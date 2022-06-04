2022 NBA Finals Game 2 Props | NBA Player Props Bets and Odds

On Sunday, the NBA Finals continues; free 2022 NBA Finals Game 2 props, odds, predictions and best NBA player props bets for the Celtics vs Warriors rematch. The tip-off time for Game 2 is 8 p.m. ET. This contest will air live on ABC.

BetOnline odds, NBA Finals Game 2 props and best NBA player props bets for the Celtics vs Warriors matchup are featured below.

2022 NBA Finals Game 2 Props | NBA Player Props Bets

For Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, our betting experts at Basketball Insiders have picked the best prop bets for the Celtics vs Warriors. Will both teams score at least 110 points in Game 2 on Sunday night? Can Al Horford score a minimum of 12 points again at Chase Center?

Plus, will Stephen Curry sink more than three 3-pointers in Game 2? Read the predictions below. More NBA player props, Game 2 props, predictions, odds and betting picks for the 2022 NBA Finals are on the main page.

NBA Finals Game 2 Props Today, June 5 | Celtics vs Warriors — Both teams to score 110+ points in Game 2 (No, -417)

In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics defeated the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. The Warriors and their opponent have not scored at least 110 points in a single contest since Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Golden State bested Dallas 120-110 in this matchup. Additionally, in Game 2 of the same series, the Dubs beat the Mavs 126-117.

To add to the examples above, the Warriors and Grizzlies each reached the 110-point mark in the first and third games of the conference semifinals. Meanwhile, the only two times the Celtics and their opponent scored a minimum of 110 points in a single game was in games 1 and 4 of the first round. In other words, it’s unlikely that both teams will put up 110 points in Game 2. Select “No” for this one.

NBA Player Prop Bets Today, June 5 | Celtics vs Warriors — Al Horford’s Over/Under for points (Over 11.5, -115)

Next, Celtics center Al Horford is averaging 12.7 points per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Warriors, Horford led the Celtics in scoring with 26 points. Was this performance a fluke? Before Thursday’s game, the last time the five-time All-Star put up at least 25 points was in Game 4 of the conference semifinals versus the Bucks. And he scored 30 points against Milwaukee in that one.

If all double-digit performances are counted for scoring, Horford has 11 games this postseason with at least 10 points. Also, the center has nine games with a minimum of 12 points. Even if he takes a step back on Sunday night, he only needs 12 points. Since he dominated on the road in Game 1, barring any injuries, it’s fair to assume that he’ll have another decent performance in Game 2. Take the over for this bet.

Best NBA Player Props Today, June 5 — Stephen Curry to make at least three 3-pointers and the Warriors win (Yes, -164)

Finally, bettors cannot fathom the possibility of the Warriors falling behind by two games against the Celtics. They have not faced a two-game deficit in a playoff series since the 2019 NBA Finals. Not to mention, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is shooting 39% from 3-point range in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

In Game 1 versus the Celtics, he shot 7-for-14 (50%) from downtown. Needless to say, the two-time MVP set a record for most 3-pointers made in a single quarter of the NBA Finals with six in Game 1. This record was earned in the first quarter. The 13-year veteran has made at least five threes in a single Finals quarter three times in his NBA career.

Yes, along with the Warriors winning Game 2, Curry will make at least three 3-pointers. The eight-time All-Star has reached this mark 14 times so far during this postseason. Other 2022 NBA Finals Game 2 props and NBA player props bets for the Celtics vs Warriors are on the main page.