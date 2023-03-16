After a second positive 10-day spell, veteran Kris Dunn now signs a two-year contract with the Utah Jazz

After two 10-day contracts in the last three weeks, the Jazz management aren’t just gonna let veteran Kris Dunn walk, they are finally gonna keep him in Utah for the rest of the season and beyond.

“Kris Dunn signed a two-year deal with the Utah Jazz, League Sources tell myself and Shams Charania, with the second year being non-guaranteed,” The Athletic’s Tony Jones tweeted this week.

A MASSIVE shout out to @CapitalCityGoGo star Kris Dunn (@KrisDunn3), who signed a multi-year deal with the @utahjazz after finishing his second 10-Day Contract with the team. pic.twitter.com/0RlgDyyT5b — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 15, 2023

During his very short stint, the point guard was still been able to shine. While wearing the black and yellow uniform, Dunn has provided in offense with averages of 11.6 points and 4.6 assists, and in defense 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks as a backup guard over 22 minutes per match.

The Jazz have made many interesting roster moves ever since the trade deadline and star point guard Collin Sexton got injured. First they waived four rotational assets, only to replace them with Simone Fontecchio, Talen Horton-Tucker and now 28-year-old Dunn.

As of late, the team seems to be playing better than ever considering they are not too far away from a playoff berth, placed 11th in a Western Conference that is crammed up with many teams in mid-table, aspiring for an opportunity at reaching post-season with only 13 contests to go.

With both Sexton and Jordan Clarkson slowly recovering from their respective injuries, the new signing has been able to earn more minutes here and there, becoming the Jazz’s latest best backcourt defender. But, now that both starters are to return to the lineup, coach Will Hardy will have endure quite the challenge of finding minutes for all his roster.

Dunn has impressed all during his short spell with Utah, as some already call him the ideal Mike Conley replacement. One of his best performances for his new club came on February 25, as the point guard scored 15 points, handed out 8 assists, and won 7 rebounds in only 23 minutes vs. San Antonio.

Check out his highlights against the Spurs as he also added one block and a steal that night:

Dunn’s second year in his new contract is not guaranteed

As three first-round picks are gazing in the horizon, lots of money to spend in free agency, and Sexton under a long contract with the club, the Jazz management decided not to guarantee Dunn’s second year in his contract, meaning he’ll have to keep proving his worth day by day.

“No matter what gets thrown at me, I got the right people around me,” the 28-year-old said a couple of weeks ago, as the press questioned him about his future.

In spite of what his new contract says, as of now the point guard will mostly be serving his squad as a rotational player. Coach Hardy has the whole week to ponder about it as Utah’s next game won’t happen until they host the Boston Celtics this Saturday.

“I’m proving I’m a hooper, just go out and play hard. I’m resilient,” Dunn said. “It’s been a beautiful, ugly journey. I’ve been to the G league, I’ve been traded, Ive been injured. I’ve learned a lot through this process.”