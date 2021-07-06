NBA
NBA Finals Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Odds, & Prediction
The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks to go toe-to-toe; pump-to-pump in Game 1 of a potential seven-game NBA Finals series, beginning tonight at 9 pm EST.
Just two points separated these teams over two regular-season games, leaving us all perched for an incredible fortnight of closely contested NBA action – not to mention a tough time making the right calls at our favored NBA sportsbooks.
Read on, as we attempt to make sense of the latest odds and offer our hot tips for Game 1 of the NBA Finals: Bucks vs. Suns!
Future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul is set to make his first NBA Finals appearance for a Suns team that hasn’t come this far since the glory days of Charles Barkley and Steve Nash. Paul and co. will have the chance to bring the championship back to Phoenix for the very first time.
The Milwaukee Bucks have been threatening a Finals appearance for the last several years – Giannis Antetokounmpo has been incredible throughout Bucks’ modern charge but, despite his efforts, Milwaukee kept coming up short, so just to make it to the game’s showpiece event must be a relief for Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.
Bucks fans will be hoping that “The Greek Freak” is at peak physical condition for this one – Giannis suffered a bad-looking hyperextension of the knee when he landed awkwardly in Game 4 vs. the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The 2x MVP is expected to feature in the series but the true extent of his injury is under wraps for now. He is 50/50 for Game 1 this evening.
In the meantime, it’s Jrue Holiday vs. Paul; the Bucks vs. the Suns – it’s the 2021 NBA Finals, and it’s LIVE tonight!
Get yourself a rootbeer and join us as we run a comb over all the vital betting stats.
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview
Phoenix: The Suns returned to the kind of scoring form we saw from them during the regular season in Games 5 & 6 vs. the L.A. Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.
Monty Williams’ men averaged 123 points per game – much more like it. In fact, in Game 6, Phoenix shot field goals at 56.6% and 3-pointers at 54.8%, with Chris Paul (41 points) and Devin Booker (22 points) especially clinical as the Suns ran out 4-2 winners. Paul and Booker were helped in no short measure by an astonishing performance at the rim from Deandre Ayton who hauled in an impressive 17 rebounds!
During the regular season, the Suns squared off against the Bucks on two separate occasions, winning narrowly both times: 125-124 in Phoenix, and 127-128 in Milwaukee. So, these two teams could not be closer in terms of ability. But, entering the finals knowing that you’ve bested your opponents twice already this year must be a real confidence booster for a Suns team at full-strength.
With a W/L record of 33-11 at the Phoenix Suns Arena during the regular season, the home-court advantage for the first two games is also expected to put the Suns on the rise in the series.
Milwaukee: As for the Bucks, the team persevered against a young and spunky Atlanta Hawks to clinch their finals appearance. But at what cost?
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s leg looked bent in all the wrong ways in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks held their own to banish the Hawks without their talisman. But no team wants to go into the finals missing its best player or having its best player severely incapacitated.
Fingers crossed – for the legitimacy of the series – that Giannis makes it and is able to perform as we know he can.
In Antetokounmpo’s absence, big performances came from Brook Lopez, who sunk 33 points in Game 5, and Khris Middleton, whose 23-point third-quarter haul finally put an end to a plucky Hawks team in Game 6.
In that most recent game, the Bucks upped their 3-point shooting percentage to 37.8% (17/45) but, compared to the Suns’ 54.8%, well, it’s unlikely they’ll want to get stuck in a long-distance shootout, let’s just put it like that. Bucks need to hit the paint and if Giannis can’t suit up, another big performance is going to be required from Lopez. But to cast further doubt, Jae Crowder’s D has been unreal throughout the playoffs and it could be a tough night for Holiday, Lopez, and co.
Add to that the fact that Milwaukee’s form away from the Fiserv Forum was hit or miss at 25-20 in the regular season and the playoffs, and it’s easy to see why the oddsmakers have the Suns coming to this one as betting favorites.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds (Courtesy of Bovada)
With Giannis only at 50/50 for this opening tie of the NBA finals, it’s little surprise to see oddsmakers favoring the Suns, who also boast home-court advantage for the first two games of the series.
Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Moneyline Odds)
Phoenix Suns: -250; Milwaukee Bucks: +205
Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Points Spread)
Phoenix Suns: -6 (-114); Milwaukee Bucks: +6 (-108)
Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Total Points)
Phoenix Suns: U219 (-109); Milwaukee Bucks: O219 (-112)
Prediction & Tips
If the Suns rock up and start shooting field goals and 3-pointers at 55%ish like they did vs. the Clippers in Game 6 last week, we don’t think the Bucks will be able to hang with them – especially not without Antetokounmpo (assuming he does in fact sit this one out).
Normally, we preach taking the underdog just to maximize the value on the odds, especially in a series as historically tight as the NBA Finals. But, the office is in agreement on this one: the Bucks don’t travel well and are missing their talisman. So, we expect a rough night.
As such, we’re vouching for Phoenix on the moneyline at -250, and the Bucks on the alternate spread at +4 (+125) to try and scrape some value from the bets.
Bucks, Suns Believe Defense Still Wins Championships
The regular season is all about offensive firepower but defense is the name of the game in the NBA Finals. Milwaukee and Phoenix both have elite defenders that were acquired before the trade deadline that will play vital roles on the league’s biggest stage.
After a shortened roller-coaster regular season and playoffs that have been defined by injuries to star players, the NBA Finals matchup is finally set. The Phoenix Suns are back in the Finals for the first time since 1993 and the Milwaukee Bucks are making their first appearance since 1974. The two will face off in a battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy with Game 1 on Tuesday night.
The matchups are salivating, especially at the point guard position with Jrue Holiday trying to lock down Chris Paul. The contrasting styles of opposing centers will be intriguing to watch as Deandre Ayton goes toe-to-toe with Brook Lopez. The duel between Mikal Bridges and Khris Middleton is another juicy individual matchup that will also be fun to watch. How does Phoenix defend Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Then there are the storylines, headlined of course by Paul finally reaching the Finals after 16 years of trying. After years of being on the hot seat, can Mike Budenholzer make the necessary adjustments to finally get this team over the hump? After signing his supermax deal, can Antetokounmpo finally add a championship to go along with his MVP accolades? The Bucks went all-in to acquire Holiday before the season, and it could pay off with just four more victories.
After missing the playoffs the last ten seasons, Phoenix has made it all the way to the Finals. The last time they were there, Charles Barkley, Dan Majerle, Kevin Johnson and Danny Ainge lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games. Oddly enough, the Suns had the ninth-best defensive rating that season, and the ninth-best this season.
Torrey Craig is a big reason why Phoenix has been elite on that end of the floor. Ironically enough, he played for both of these teams this season.
After three solid seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Craig hit free agency and ultimately chose the Bucks. He signed his contract just before Thanksgiving but rarely saw the floor. For whatever reason, Budenholzer did not have him in the rotation and the situation just never worked out. On March 18 the Bucks traded Craig to the Suns for cash considerations. It helped facilitate their trade with the Houston Rockets the very next day when they acquired PJ Tucker.
Tucker was a highly-coveted man prior to the trade deadline, and Milwaukee was enthralled with landing the gritty defender. In a way though, they strengthened Phoenix’s defense by elevating their own. Appearing in just 18 games for the Bucks, Craig has played in 32 games for the purple and orange. His minutes on the floor have been extremely valuable, as he was relied upon to defend Paul George in their six-game series with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Paul George was 3-of-12 (25%) with two turnovers when guarded by Torrey Craig in the Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/2CockabuCm
— Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 1, 2021
The Craig transaction is the only roster move Phoenix has made since February. It seems like highway robbery now, but Milwaukee does boast an incredibly talented defensive unit. Both Antetokounmpo and Holiday were named to the All-Defensive First Team and Lopez has always been a great rim protector. Only Rudy Gobert blocked more shots on average during the playoffs, and he was recently named the Defensive Player of the Year for the third time. Add Tucker and Middleton to those three and you have the makings of an elite defense.
The Suns may not have one or two elite defensive players like the Bucks, but they have a bunch of outstanding defenders in their own right. Bridges is considered one of the best two-way players in the league and Paul is a solid defender when committed. Both received votes for the All-Defensive team this season with Bridges just narrowly missing the cut. The defensive improvement of guys like Ayton and Jae Crowder have bolstered their chances of winning this postseason. Crowder is the only player from either team that has ever appeared in a Finals game.
While Craig has played a limited role off the bench, Tucker has been logging heavy minutes as a starter for the Bucks. He has made a living from the corners of the court, leading the league in three-point shooting from that area in two of the last three seasons. His accuracy was a large factor in their series with the Atlanta Hawks but his defensive skills were in full effect in their battle with the Brooklyn Nets.
Kevin Durant’s return from injury this season was one of the best stories of the year. He proved once again that he is arguably the best all-around player on the planet, and quite possibly the greatest offensive weapon the game has ever seen. His one-on-one matchup with Tucker was the highlight of that series with the two former Texas Longhorns squaring off on nearly every possession.
PJ Tucker knew Kevin Durant would be an all-time great when Durant was a junior in high school. Great insight from Tucker on guarding Durant in the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/LGFC34M4u2
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 18, 2021
The sensational performances from Durant were a reminder that he is still a nightmare for the other 29 teams. It was also a reflection on Tucker, and the value he adds to this team. Without him taking on the challenge of guarding Durant, the Nets likely win that series even without Kyrie Irving and James Harden at full strength.
Both of these teams have faced offensive juggernauts this postseason. The Suns had to deal with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and Paul George. The Bucks extinguished the likes of Jimmy Butler, Durant, Harden, Irving, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who they nearly traded for before the season began.
Now it will be up to Tucker to slow down Devin Booker. Phoenix will need Craig to spend time guarding Antetokounmpo and Middleton. Neither assignment will be easy, but these guys wouldn’t have it any other way. There is something refreshing and invigorating about players that want that challenge.
Tucker and Craig certainly won’t be a matchup to watch in this series. In fact, neither will probably ever guard the other. What is truly enjoyable to watch though is them stepping up to the challenge of defending the other team’s top offensive weapon. It is a luxury that every coach would love to have, especially under these circumstances.
Over the past several years the game has shifted to elite offenses, but perhaps this year will prove once again that defense still wins championships.
Detroit Pistons to Pick at No.1 in the 2021 NBA Draft
The title says it all but it’s worth repeating – after winning the lottery earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons will have the first pick at this year’s NBA Draft.
Houston Rockets will select at No.2, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers at No.3; that is, once the draft gets underway on July 29.
Former Pistons forward Ben Wallace was clearly delighted with his old team’s stroke of good fortune when speaking with ESPN:
“It’s going to mean a lot for this team. The team is headed in the right direction. We’ve got a group of young guys who come out and play hard on both ends of the floor. To add a No 1 pick to that caliber of team… the sky should be the limit!”
It’s been half a century since the Pistons last drafted a player at No.1. The man in question back then was NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lanier.
The big question on everyone’s lips now is, ‘who will the Pistons select?’
Will the Detroit Pistons Draft Cade Cunningham?
Point-guard Cade Cunningham is the consensus agreed No.1 pick at the 2021 draft. The Oklahoma product was the Big 12 Player of the Year as a freshman, averaging over 20 points per game from 43.8 percent shooting. Cunningham also chipped in with 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
Cunningham might be the nailed-on No.1 overall pick, as far as the pundits are concerned. But there is always a chance that Detroit looks elsewhere: The Pistons did select PG Killian Hayes last season. The 19-year-old spent much of 2021 on IR but did show glimpses of potential. Plus, there’s always the hope that Derrick Rose stays fit…
If not Cade Cunninghame, USC power forward Evan Mobley is a viable option and would probably fill more of a position of need.
Regardless of what Detroit decides to do, it should be a great night’s viewing. So be sure to tune in on July 29 via ESPN or the NBA app.
Full Order for the 2021 NBA Draft:
- Detroit Pistons
- Houston Rockets
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Toronto Raptors
- Orlando Magic
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Orlando Magic (from Chicago Bulls)
- Sacramento Kings
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Charlotte Hornets
- San Antonio Spurs
- Indiana Pacers
- Golden State Warriors
The remainder of the first round:
- Washington Wizards
- Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston Celtics)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami Heat via the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns)
- New York Knicks
- Atlanta Hawks
- New York Knicks (from Dallas Mavericks)
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Houston Rockets (from Portland Trail Blazers)
- Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee Bucks)
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Denver Nuggets
- Brooklyn Nets
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Phoenix Suns
- Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 6 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
Tonight’s NBA action sees the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The game takes place at the Staples Center and gets underway at 9 pm EST on LIVE on ESPN.
It feels as if the entire world has been writing the Clippers off at every turn of this now epic conference final. Even head coach Tyronn Lue must have had his doubts prior to Game 5 when Ivica Zubac went down with a sprained MCL during the build-up. But a team as resilient as the great city of L.A. itself is still in business
United in the adversity, the Clippers, led by an inspired Paul George performance (41 points & 13 rebounds) clicked into warrior mode and pulled off an unfancied 106-92 win to keep their NBA Finals hopes intact at 3-2.
Despite a rough night on Monday, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and the rest of the Suns know that just one more win from the final two games will be enough to clinch a place in the NBA Finals. It would be the first time Phoenix has appeared in the NBA’s flagship series since the glory days of Charles Barkley, way back in 1993.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Preview
Despite the team’s undoubted firepower, Phoenix has struggled to put up their usual high points totals in the most recent three games vs. the Clippers. In Games 1 & 2, Phoenix averaged 112 points per game. But that average has dropped dramatically to just 92.6 points in Games 3, 4, and 5.
While it’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason for this drop-off in points, especially given the return of Phoenix’s best player, Chris Paul, the offense has been noticeably sluggish in possession and needs to move the ball around much quicker to trouble a battered and bruised Clippers defense.
Since returning to the fold, Paul averages just 18.3 points vs. the Clippers in the series and has sunk just 19/60 field goals in the past three games, which leads us to either a) question if the 7x All-Star is fully fit, or b) salute the Clippers defense for doing such a great job of defending the paint. Either way, if the Suns are truly destined for the NBA Finals tonight, Paul needs to return to form.
It’s not all on Paul, mind: Devin Booker scored 31 points on Monday but his shooting average is way down on the regular season, averaging at just 33.3%.
If not for DeAndre Ayton’s last-second heroics for the Suns in Game 2, the Clippers would be level in this series, and if the Suns’ wasteful shooting is anything to go by, L.A. would deserve it, too.
As for the Clippers, the home-field advantage could be absolutely crucial tonight. The men from L.A. have had their backs against the wall without Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac but the team is giving it everything. With a rapturous crowd behind them again, expect fireworks at the Staples Center.
Paul George, Marcus Morris, and Reggie Jackson will be expected to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Morris, in particular, has been in top form since returning to full fitness and it’s likely a fair portion of the offensive creativity for the Clippers will come through the former University of Kansas star – keep an eye on him tonight!
But what do the oddsmakers make of it all? Are the Clippers tipped to turn the series around with their superior shooting accuracy, or will the Suns be going to their first finals in 28 years?
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings)
Well, the truth is that the oddsmakers can’t wedge a credit card between these two teams anymore. DraftKings has the Suns and the Clippers at almost evens. But, with the Clippers bang in form and with home-court advantage, it’s fair to say they are at the very least the team in the ascendency.
Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns (Moneyline Odds)
Los Angeles Clippers: -112; -117 Phoenix Suns:
Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns (Points Spread)
Los Angeles Clippers: -1 (-108); +1 (-113)Phoenix Suns:
Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns (Total Points)
Los Angeles Clippers: U215 (-112); Phoenix Suns: O215 (-112)
Prediction & Tips
It’s almost impossible to call this game. We are going with the Clippers on the moneyline, but taking the Suns on one of the alternate spreads to keep the game within -3. But honestly, this one is anyone’s guess – to just buckle up and enjoy the action is our preferred bet this evening.
But if you do decide to place a bet, as always, bet sensibly and never wager more than you can afford.
