shooting percentage. The Czechs shot 7-for-16 (43.8 percent) from the free throw line, while the French shot 8-for-10 (80 percent). Concerning the 21-point spread for the USA vs. Czech Republic upcoming match, in terms of shooting, it now makes sense based on how inaccurate the Czechs are on the court.
Prediction: USA wins by 25+ points
It is possible for the odds to change before the USA plays the Czech Republic on Saturday. However, the Americans will still remain the favorites in this matchup, assuming multiple starting players do not test positive for COVID-19 or sustain any major injuries. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the spread is listed at -21.5, favoring USA. By the end of Thursday, the spread might increase to -28. Despite the team winning by 54 points over Iran, a margin of victory between 20 to 30 points sounds more reasonable.
The Americans cannot crumble their opponents by over 50 points every game. Therefore, the odds still favor Team USA no matter what right now. Who knows? Maybe USA could defeat similar lower-tier teams, such as Iran or Czech Republic, with only their bench players. Now, that would be something worth watching. In all seriousness, while the annoying “USA is the best! We’re winning the gold!” biased optimism and blind homerism has not yet returned to USA men’s basketball, the team defeating below average opponents certainly helps to raise confidence levels.
