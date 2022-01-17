76ers vs Wizards NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Today’s Game

In today’s intraconference rematch, the Philadelphia 76ers (25-17) are playing the Washington Wizards (22-21) at Capital One Arena. Can Bradley Beal and the Wizards obtain their first win versus the Sixers since Dec. 5, 2019?

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards news

Comparing these teams’ betting statistics in this Eastern Conference matchup, the 76ers are 22-20 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Wizards are 18-24-1 against the spread. The start time for this contest is 2 p.m. ET. This game can be watched live via NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington. Referring to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 310 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Philadelphia is 187-123 versus Washington. Plus, in the last six meetings, the 76ers are a flawless 6-0 against them.

On Dec. 26, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, the Sixers won 117-96 at Capital One Arena. In other news, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been displaying top-tier performances in his last nine games played. The fifth-year player is averaging 25.8 points and 11.1 points per game. Kuzma is also shooting 54.3% from the field. To cast your All-Star vote for Kuzma or some other player, you can do it with the NBA App (available on Android and iOS). One other option is to go to NBA.com/vote. Fan voting for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game ends on Saturday, Jan. 22 at midnight ET.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 215.5

Point spread: 76ers -3.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: 76ers -162, Wizards +142

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards injury report

76ers: SG Danny Green (out) | PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely) | SG Shake Milton (out) | SF Matisse Thybulle (questionable) | SG Jaden Springer (questionable)

Wizards: PG Bradley Beal (questionable) | PF Davis Bertans (probable)

The Sixers say Matisse Thybulle got an MRI that revealed a right shoulder sprain. He is out and will be re evaluated in approximately one week — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 16, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards preview

Moreover, in the 76ers’ 109-98 road win over the Heat on Saturday, center Joel Embiid earned one more career double-double, closing out his performance with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36 minutes of action. Forward Tobias Harris contributed 22 points, 8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 42 minutes played as well. In the second half, Philadelphia scored a total of 66 points.

However, Miami did outscore them 44 to 34 in the paint. Offensively, the Sixers played one of their best games of the season. They shot 40-for-79 (50.6%) from the floor and 13-for-22 (40.6%) from three-point range. Following this victory, the team is now 16-8 away, 9-9 at home and 15-9 ATS on the road this season. They rank fifth overall in the Eastern Conference, trailing the top ranked Bulls by two games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wizards have a 50.7% probability of winning.

On the other side, on Saturday, in the Wizards’ 115-110 home loss versus the Trail Blazers, guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored a team-high 27 points in 34 minutes on the court. Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell each put up 16 points, too. With a total of 12 rebounds and 2.0 assists, Kuzma added another double-double to his career total.

After reviewing the box-score game statistics, this was a favorable contest the Wizards should have won, especially at home. They shot 39-for-90 (43.3%) from the field and 12-for-37 (32.4%) from behind the arc. Though, Washington could not overcome their 20 turnovers. Now, the team is 12-8 at home, 10-13 away and 7-11 ATS at home this season. They rank ninth in the conference.

Projected starting lineup

76ers: PG Tyrese Maxey | SG Seth Curry | SF Matisse Thybulle | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Wizards: PG Spencer Dinwiddie | SG Bradley Beal | SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Daniel Gafford

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards prediction

Additionally, the total for today’s Eastern Conference rematch is set at 215.5. Pertaining to the spread consensus, 68% of bettors are convinced the 76ers will cover the spread at Capital One Arena. Concerning the total consensus, 76% of gamblers are expecting the total to go over 215.5. So far this regular season, Philadelphia is 16-7 as a favorite, 9-10 as an underdog and 15-9 ATS away, whereas Washington is 13-8 as a favorite, 9-13 as an underdog and 11-9 ATS at home.

For helpful betting trends, the Sixers are 7-1 ATS in their past eight performances. They are also 9-1 straight up in their previous 10 games played. Next, Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in the team’s last five matchups versus Washington, and the 76ers are 10-1 SU in their past 11 contests against the Wizards. Finally, the total has gone under in four of their previous five games played.

As for the Wizards, they are 0-6 ATS in their last six performances. Not to mention, the total has gone over in four of their past five contests this season. Next, Washington is 1-4 SU in the team’s previous five meetings versus Philadelphia at Capital One Arena. Also, the total has gone over in nine of their last 11 games against Eastern Conference opponents. In conclusion, the 76ers will likely win, but the Wizards might cover the spread. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards betting pick

Pick the 76ers to win, the Wizards will cover the spread and the total will go over 215.5. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

