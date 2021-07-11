NBA
NBA Finals Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Preview, Odds, & Prediction
Giannis Antetotokounmpo returned to top form with 42 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Milwaukee Bucks slipping to 0-2 against a spirited and technically proficient team effort from the Phoenix Suns.
A stint back home at the Fiserv Forum couldn’t have come soon enough for a wounded Bucks outfit that’s struggling to put it all together so far in this series.
It’s hard to lay all the blame at the feet of Mike Budenholzer or his team, mind: each time Antetokounmpo would take one to the rim, it just felt like Devin Booker would sink a 3-pointer in response. And where did that 27 point performance from Mikal Bridges come from? The Suns have been in top form – Monty Williams team is winning this series much more than the Bucks are losing it (if you know what I mean).
The Suns hit 20/40 3-pointers in total in Game 2, shooting from outside the arch with 50% accuracy, whereas the Bucks managed a measly 9/31 with 29% accuracy in the same metric. We wrote before the first game tipped off that, ‘the Bucks do NOT want to get caught up in a 3-point shootout with the Suns,’ and Game 2 showed exactly why.
To get back to winning ways on home turf, Milwaukee needs to do what got them to the finals in the first place, namely: excellent hustle on defense and economical offense, especially at the paint; the Bucks can’t afford to be lulled into the kind of distance shooting tit-for-tat that Chris Paul and co. desire. If they do, and if Giannis is the only guy to post +20 points again, they’ll lose. It’s that simple.
But what do the oddsmakers make of it all, and which team and lines are we putting money down on for this series-defining Game 3 clash?
Read on to get a full preview, the latest odds, and our top picks.
The Phoenix Suns: One of the Suns’ key rotational options Torrey Craig is listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Milwaukee. The Suns are already without Dario Saric, who went down with a torn ACL in his right knee in Game 1, so this is likely to mean extra time out on the court for the starters.
Besides that, the Suns just need to keep doing what they’ve been doing. In Game 2, Booker, Paul, and Bridges each posted +20 point games; the 3-point shooting has been tremendous; Deandre Ayton’s defense and rebounding has been superb, and the Suns aren’t one of those teams that struggle on their travels much either – during the regular season, Phoenix won 75% of road games.
This Suns team has every chance of coming out of this one 3-0 up – something that’s reflected in the NBA odds on the sportsbooks.
That said, it’s unlikely to matter an inch where this game is played if the Bucks’ supporting cast doesn’t step up in Game 3. Besides the excellent return to form of Antetokounmpo, whose +20 points in the third quarter put him alongside the awesome company of Michael Jordan as one of only four players in NBA history to achieve such a haul in one-quarter of the NBA finals, not one other player posted above 20. And this is obviously a huge problem.
Khris Middleton registered just 11 points, converting 5/16 field goal attempts, and Jrue Holiday fared even worse, going 7-for-21 as he amassed a subpar 17 points. It was Holiday’s performance that was most concerning for the Bucks: he’s the Robin to Giannis’s Batman, and a much-improved outing is required from the former 76er and Pelican if the Bucks hope to eke their way back into the series.
Surely, Giannis can’t do it all (or can he?).
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds (Courtesy of Bovada)
Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Moneyline Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: +177; Phoenix Suns: -+145
Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Points Spread
Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-112); Phoenix Suns: +4 (-109)
Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Total Points
Milwaukee Bucks: U222 (-109); Phoenix Suns O222 (-112)
Prediction & Tips
Expect to see an aggressive first-half performance from the Bucks: they’re wounded animals and they’ll know that no team has ever returned from 3-0 down in playoff history, let alone in the finals. So, this is an absolute must-win situation, and I expect Milwaukee to play as such.
With all that said, Phoenix is 4-0 vs. the Bucks this season and it’s hard not to start to feel like they have their opponents’ number a little here…
We’re backing the Bucks to be up at the half on the alternate spread of 6.5 (+148). But, we’re also backing the Suns on the moneyline to make it 3-0 – it’s such a close game to call that we can’t help but go for the underdog with the superior NBA betting odds.
NBA
NBA Finals Game 2: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Odds, & Prediction
The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks face off in Game 2 of the NBA Finals tonight at 9 pm EST.
Bucks’ talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the fold for Milwaukee in Game 1. The 2x MVP had been an injury concern for the finals after landing awkwardly in Game 4 of the Conference championship.
The return of the Greek wasn’t enough for a Milwaukee win though. Led by an inspired offensive performance from Chris Paul (32 points; 9 assists), and an impressive night of rebounding from Deandre Ayton (19 rebounds!), the Suns won convincingly, 118-105.
The Bucks is a team that tends to bounce back well when from defeat, so Game 2 is up for grabs, especially with Giannis back in the swing of things and showing no ill effects from the knee injury.
This one could be an epic! Read on to get all the latest news on the biggest series in world sport, as well as the latest odds and NBA betting tips.
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview
(Image courtesy of NBA)
Phoenix: In Game 1, the Suns were offensively economical in all areas but 3-point shooting which was way down from the previous game vs. the Clippers at 32.4%. From the free-throw line, Phoenix sunk 25/26 attempts which more than made up for the lack of efficiency from outside the 3-point arc.
Jae Crowder put in some shift and, as a unit, the Suns defended the paint well – even Antetokounmpo got stuck under the basket a few times. Milwaukee probably did a better job from outside the arc than most expected, scoring 16/36 3-point attempts with 44.4% accuracy. But, if I’m a Phoenix fan, I’m happy to see the Bucks shooting from behind the arc, especially with Deandre Ayton cleaning house on the rebounds (36 in his last two games!).
Backup center Dario Saric has gone down with a torn right ACL and will sadly miss the rest of the finals so Torrey Craig and Frank Kaminsky will likely feature on rotation. The bad news for the Bucks, however, is that Saric’s absence will likely just mean more time on the court for Ayton, who is quietly making his own case for MVP, in our opinion.
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo finished up with 20-points and 17 rebounds from 32 minutes played in Game 1. The big power-forward generally seemed fit; he was perhaps a bit slow on the turn and not as aggressive as he can be in the paint. But, overall, it bodes well for the Bucks that their star man is back on the court.
Khris Middleton’s 29-point haul was another cause for optimism for Milwaukee, but the likes of Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday need to step up their offensive output in support if the Bucks hope to outscore a Suns team that can boast home-court advantage for the second time in three days.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds (Courtesy of Bovada)
Phoenix has played Milwaukee three times this season, winning on each occasion, so it’s little wonder the oddsmakers have them as favorites for tonight’s big game.
Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Moneyline Odds)
Phoenix Suns: -225; Milwaukee Bucks: +185
Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Points Spread)
Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-110); Milwaukee Bucks: +5.5 (-110)
Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Total Points)
Phoenix Suns: U220.5 (-109); Milwaukee Bucks: O220.5 (-112)
Prediction & Tips
The Suns were hands down the better team in Game 1 – the Bucks struggled to get to grips with Devin Booker’s passing and Chris Paul’s sharp-shooting, particularly in the third quarter when the veteran all but put the game to bed with 16 points.
But Milwaukee definitely has another gear to slip into. Mike Budenholzer needs to tighten up his defense and get his men to up the aggression at the basket. If the Bucks can do that, they have every chance of stealing a victory on the road before the series heads back to Milwaukee.
It’s not uncommon for a team to bounce back from a road defeat. So, we’re going for the Bucks on the moneyline tonight at +185 and also to cover the spread at +5.5 (-110)
On the prop market, we’re also going in on Deandre Ayton O13 rebounds, too.
What a night of action we’ve got in store. Enjoy yourselves out there and remember to never bet more than you can afford.
NBA
Bucks, Suns Believe Defense Still Wins Championships
The regular season is all about offensive firepower but defense is the name of the game in the NBA Finals. Milwaukee and Phoenix both have elite defenders that were acquired before the trade deadline that will play vital roles on the league’s biggest stage.
After a shortened roller-coaster regular season and playoffs that have been defined by injuries to star players, the NBA Finals matchup is finally set. The Phoenix Suns are back in the Finals for the first time since 1993 and the Milwaukee Bucks are making their first appearance since 1974. The two will face off in a battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy with Game 1 on Tuesday night.
The matchups are salivating, especially at the point guard position with Jrue Holiday trying to lock down Chris Paul. The contrasting styles of opposing centers will be intriguing to watch as Deandre Ayton goes toe-to-toe with Brook Lopez. The duel between Mikal Bridges and Khris Middleton is another juicy individual matchup that will also be fun to watch. How does Phoenix defend Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Then there are the storylines, headlined of course by Paul finally reaching the Finals after 16 years of trying. After years of being on the hot seat, can Mike Budenholzer make the necessary adjustments to finally get this team over the hump? After signing his supermax deal, can Antetokounmpo finally add a championship to go along with his MVP accolades? The Bucks went all-in to acquire Holiday before the season, and it could pay off with just four more victories.
After missing the playoffs the last ten seasons, Phoenix has made it all the way to the Finals. The last time they were there, Charles Barkley, Dan Majerle, Kevin Johnson and Danny Ainge lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games. Oddly enough, the Suns had the ninth-best defensive rating that season, and the ninth-best this season.
Torrey Craig is a big reason why Phoenix has been elite on that end of the floor. Ironically enough, he played for both of these teams this season.
After three solid seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Craig hit free agency and ultimately chose the Bucks. He signed his contract just before Thanksgiving but rarely saw the floor. For whatever reason, Budenholzer did not have him in the rotation and the situation just never worked out. On March 18 the Bucks traded Craig to the Suns for cash considerations. It helped facilitate their trade with the Houston Rockets the very next day when they acquired PJ Tucker.
Tucker was a highly-coveted man prior to the trade deadline, and Milwaukee was enthralled with landing the gritty defender. In a way though, they strengthened Phoenix’s defense by elevating their own. Appearing in just 18 games for the Bucks, Craig has played in 32 games for the purple and orange. His minutes on the floor have been extremely valuable, as he was relied upon to defend Paul George in their six-game series with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Paul George was 3-of-12 (25%) with two turnovers when guarded by Torrey Craig in the Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/2CockabuCm
— Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 1, 2021
The Craig transaction is the only roster move Phoenix has made since February. It seems like highway robbery now, but Milwaukee does boast an incredibly talented defensive unit. Both Antetokounmpo and Holiday were named to the All-Defensive First Team and Lopez has always been a great rim protector. Only Rudy Gobert blocked more shots on average during the playoffs, and he was recently named the Defensive Player of the Year for the third time. Add Tucker and Middleton to those three and you have the makings of an elite defense.
The Suns may not have one or two elite defensive players like the Bucks, but they have a bunch of outstanding defenders in their own right. Bridges is considered one of the best two-way players in the league and Paul is a solid defender when committed. Both received votes for the All-Defensive team this season with Bridges just narrowly missing the cut. The defensive improvement of guys like Ayton and Jae Crowder have bolstered their chances of winning this postseason. Crowder is the only player from either team that has ever appeared in a Finals game.
While Craig has played a limited role off the bench, Tucker has been logging heavy minutes as a starter for the Bucks. He has made a living from the corners of the court, leading the league in three-point shooting from that area in two of the last three seasons. His accuracy was a large factor in their series with the Atlanta Hawks but his defensive skills were in full effect in their battle with the Brooklyn Nets.
Kevin Durant’s return from injury this season was one of the best stories of the year. He proved once again that he is arguably the best all-around player on the planet, and quite possibly the greatest offensive weapon the game has ever seen. His one-on-one matchup with Tucker was the highlight of that series with the two former Texas Longhorns squaring off on nearly every possession.
PJ Tucker knew Kevin Durant would be an all-time great when Durant was a junior in high school. Great insight from Tucker on guarding Durant in the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/LGFC34M4u2
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 18, 2021
The sensational performances from Durant were a reminder that he is still a nightmare for the other 29 teams. It was also a reflection on Tucker, and the value he adds to this team. Without him taking on the challenge of guarding Durant, the Nets likely win that series even without Kyrie Irving and James Harden at full strength.
Both of these teams have faced offensive juggernauts this postseason. The Suns had to deal with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and Paul George. The Bucks extinguished the likes of Jimmy Butler, Durant, Harden, Irving, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who they nearly traded for before the season began.
Now it will be up to Tucker to slow down Devin Booker. Phoenix will need Craig to spend time guarding Antetokounmpo and Middleton. Neither assignment will be easy, but these guys wouldn’t have it any other way. There is something refreshing and invigorating about players that want that challenge.
Tucker and Craig certainly won’t be a matchup to watch in this series. In fact, neither will probably ever guard the other. What is truly enjoyable to watch though is them stepping up to the challenge of defending the other team’s top offensive weapon. It is a luxury that every coach would love to have, especially under these circumstances.
Over the past several years the game has shifted to elite offenses, but perhaps this year will prove once again that defense still wins championships.
NBA
NBA Finals Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Odds, & Prediction
The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks to go toe-to-toe; pump-to-pump in Game 1 of a potential seven-game NBA Finals series, beginning tonight at 9 pm EST.
Just two points separated these teams over two regular-season games, leaving us all perched for an incredible fortnight of closely contested NBA action – not to mention a tough time making the right calls at our favored NBA sportsbooks.
Read on, as we attempt to make sense of the latest odds and offer our hot tips for Game 1 of the NBA Finals: Bucks vs. Suns!
Future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul is set to make his first NBA Finals appearance for a Suns team that hasn’t come this far since the glory days of Charles Barkley and Steve Nash. Paul and co. will have the chance to bring the championship back to Phoenix for the very first time.
The Milwaukee Bucks have been threatening a Finals appearance for the last several years – Giannis Antetokounmpo has been incredible throughout Bucks’ modern charge but, despite his efforts, Milwaukee kept coming up short, so just to make it to the game’s showpiece event must be a relief for Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.
Bucks fans will be hoping that “The Greek Freak” is at peak physical condition for this one – Giannis suffered a bad-looking hyperextension of the knee when he landed awkwardly in Game 4 vs. the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The 2x MVP is expected to feature in the series but the true extent of his injury is under wraps for now. He is 50/50 for Game 1 this evening.
In the meantime, it’s Jrue Holiday vs. Paul; the Bucks vs. the Suns – it’s the 2021 NBA Finals, and it’s LIVE tonight!
Get yourself a rootbeer and join us as we run a comb over all the vital betting stats.
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview
Phoenix: The Suns returned to the kind of scoring form we saw from them during the regular season in Games 5 & 6 vs. the L.A. Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.
Monty Williams’ men averaged 123 points per game – much more like it. In fact, in Game 6, Phoenix shot field goals at 56.6% and 3-pointers at 54.8%, with Chris Paul (41 points) and Devin Booker (22 points) especially clinical as the Suns ran out 4-2 winners. Paul and Booker were helped in no short measure by an astonishing performance at the rim from Deandre Ayton who hauled in an impressive 17 rebounds!
During the regular season, the Suns squared off against the Bucks on two separate occasions, winning narrowly both times: 125-124 in Phoenix, and 127-128 in Milwaukee. So, these two teams could not be closer in terms of ability. But, entering the finals knowing that you’ve bested your opponents twice already this year must be a real confidence booster for a Suns team at full-strength.
With a W/L record of 33-11 at the Phoenix Suns Arena during the regular season, the home-court advantage for the first two games is also expected to put the Suns on the rise in the series.
Milwaukee: As for the Bucks, the team persevered against a young and spunky Atlanta Hawks to clinch their finals appearance. But at what cost?
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s leg looked bent in all the wrong ways in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks held their own to banish the Hawks without their talisman. But no team wants to go into the finals missing its best player or having its best player severely incapacitated.
Fingers crossed – for the legitimacy of the series – that Giannis makes it and is able to perform as we know he can.
In Antetokounmpo’s absence, big performances came from Brook Lopez, who sunk 33 points in Game 5, and Khris Middleton, whose 23-point third-quarter haul finally put an end to a plucky Hawks team in Game 6.
In that most recent game, the Bucks upped their 3-point shooting percentage to 37.8% (17/45) but, compared to the Suns’ 54.8%, well, it’s unlikely they’ll want to get stuck in a long-distance shootout, let’s just put it like that. Bucks need to hit the paint and if Giannis can’t suit up, another big performance is going to be required from Lopez. But to cast further doubt, Jae Crowder’s D has been unreal throughout the playoffs and it could be a tough night for Holiday, Lopez, and co.
Add to that the fact that Milwaukee’s form away from the Fiserv Forum was hit or miss at 25-20 in the regular season and the playoffs, and it’s easy to see why the oddsmakers have the Suns coming to this one as betting favorites.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds (Courtesy of Bovada)
With Giannis only at 50/50 for this opening tie of the NBA finals, it’s little surprise to see oddsmakers favoring the Suns, who also boast home-court advantage for the first two games of the series.
Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Moneyline Odds)
Phoenix Suns: -250; Milwaukee Bucks: +205
Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Points Spread)
Phoenix Suns: -6 (-114); Milwaukee Bucks: +6 (-108)
Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Total Points)
Phoenix Suns: U219 (-109); Milwaukee Bucks: O219 (-112)
Prediction & Tips
If the Suns rock up and start shooting field goals and 3-pointers at 55%ish like they did vs. the Clippers in Game 6 last week, we don’t think the Bucks will be able to hang with them – especially not without Antetokounmpo (assuming he does in fact sit this one out).
Normally, we preach taking the underdog just to maximize the value on the odds, especially in a series as historically tight as the NBA Finals. But, the office is in agreement on this one: the Bucks don’t travel well and are missing their talisman. So, we expect a rough night.
As such, we’re vouching for Phoenix on the moneyline at -250, and the Bucks on the alternate spread at +4 (+125) to try and scrape some value from the bets.
