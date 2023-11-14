2023 Maui Invitational: Teams, Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch

The 2023 edition of the Maui Invitational will feature three teams in the Top 10, including the current #1 and #2 teams in the country.

The 2023 Maui Invitational is set to showcase a thrilling lineup of eight men’s college basketball teams over three days in the scenic setting of Hawai’i. Participating teams in the 2023 tournament include Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA, and Chaminade.

The tournament will take place at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, specifically in the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. This venue was chosen for the event due to concerns related to wildfires, emphasizing the flexibility and adaptability required for organizing such prestigious tournaments.

Another Loaded Maui Field

The Maui Invitational has established itself as one of the premier early-season tournaments, providing a platform for teams to showcase their skills and set the tone for the rest of the college basketball season. Kansas and Purdue are currently ranked #1 and #2 in the country with Marquette sitting at #4, Tennesse at #7, and Gonzaga at #11.

November is the time for college basketball tournaments before teams get into their conference schedule, and this year Maui has the absolute best field. Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports just ranked the Top Eight 2023 in-season college basketball tournaments, and the 2023 edition of the Maui ranked #1.

The Bracket

2023 Maui Invitational Schedule, Times, How to Watch

All times ET

Monday, Nov. 20

Game 1: Syracuse vs. Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Game 2: Gonzaga vs. Purdue | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 4: Marquette vs. UCLA | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner Game 4 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Game 9: Third place game | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 10: Championship game | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: Seventh place game | 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 12: Fifth place game | 12 a.m. Thursday | ESPN2

Maui Invitational winners

YEAR CHAMPION RUNNER-UP SCORE 2022 Arizona Creighton 81-79 2021 Wisconsin Saint Mary’s 61-55 2020 Texas North Carolina 69-67 2019 Kansas Dayton 90-84 2018 Gonzaga Duke 89-87 2017 Notre Dame Wichita State 67-66 2016 North Carolina Wisconsin 71-56 2015 Kansas Vanderbilt 70-63 2014 Arizona San Diego State 61-59 2013 Syracuse Baylor 74-67 2012 Illinois Butler 78-61 2011 Duke Kansas 68-61 2010 UConn Kentucky 84-67 2009 Gonzaga Cincinnati 61-59 2008 North Carolina Notre Dame 102-87 2007 Duke Marquette 77-63 2006 UCLA Georgia Tech 65-63 2005 UConn Gonzaga 65-63 2004 North Carolina Iowa 106-92 2003 Dayton Hawaii 82-72 2002 Indiana Virginia 70-63 2001 Duke Ball State 83-71 2000 Arizona Illinois 79-76 1999 North Carolina Purdue 90-75 1998 Syracuse Indiana 76-63 1997 Duke Arizona 95-87 1996 Kansas Virginia 80-63 1995 Villanova North Carolina 77-75 1994 Arizona State Maryland 97-90 1993 Kentucky Arizona 93-92 1992 Duke BYU 89-66 1991 Michigan State Arkansas 86-71 1990 Syracuse Indiana 77-74 1989 Missouri North Carolina 80-73 1988 Michigan Oklahoma 91-80 1987 Iowa Villanova 97-74 1986 Vanderbilt New Mexico 87-71 1985 Michigan Kansas State 80-58 1984 Providence Chaminade 60-58

Who Reigns in Maui?

Duke University boasts an impressive legacy in the Maui Invitational, with its five titles standing as the most in the tournament’s storied history. The Blue Devils clinched victory in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007, and 2011, establishing themselves as a dominant force in this prestigious college basketball event.

Before the 2018 tournament, Duke, along with Syracuse, was one of the two programs undefeated in the Maui Invitational. However, in that year, the Blue Devils suffered a defeat to Gonzaga in the championship game, ending their 16-0 run. Syracuse maintains an undefeated record of 10-0 going into the tournament.

Notably, DII Chaminade, a consistent participant in the Maui Invitational, had a break from the tournament in 2018 but returned to the championship bracket in 2023. Chaminade, known as the Silverswords, had a memorable upset in 2017, beating California 96-72. However, in 2021, they faced losses against Oregon, Notre Dame, and Butler. Chaminade is set to face Kansas in their first game of the 2023 tournament and will continue to participate in the Maui bracket in odd-numbered years.

As the Maui Invitational unfolds, the historical successes of Duke, the resilience of Syracuse, and the intriguing presence of Chaminade contribute to the tournament’s rich tapestry, making it a compelling and unpredictable spectacle for college basketball enthusiasts.