76ers vs. Celtics Odds, Picks, & Predictions Game 7 NBA Playoffs Second Round
On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Sixers-Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as seven-point favorites at home. Philadelphia is 29-17 away, whereas Boston is 35-12 at home. BetOnline odds are below.
76ers vs. Celtics Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs East Semifinals Game 7
- 🏀NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics
- 📊 Records: 76ers (61-31, 54-37-1 ATS) | Celtics (64-30, 52-41-1 ATS)
- 📅 When is 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- 🏟 Where is 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
- 🕛 What time is 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7: 3:30 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV Channels: ABC
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 7 Odds: 76ers +7 (-110) | Celtics -7 (-110)
76ers vs. Celtics Odds | NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 7
|NBA Playoff Odds
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+230
|-275
|Point Spread
|+7 (-110)
|-7 (-110)
|Point Total
|202 (-110)
|202 (-110)
76ers vs. Celtics Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 7
For Sunday afternoon’s Game 7 matchup of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the 76ers are aiming to advance to their first ECFs since 2001. Meanwhile, Boston is working towards winning its first NBA championship since 2008. In the Celtics’ 95-86 win in Game 6 on Thursday, Jayson Tatum scored 19 points for Boston.
“I kept looking at the time,” Tatum said. “I’ve got time, I’ve got time to make a difference. I believed that the whole time.” The four-time All-Star missed all 10 of his shots in the first half, including five 3-point attempts. However, the forward knocked down three clutch 3s in the fourth quarter.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers in scoring with 26 points each. “If I have to go to war [Game 7 in Boston], I would want to go with this group,” Maxey said.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers has an NBA-worst 17-32 record in series-clinching scenarios. He’s lost nine straight second-round close-out games. More importantly, the Celtics are 8-1 in their last nine elimination games against Philadelphia.
Furthermore, the Celtics have played 35 Game 7s in their franchise history, the most all time. The Los Angeles Lakers rank second with 24 appearances. Boston is 26-9 all time in Game 7s (21-5 at home, 5-4 away). The last time these teams met in a Game 7 was back in 1982, when the 76ers defeated Boston 120-106 in the ECF.
Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 60.5% chance of winning Game 7 at home over Philadelphia. Of course, the C’s lost 119-115 in Game 1 on their home court. They also lost 115-103 at TD Garden in Game 5. Boston should win the series this Sunday. It all depends on which Jayson Tatum will show up.
76ers vs. Celtics Injuries | Game 7 Injury Report
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
C Joel Embiid (knee; probable)
Boston Celtics Injury Report
SF Danilo Gallinari (ACL; out indefinitely)
76ers vs. Celtics Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 7
- Philadelphia is 6-1 in its last seven road games.
- The Sixers are 5-12 in their past 17 matchups against Boston at TD Garden.
- Next, the 76ers are 10-3 ATS in their previous 13 contests played on a Sunday.
- On the other side, Boston is 10-3 in its last 13 home games.
- The point total has gone over in eight of the Celtics’ past 10 contests.
- Lastly, the C’s are 8-4 ATS in their previous 12 games when playing as the favorite.
Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup
PG Tyrese Maxey | SG James Harden | PF P.J. Tucker | SF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid
Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup
PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Robert Williams III | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford
76ers vs. Celtics Picks Game 7 | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 7 Semifinals Predictions
For other betting statistics, the 76ers are 45-15 as favorites, 15-16 as underdogs, 25-21 over/under away, and 26-19-1 ATS away as a favorite, 8-18 as an underdog, 30-14-1 over/under away, and 14-31 ATS away. The point total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last seven games when playing as the underdog.
Moreover, the Celtics are 58-25 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 28-18-1 over/under at home, and 27-20 ATS at home. Will Boston suffer another heartbreaking Game 7 loss?
The Lakers defeated Boston 83-79 in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals. And the Miami Heat also won 101-88 over the C’s in Game 7 of the 2012 ECF. The Celtics then lost 87-79 in Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 ECF.
Plus, the Boston Bruins lost 4-3 in overtime of Game 7 against the Florida Panthers in last month’s 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series. Nonetheless, our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win Game 7, Philadelphia to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 202.
Pick the Celtics to win! Jayson Tatum is inconsistent from one game to the next, but Doc Rivers has struggled in series-clinching opportunities as well. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.
