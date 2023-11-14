College Basketball
2023 Maui Invitational: Teams, Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch
The 2023 edition of the Maui Invitational will feature three teams in the Top 10, including the current #1 and #2 teams in the country.
The 2023 Maui Invitational is set to showcase a thrilling lineup of eight men’s college basketball teams over three days in the scenic setting of Hawai’i. Participating teams in the 2023 tournament include Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA, and Chaminade.
The tournament will take place at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, specifically in the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. This venue was chosen for the event due to concerns related to wildfires, emphasizing the flexibility and adaptability required for organizing such prestigious tournaments.
Another Loaded Maui Field
The Maui Invitational has established itself as one of the premier early-season tournaments, providing a platform for teams to showcase their skills and set the tone for the rest of the college basketball season. Kansas and Purdue are currently ranked #1 and #2 in the country with Marquette sitting at #4, Tennesse at #7, and Gonzaga at #11.
November is the time for college basketball tournaments before teams get into their conference schedule, and this year Maui has the absolute best field. Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports just ranked the Top Eight 2023 in-season college basketball tournaments, and the 2023 edition of the Maui ranked #1.
The Bracket
2023 Maui Invitational Schedule, Times, How to Watch
All times ET
Monday, Nov. 20
Game 1: Syracuse vs. Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Game 2: Gonzaga vs. Purdue | 5 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 4: Marquette vs. UCLA | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 | 5 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner Game 4 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Game 9: Third place game | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 10: Championship game | 5 p.m. | ESPN
Game 11: Seventh place game | 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 12: Fifth place game | 12 a.m. Thursday | ESPN2
Maui Invitational winners
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|2022
|Arizona
|Creighton
|81-79
|2021
|Wisconsin
|Saint Mary’s
|61-55
|2020
|Texas
|North Carolina
|69-67
|2019
|Kansas
|Dayton
|90-84
|2018
|Gonzaga
|Duke
|89-87
|2017
|Notre Dame
|Wichita State
|67-66
|2016
|North Carolina
|Wisconsin
|71-56
|2015
|Kansas
|Vanderbilt
|70-63
|2014
|Arizona
|San Diego State
|61-59
|2013
|Syracuse
|Baylor
|74-67
|2012
|Illinois
|Butler
|78-61
|2011
|Duke
|Kansas
|68-61
|2010
|UConn
|Kentucky
|84-67
|2009
|Gonzaga
|Cincinnati
|61-59
|2008
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|102-87
|2007
|Duke
|Marquette
|77-63
|2006
|UCLA
|Georgia Tech
|65-63
|2005
|UConn
|Gonzaga
|65-63
|2004
|North Carolina
|Iowa
|106-92
|2003
|Dayton
|Hawaii
|82-72
|2002
|Indiana
|Virginia
|70-63
|2001
|Duke
|Ball State
|83-71
|2000
|Arizona
|Illinois
|79-76
|1999
|North Carolina
|Purdue
|90-75
|1998
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|76-63
|1997
|Duke
|Arizona
|95-87
|1996
|Kansas
|Virginia
|80-63
|1995
|Villanova
|North Carolina
|77-75
|1994
|Arizona State
|Maryland
|97-90
|1993
|Kentucky
|Arizona
|93-92
|1992
|Duke
|BYU
|89-66
|1991
|Michigan State
|Arkansas
|86-71
|1990
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|77-74
|1989
|Missouri
|North Carolina
|80-73
|1988
|Michigan
|Oklahoma
|91-80
|1987
|Iowa
|Villanova
|97-74
|1986
|Vanderbilt
|New Mexico
|87-71
|1985
|Michigan
|Kansas State
|80-58
|1984
|Providence
|Chaminade
|60-58
Who Reigns in Maui?
Duke University boasts an impressive legacy in the Maui Invitational, with its five titles standing as the most in the tournament’s storied history. The Blue Devils clinched victory in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007, and 2011, establishing themselves as a dominant force in this prestigious college basketball event.
Before the 2018 tournament, Duke, along with Syracuse, was one of the two programs undefeated in the Maui Invitational. However, in that year, the Blue Devils suffered a defeat to Gonzaga in the championship game, ending their 16-0 run. Syracuse maintains an undefeated record of 10-0 going into the tournament.
Notably, DII Chaminade, a consistent participant in the Maui Invitational, had a break from the tournament in 2018 but returned to the championship bracket in 2023. Chaminade, known as the Silverswords, had a memorable upset in 2017, beating California 96-72. However, in 2021, they faced losses against Oregon, Notre Dame, and Butler. Chaminade is set to face Kansas in their first game of the 2023 tournament and will continue to participate in the Maui bracket in odd-numbered years.
As the Maui Invitational unfolds, the historical successes of Duke, the resilience of Syracuse, and the intriguing presence of Chaminade contribute to the tournament’s rich tapestry, making it a compelling and unpredictable spectacle for college basketball enthusiasts.
