76ers guard Tyrese Maxey joins NBA to launch ‘Maxey on the Mic’ podcast on March 2

Starting this week, Sixers fan favorite Tyrese Maxey will venture for the first time into the media world as he recently joined the NBA and iHeartMedia, the most popular podcast publisher in the world according to Podtrac. The project they are cooking is called “Maxey On The Mic”, which will be hosted in first-person by none other than the 23-year-old point guard.

The Texas native will feature episodes every week for the rest of the campaign, including regular season and all the way to the Finals. You can listen to the official audio trailer HERE, as the inaugurating podcast will make its debut on Thursday, March 2 on the iHeartRadio app and all the popular streaming services.

“Maxey On The Mic” will take listeners inside his personal life as an NBA athlete, sharing insights and incredible anecdotes from himself, guests, and friends, including his own teammates in Philly, of course. If you visit the iHeartMedia website, you can already listen to a presentation of the show called “Introducing: Maxey on the Mic”.

Its’ brief reads the following, “A weekly show hosted by Philadelphia 76ers Guard Tyrese Maxey. Tyrese gives the listener behind the scenes access to what life in the NBA is like through a personal “Audio Diary.” The show will feature post game reactions, as well as insight into fashion, movies, practices, team dinners, video games and more. Tyrese will also speak with teammates, coaches, friends and family along the way to talk about their stories and perspectives.”

This show will be a first for many reasons, the main one being that never before has the NBA produced a podcast hosted by an active NBA player during the competition.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like this and I’m grateful to the NBA and iHeartMedia for giving me this amazing platform,” said Maxey. “I’m thrilled to tip off my new podcast and can’t wait to tap in with my lineup of amazing guests.”

Maxey isn’t just any ordinary NBA player

Fresh out of the oven, an interview with Maxey talks about how Sixers legends Dr. J and Allen Iversen have always had his back, as both former stars concurr they believe in Tyrese’s potential. The young guard has been getting high praise by many NBA experts, and he uses that motivation to elevate his game every night.

Watch the 23-year-old on the latest episode of “The Young Person Basketball Podcast with RJ Hampton”:

Philadelphia’s star guard, who after playing for Kentucky got drafted as the 21st pick in 2020 by the 76ers, is in the middle of his breakout campaign. Yes, he is known for his big smile and positive energy, but mostly he’ll be remembered for his talent on court.

The point guard has averaged 19.4 points (with 45.1% efficiency from field goal attempts), 2.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 32.7 minutes per contest over 40 games so far this season.