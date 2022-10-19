We have a packed NBA slate tonight full of intriguing matchups league-wide. There’s an endless amount of props to bet and it’s easy to get lost staring at all the data.

Whether you’re an sharp or just getting in to betting, finding the best lines to bet can be stressful. Do you take the a players over for points, maybe total three’s made, or possibly total steals?

Luckily, we’ll have it all covered here. Get ready for 5 of the best NBA player props for tonight.

5 Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight

5. Ben Simmons To Record A Double-Double +229

Making his debut as a Brooklyn Net tonight vs the New Orleans Pelicans is Ben Simmons. The three-time all-star missed the entire 2021-22 season and is ready to get back to his normal self. Simmons for a double-double is a bet with a lot of value tonight. He’s more than capable of doing it and he should come out with a lot of energy and pride in his Nets debut.

Ben Simmons: "If I'm not aggressive, this team's not going…you know? Like if I'm not pushing the ball, if I'm not finding my guys if I'm not getting to the rim than those easy shots that we get now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor." — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) October 19, 2022

4. Jaden Ivey O 11.5 points -114

Jaden Ivey will be making his NBA regular season debut for the Pistons tonight. A prop that stands out to me for him is his over for points. It’s set at 11.5 and this line seems too low. Ivey will likely be in the race for ROY at the end of the season and that campaign can start tonight. He’ll be playing with Cade Cunningham who averaged 5.6 assists last season. Look for them to feed off each other play and make the duo one of the best back courts in the East.

3. Trae Young U 25.5 points -114

The Hawks have a matchup against the Rockets tonight. In the offseason the Hawks signed Dejounte Murray from the Spurs. Trae Young used to be the go to scorer for the Hawks since he’s been with the Atlanta. With Murray now on the team, Young’s need to carry the offense may go away. That could lead to less points per game for Young, hence the reason for the under 25.5 play for tonight.

2. Michael Porter Jr. O 14.5 points -114

Michael Porter Jr. only played nine games last season before he had to have lumbar spine surgery in December. He’s ready to go this season and he should come out looking fresh after missing basically the entire season. Porter Jr. is highly capable of scoring over 14.5 points as he’s a loves to drive to the rim and additionally has a career three-point percentage of 42 percent.

1. Ja Morant to record a double-double +150

The Grizzlies open the season against the Knicks tonight. Ja Morant is a young superstar who doesn’t like to lose and that’s why a double-double has value tonight. If he needs to pass the ball at the end of the game to get a win, he’ll do that without hesitation. Additionally, he averages 7.1 assists for his career.