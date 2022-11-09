NBA
2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Giannis Retains Best Odds To Win MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo once again finds himself in the top of the discussion for NBA MVP. He’s already won the award two times and a third would only solidify his true greatness. Earlier this week, Giannis jumped Luka Doncic for the best odds to win. It’s almost impossible to argue against Antetokounmpo being a front-runner for the award.
NBA betting sites have Giannis at (+250) and Luka at (+275) to win the 2022-23 MVP trophy. Even after losing their first game of the season on Monday night, the Greek Freak is still has the lowest odds to win. One loss after nine consecutive wins was not going to change that.
You can’t count out Doncic, however. He’s putting up some historic numbers as well. If Luka has 30 plus tonight, he would have then started the season with ten consecutive games with 30 or more points. He leads the league in scoring and carries the Mavericks on his back. Doncic is an extremely gifted player who’s name rightfully deserves to be at the top with Giannis.
Luka Doncic this season:
32 PTS, 10 AST, 7 REB, 52% FG
35 PTS, 6 AST, 9 REB
37 PTS, 11 AST, 7 REB, 53% FG
41 PTS, 14 AST, 11 REB, 50% FG
31 PTS, 10 AST, 16 REB
44 PTS, 5 AST, 3 REB, 65% FG
33 PTS, 11 AST, 5 REB, 60% FG
35 PTS, 6 AST, 8 REB, 66% FG
36 PTS, 6 AST, 6 REB, 50% FG pic.twitter.com/kN3K0uLT3j
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 8, 2022
Best NBA Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Giannis retains lowest odds to win NBA MVP
The MVP race is neck and neck to begin this season. Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks are 9-1, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference. He has the chance to get his team the tenth win of the season tonight when they’ll be on the road to play the Thunder. Luka and the Dallas Mavericks got their fourth straight win on Monday night vs the Brooklyn Nets. Doncic has the chance to get his team a fifth straight win vs a 2-9 Orlando Magic squad.
Reigning #KiaDPOY Marcus Smart debuts at No. 2 while Giannis Antetokounmpo takes the top spot on the first NBA App Defensive Player Ladder!
➡️https://t.co/QHOr5PbjIT pic.twitter.com/Uw3CLlbSXY
— NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2022
NBA MVP Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Bookmaker
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|+250
|Luka Doncic
|+275
|Jayson Tatum
|+700
|Ja Morant
|+1000
|Steph Curry
|+1400
|Joel Embiid
|+1800
|Donovan Mitchell
|+2000
|Kevin Durant
|+2200
|Nikola Jokic
|+2200
|Damian Lillard
|+2800
|Zion Williamson
|+3300
The 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road tonight vs the 4-6 Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00pm. Milwaukee looks to get back on a win streak after losing their first game of the season on Monday night. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks want to continue their win streak to five games. The Mavs are now first place in the Southwest Division with a 6-3 record.
- Lakers remain unwilling to trade their two first-round picks
- NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Wednesday 9th November
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Giannis Retains Best Odds To Win MVP
- NBA Best Betting Offers For Wednesday 11/9: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
- Timberwolves coach Chris Finch: ‘The team probably just expected to be good’
-
NBA1 week ago
Miami Heat To Pay Chris Bosh His Final Payment of $434,939 After 120 Twice-Monthly Contract
-
Main Page4 days ago
Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony have been in touch with Nets
-
Gambling4 days ago
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With Texas Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
-
NBA2 weeks ago
Jaylen Brown And Aaron Donald Cut Ties With Kanye West’s Agency Donda Sports