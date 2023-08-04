Remember former Bucks player Nikola Mirotic? After he left Milwaukee three years ago, he found tons of success playing for Spanish giants Barcelona. However, after a drama-filled summer, the former NBA athlete terminated his contract in Spain earlier than anticipated and is now heading to showcase his talents in Italy.

The 32-year-old has decided to sign for reigning Italian champions Olimpia Milano until 2026, after averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per match in Barcelona, where he won the Euroleague MVP trophy in 2022.

The player was interviewed recently to talk about his newest challenge, and explained why his decision to change countries in Europe was an easy choice for him.

“I’m happy to become part of this big family that is Olimpia Milano and to be able to contribute to making this team and this prestigious club ever more competitive. I will try to do my best to reward the trust that Mr. Armani and President Dell’Orco have shown me.

“I’m also very happy to be back playing for Coach Messina, who I met when I was starting out. I’m sure next season will be a fun season, and our fans will be proud of us,” he said.

Right before he inked his new deal in Milan, Mirotic had been negotiating a potential move to play for Partizan in Serbia, another European giant. Nevertheless, the Italian side really tried their best to comply to the player’s wishes and sing him for next season.

Even though his departure from Barcelona is full of mystery, considering he was performing well, he abstained from giving any negative comments against his former employers.

Another former Bucks player referred to his own controversial exit, as Serge Ibaka recently aimed shots at Milwaukee

Another player who used to play for the Bucks recently complained about the treatment he received following his controversial exit from Milwaukee. We are talking about Serge Ibaka, who seems to still have a problem with Mike Budenholzer’s leadership.

“When I go talk to the front office, they tell me different things,” he shared. “They love me. They want me to be there. They want me to stay. And when I go back on the court, it’s different. It got to some point where I cannot take this anymore.”

Lack of communication led to a Bucks exit for Serge Ibaka. 😳 https://t.co/H2gu4tpgV9 pic.twitter.com/PNPZ1kGEeB — theScore (@theScore) August 3, 2023

Even though Ibaka also suffered poor play time in his Clippers spell, he admits it was easier to understand due to the way coach Ty Lue addressed it and handled the situation.

“I was with the Clippers,” he added. “One thing I respect so much about Ty Lue, he used to call me in the morning. ‘This week, I’m going with the young fellas.’ ‘OK, cool. Perfect. No problem.’ Like it or not, at the end of the day, I have to be professional. At least I know the next two weeks I have to work. And when something changes, or something comes up, he calls me in the office, ‘Listen, Serge. Tonight, I think I will put you in. Be ready.’ Or ‘I don’t know. I’m not sure yet.’ That’s it.”