2022 NBA Finals Game 3 Picks, Best Bets, Predictions, Odds and Injuries

On Wednesday, the 2022 NBA Finals continues; free Game 3 picks, injuries, predictions, best bets and odds are here for June 8.

YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming.

Finals Game 3 Picks | 2022 NBA Finals Predictions and Odds

On Wednesday, June 8, Game 3 of the NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics defeated the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. Then, Golden State recovered in Game 2, winning 107-88 at home over Boston.

Leading into Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics are 3.5-point favorites against the Warriors at TD Garden. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has an 80.6% chance of beating Golden State in Game 3. Before placing bets, review the injury reports.

2022 NBA Finals — Warriors vs Celtics Injuries — Game 3 Injury Report

Golden State Warriors Injuries: SF Andre Iguodala (questionable) | C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Boston Celtics Injuries: No reported injuries

Best NBA Bets: Free Warriors vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -3.5 (-115)

Furthermore, in Game 2, the Warriors won their first game of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 29 points. Plus, Jordan Poole accumulated 17 points in 23 minutes played. The Dubs outscored the C’s 35-14 in the third quarter.

Head coach Steve Kerr was impressed by yet another Finals performance from Curry. “I thought everybody was more engaged,” explained Kerr. “It’s pretty obvious. Just our level of force and physicality was ramped up quite a bit, and it had to be. Steph was breathtaking in that quarter.”

Golden State ended Game 2 with 15 steals. Even if the Celtics are 6-0 following a loss this postseason, it just means they are due for back-to-back losses. Will two straight losses take place for Boston in this series? If it happens, it probably won’t occur until later in the series. And the C’s could potentially avoid two losses in a row.

Warriors vs Celtics Betting Trends | NBA Finals Game 3 Predictions and Bets

Moreover, for 2022 NBA Finals betting trends, the Warriors are 2-7 in their last nine matchups versus the Celtics. As for the C’s, they are 1-4 ATS in their past five games played in June. More Warriors vs Celtics betting trends for Game 3 are featured below.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 1-5-1 ATS in their previous seven contests.

Also, Golden State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games played.

Next, the total has gone over in four of the Warriors’ past six contests.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 13-6 SU in their last 19 games played at TD Garden.

The total has gone under in four of Boston’s past six contests.

Lastly, the total has gone under in 12 of the Celtics’ previous 15 meetings against the Warriors.

Warriors vs Celtics Predictions | 2022 NBA Finals Game 3 Picks and Bets

Concerning the point spread consensus for Game 3, about 72% of bettors are trusting the Warriors to cover the spread at TD Garden. With respect to the point total consensus, an estimated 56% of gamblers are leaning towards picking the total to go over 212.5. Not only are the Celtics 6-0 after a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but ESPN’s Basketball Power Index also favors the home team.

Boston has an 80.6% chance of defeating Golden State in Game 3. In summary, pick the Celtics to win at TD Garden, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 212.5. For future games this series, take note of the fact that Boston is 4-1 against the Warriors in all-time games played at Chase Center. Additional 2022 NBA Finals Game 3 picks, best bets, injuries, odds and predictions are on the main page.

