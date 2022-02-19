2022 NBA Skills Challenge – Sportsbooks Pick Team Rookies as Betting Favorite

The 2022 NBA Skills Challenge is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on TNT, and the event will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. For the past several years, the NBA Skills Challenge served as an individual event for players. However, the competition is now transitioning to team effort.

Three teams represent the field: Team Rookies (Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey), Team Cavs (Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley) and Team Antetokounmpo (Alex, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo). Last night, Cunningham won MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge.

Moreover, due to these noteworthy changes to the rules, sportsbooks have Team Rookies as the favorites (-120) to win this exciting event. According to BetOnline oddsmakers, regardless of NBA experience, the Barnes/Cunningham/Giddey trio will come out on top.

2022 NBA Skills Challenge Odds

Also, keep in mind, these BetOnline odds are based on the outcome of each round. In Round 1, all players from each team will participate in shooting the ball from five different spots on the court. The players will have 30 seconds to shoot from the required spots. Points range from one to five, depending on the distance from the shot attempt to the rim. The winning team of Round 1 will earn 100 Challenge Points.

Next, in Round 2, each competing team will have 30 seconds to complete their passes through moving targets. Each team must strive for at least one one pass attempt at the moving target. The values for successfully completing each pass are two points, four points and six points. The winning team of Round 2 will earn 100 Challenge Points.

Furthermore, Round 3 is all about the team relay. The three teams are required to complete a timed course. The player must throw the ball through a moving target. Then, dribble down the court through obstacles. And, the competitors have to complete a basket in the lane. A total of 200 Challenge Points will be awarded to the winning team. Oddsmakers feel that Round 3 will favor younger talent. The two teams with the most Challenge Points will compete against one another in the final round.

2022 NBA Skills Challenge Prediction

Additionally, the fourth and final round is centered on a half-court shot. All players will attempt to make a half-court shot in the fastest time possible. The clock will allow a maximum of one minute and 30 seconds. Our experts at Basketball Insiders are expecting Team Rookies to play Team Cavs in the final round.

Team Rookies, Cavs or Antetokounmpo could win in this round. But, the odds are against Team Antetokounmpo. Maybe they’ll perform better as underdogs. Based on the analytics, any player from one of these three teams could make the final shot. Though, it makes sense why oddsmakers are favoring the rookies. The rookies must utilize their high energy and teamwork to come out on top.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.