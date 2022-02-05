76ers vs Mavericks Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to bounce back after an embarrassing loss at the hands of a Washington Wizards team without Bradley Beal. Luckily, Joel Embiid is still playing at an MVP level and is capable of carrying them to a solid bounce-back victory. The Dallas Mavericks are no pushovers though as they currently rank fifth in the Western Conference. For Dallas, they are coming off an even worse loss after being defeated by the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder despite Luka Doncic’s 40-point performance. It will be interesting to see which of these squads come out looking hungrier for a bounce-back win.

76ers vs Mavericks Game Info | NBA Picks

Philadelphia 76ers (31-20) vs Dallas Mavericks (29-23)

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: American Airlines Center — Dallas, TX

Coverage: ESPN

76ers vs Mavericks Betting Odds and NBA Picks

All 76ers vs Mavericks betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: PHI: (-105) | DAL: (-115)

Point Spread: PHI: +1.0 (-115) | DAL: -1.0 (-105)

Total: 210.00 — Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Seth Curry (day to day) | PG Ben Simmons (out) | SG Forkan Korkmaz (out) | SG Shake Milton (out)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

SG Tim Hardaway (out) | SG Sterling Brown (out) | PF Kristaps Porzingis (out)

76ers vs Mavericks News and Preview

Both the 76ers and Mavericks are coming off of embarrassing losses as alluded to already. As a result, expect a great game of basketball. Both teams have a ton of pride and will want to prove they were better than what they previously showed. This will be the first matchup between these two teams this year and will only face each other one other time throughout the season. With how unfamiliar Philadelphia and Dallas are with each other, this is going to be can’t miss tv and is already shaping up to be a great matchup. Both superstars, Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid are coming off of great performances and will look to replicate their performances.

76ers vs Mavericks Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games.

Dallas is 5-2 at home in their last 10 games.

Philadelphia is 17-9 on the road for the season.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’ last 5 games.

Philadelphia is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the Western Conference.

Dallas is 13-5 straight up (SU) in their last 18 games.

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Maxey| SG Danny Green | SF Matisse Thybulle | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Projected Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup

PG Luka Doncic | SG Jalen Brunson | SF Dorian Finney-Smith | PF Maxi Kleber | C Dwight Powell

76ers vs Mavericks Prediction | NBA Picks

While it is a good bet for this to be a game that goes down to the wire, this is an instance where the betting on the road team will probably pay off. Both teams are riddled with injuries, but the 76ers have the advantage down low. Expect Philadelphia to take advantage of Porzingis’ absence clearing space for Embiid to operate. Tobias Harris is one of the more underrated players in the league and his ability to stretch the floor at the power forward spot will really assist in letting Embiid play bully ball once he gets in position on the block. It is hard seeing the Mavericks having an answer for the MVP candidate and with that, I have them winning a close game.

Pick: 76ers OVER 210.0 [/cta]

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.