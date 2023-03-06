ACC Tournament 2023 Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets

For the 2023 ACC Tournament, the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers hold the No. 1 odds to win the ACC Championship; predictions and best bets are here. Under head coach Tony Bennett, the tournament favorites finished 23-6 overall and 15-5 against conference opponents.

Last season, the Cavaliers finished 21-14, 12-8 in the ACC. Nonetheless, they went on to lose in the quarterfinals against North Carolina. Check out the BetOnline odds, predictions, and betting picks below for this year’s tournament.

2023 ACC Tournament Odds: Virginia remains betting favorite

ACC Tournament Predictions

Leading into the 2023 ACC Tournament, several sportsbooks are favoring No. 2 Virginia, the three-time ACC champs (1976, 2014, 2018), to win their fourth men’s basketball conference title in school history. BetOnline oddsmakers show the Cavaliers at the top, followed by Miami (+375), Duke (+450), and North Carolina (+600).

For the first round of the ACC Tournament, No. 12 Florida State takes on No. 13 Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7. Then, No. 10 Boston College will face off against No. 15 Louisville at 4:30 p.m. ET. Boston is projected to win. Lastly, No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame at 7 p.m. ET concludes the Opening Day schedule.

No. 2 Virginia will play the winner of Game 6 between No. 7 North Carolina and either No. 10 Boston College or No. 15 Louisville. Of course, the Cavaliers ended a two-game skid on Saturday by defeating Clemson 64-57. Louisville dropped to 0-6 away in its last six matchups versus Virginia. The Cavaliers finished 20-3 this season as selected favorites. Best bets and predictions are below.

ACC Tournament Best Bets

No. 13 Georgia Tech over No. 12 Florida State

No. 13 Georgia Tech (14-17, 6-14 vs. ACC) is more than capable of upsetting No. 12 Florida State (9-22, 7-13 vs. ACC) on the road. The Yellow Jackets have won four of their last five games, and they’re currently on a three-game win streak. Sophomore guard Miles Kelly led Georgia Tech in scoring during the regular season, averaging 14.2 points per game.

Likewise, senior forward Javon Franklin was the team’s assists (3.7), steals (1.3), and blocks (1.6) leader. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, despite possessing a worse conference record, Georgia Tech has a 52.9% chance of winning over Florida State. This one is a bit of a tossup. However, gambling is all about taking risks.

No. 2 Virginia to win ACC Tournament

This prediction should come as no surprise. No. 2 Virginia is 7-3 in its last 10 games played. Bettors are expecting the Cavaliers to reach the ACC Tournament Championship. Senior guard Armaan Franklin led Virginia in scoring in the regular season, averaging 12.6 points per game.

Senior wing Jayden Gardner averaged 11.8 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds per contest in the regular season as well. As for team statistics, the Cavaliers allowed 60.5 points per game and ranked 300th in points per game (68.2).

While winning this year’s NCAA Tournament National Championship seems improbable, at the bare minimum, Virginia can still win the ACC Tournament. After all, the only other team that finished the regular season with a 15-5 conference record was Miami.

No. 4 Duke to upset No. 2 Virginia?

Additionally, while No. 2 Virginia could very well win the 2023 ACC Tournament, some sportsbooks show No. 4 Duke (23-8, 14-6 vs. ACC) as the clear-cut betting favorite to win the conference title. For one logical reason: the Duke Blue Devils have won a total of 26 conference tournament championships. Their most recent ACC Tournament title was won in 2019.

Not to mention, Duke has won five NCAA Tournament National Championships (1991, 1992, 20021, 2010, 2015). So, the Blue Devils are pretty much the Golden State Warriors or New England Patriots of men’s college basketball. The Blue Devils are 105-40 (.724) all time against the Cavaliers. On Saturday, Feb. 11, Duke lost 69-62 in overtime against Virginia. But it was just one game…

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like