Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks 2021-22 NBA Season Preview, Predictions and Picks

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, the Philadelphia 76ers (2-1) are playing the New York Knicks (2-1) at Madison Square Garden. This is the third regular season game for both Eastern Conference contenders of the 2021-22 NBA season. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Game Information

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden; New York, New York

TV channels: NBA League Pass, TNT

Radio broadcast: WEPN, WPEN

Live stream: Hulu + Live TV (seven-day free trial)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks news

Heading into tonight’s Eastern Conference matchup, the 76ers are 3-0 in their previous three head-to-head games against the Knicks. On Mar. 21, 2021, the last time these teams played one another in the regular season, Philadelphia won 101-100 on the road in double-overtime. The 76ers have a dominating 10-0 record in their last 10 head-to-head contests against the Knicks, too.

NBA spectators tout the 76ers-Knicks contests as an entertaining rivalry. Nonetheless, this is hardly the case nowadays. Philadelphia is on a 15-game winning streak versus New York. This is now a new season, but even with the addition of head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Sixers swept them last season. According to Land of Basketball, New York has not won a game against them since Apr. 12, 2017.

Lockdown Ro in full effect. pic.twitter.com/aNjGUkcldB — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 25, 2021

Injury Report

For the 76ers, centers Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid are listed as questionable to play in Tuesday night’s game. Also, shooting guard Shake Milton is questionable. To add to the list, point guards Ben Simmons and Grant Riller are out indefinitely. Riller is still recovering from a knee injury.

Next, for the Knicks, center Nerlens Noel was downgraded to out against the Sixers. At this point of his career, Noel is quite injury prone. In three seasons of his NBA career, he played 30 or fewer games. And, the big man missed the entirety of his 2013-14 season.

Tom Thibodeau says he thinks, at the moment, that Nerlens Noel is ‘50/50’ to play tomorrow vs PHI. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 25, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks betting lines

Over/Under: 218

Point spread: Knicks -1.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: 76ers +104, Knicks -124

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks preview

Furthermore, on Sunday, in the 76ers’ 115-103 road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, guard Seth Curry scored a team-high 28 points in 34 minutes on the court. Center Joel Embiid ended his performance with 22 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 33 minutes played as well. While the 76ers struggled defensively, they had no issues scoring points.

Philadelphia shot 41-for-88 (46.6%) from the field and 17-for-41 (41.5%) from behind the arc. The Sixers also scored 36 points in the opening quarter. Though, they lost the battle in the paint, with the Thunder outscoring them 54 to 38 in the key.

Meanwhile, in the Knicks’ 110-104 home loss versus the Magic on Sunday, forward Julius Randle led New York in scoring, finishing his effort with 30 points in 38 minutes of action. Plus, Derrick Rose accumulated 23 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29 minutes played.

Orlando outscored New York 36 to 24 in the fourth quarter. The Knicks shot 37-for-100 (37%) from the floor and 13-for-48 (27.1%) from three-point range. It’s no mystery why they lost. Their shooting accuracy was below average all across the board.

Finally, the 76ers’ projected starting lineup is PG Tyrese Maxey, SG Seth Curry, SF Danny Green, PF Tobias Harris and C Joel Embiid. On the other side, the Knicks’ projected starting lineup is PG Kemba Walker, SG RJ Barrett, SF Evan Fournier, PF Julius Randle and C Mitchell Robinson.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s intraconference matchup is set at 218. According to the spread consensus, about 52% of bettors are predicting Philadelphia will cover the spread. Regarding the total consensus, 58% of gamblers are expecting the total to go over 218. New York is 2-1 as selected favorites and 2-1 against the spread this season, whereas Philadelphia is 2-0 as favorites, 0-1 as underdogs and 2-1 against the spread.

For betting trends, the 76ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played on the road. The total has gone under in seven of the team’s previous eight games against Atlantic Division opponents. Philadelphia is also 6-1 straight up in their past seven contests played in October. As stated above, the team is also 10-0 SU in their previous ten games played as well.

As for the Knicks, they are 3-6 ATS in their last nine contests. And, New York is 2-4 SU in their past six games. Keep in mind, the team is 13-4 SU in their previous 17 home games, too. Also, the total has gone under in four of the Knicks’ last six contests when playing as the underdog. So, the Sixers should be heavily favored to win.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks betting pick

Pick the 76ers to win at home, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 218. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point underdog with BetOnline.