NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Giannis Jumps Luka For Best Odds To Win

Bucks vs Heat: Giannis ready to take on Miami
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are neck and neck in the MVP race to begin the season. Doncic was the favorite for nearly two weeks, but Giannis has jumped ahead of him and leads at (+250). He was (+350) less than a week ago. His dominance combined with Milwaukee’s perfect record are surely a reason why Antetokounmpo is the new favorite for MVP. 

It’s hard to argue Giannis having the lowest odds when he averages just one point less per game than minutes played. He’s carried Milwaukee early on this season and he’s accustomed to doing so. The big man averages (32.6) points, (12.9) rebounds, (5.8) assists, (1.0) steal, (1.5) blocks per game. Those are undeniable MVP numbers. NBA betting sites have Giannis at (+250) and Doncic at (+275).

Luka leads the NBA is scoring right now with (36.0) points per game. Additionally, he gets (8.8) rebounds and (8.6) assists. He does everything for the Mavericks and the team relies on him to be great. He’s got his team on a three game win streak with a chance to make it four at home tonight vs the Brooklyn Nets.

Giannis jumps Luka for new lowest odds to win MVP

We’re only one week into November and the MVP race is already extremely close. Milwaukee being 9-0 is a huge reason why Giannis is now the new favorite. He and the Bucks have the chance to start 10-0 with a win tonight vs the Hawks. Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable tonight. Doncic could help get his team a fourth straight win tonight when they play the Nets. The Mavericks are 5-3 to start the season and are second place in the Southwest Division. A win tonight could help get them closer to the first place Memphis Grizzlies in their division.

NBA MVP Odds

Player Odds Bookmaker
Giannis Antetokounmpo +250 BetOnline logo
Luka Doncic +275 BetOnline logo
Jayson Tatum +700 BetOnline logo
Ja Morant +1000 BetOnline logo
Kevin Durant +1600 BetOnline logo
Steph Curry +1800 BetOnline logo
Joel Embiid +2000 BetOnline logo
Nikola Jokic +2000 BetOnline logo
Donovan Mitchell +2000 BetOnline logo
Damian Lillard +2800 BetOnline logo
Zion Williamson +3300 BetOnline logo

The Milwaukee Bucks will play tonight on the road at 8:15pm vs the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta is 6-3 coming into tonight, but have a tough matchup vs the best team in the NBA right now. Trae Young and the Hawks won’t go out without a fight, however. Luka and the Dallas Mavericks will host the Brooklyn Nets tonight at 9:45pm. The Mavericks already beat the Nets once this season on the road and will look to take the two-game season sweep against Brooklyn.

