Actor Jonathan Majors to play Dennis Rodman in film about his famous two-day trip to Las Vegas in 1998

The story about Dennis Rodman’s unscripted vacation to Las Vegas during the 1997/98 NBA season, back when he disappeared for two whole days when he was a Bulls player, has inspired a new movie called “48 Hours in Vegas”.

The incident, which was recalled in the third episode of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries that talked about the famous Chicago team’s final season that won six championships led by Michael Jordan, was a pivotal moment for the Windy City squad.

“I’m looking at Phil [Jackson], ‘You ain’t gonna get that dude back in 48 hours. I don’t care what you say. He’s done’,” Jordan said. “He leaves that room, goes straight to the airport, boom! We don’t hear or see Dennis for 48 hours.”

Jonathan Majors will play Dennis Rodman in upcoming movie “48 Hours in Vegas,” per @APEntertainment 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/DPm1IdfHk7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2023

Actor Jonathan Major, who just premiered in “Creed III” as the biggest sports movie opening weekend of all time, seems to be destined to interpret Rodman and be a part of another huge film involving the sport genre.

In Michael B. Jordan’s recent directorial debut, the Hollywood actor stars as the antagonist named Damian Anderson, a scary, flawed villain that will be remembered as one of the top boxing movie antiheroes.

Back to the situation that inspired the upcoming film, it wasn’t until model Carmen Electra, Rodman’s girlfriend at the time, actually confirmed the infamous Vegas trip to the public in the fourth episode of the series.

“I do remember being in Vegas with him. It was on,” Electra remembered. “The party was starting right away. One thing about Dennis, he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We’d go to his favorite restaurant. Then we’d go to a nightclub. Then we’d go to after hours. It didn’t stop.”

The young model in the 90s also shared the embarrasing moment when the trip came to a surprising end.

“There’s a knock on the door, and it’s Michael Jordan,” Electra laughed nervously. “And I hid. I didn’t want him to see me like that. So I’m just, like, hiding behind the couch with covers over me, [then Jordan says], ‘Come on! We got to get to practice.'”

Watch Rodman’s best moments of the docuseries that was made popular years ago on Netflix:

The famous scene where Jordan gets Rodman out of bed was actually in Chicago

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir went on an episode of the “Jalen & Jacoby Aftershow” back in April 2020 and clarified that the legend actually confronted Dennis in Chicago, not in Las Vegas as the docuseries makes you think.

“Rodman lived across the street from the United Center. He got back. His vacation, part of it happened in Vegas, of course,” Hehir said three years ago. “He got back and still felt that he was going to do a staycation for a little bit in Chicago so that’s when Michael said, ‘Alright, I’m going to walk across the street.’ … Michael, I think he said off-camera, he grabbed him by his nose ring and took him out.”

The controversial player is actually listed as one of the executive producers of the upcoming movie, that still hasn’t announced its’ release date. All we know is that it will be written by Jordan VanDina and distributed by Lionsgate.