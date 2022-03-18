Alabama vs Notre Dame – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at 4:15 EST. This game will be played at the Viejas Arena as Alabama will be coming in with a number six seed and Notre Dame will be coming in as a number 11 seed after knocking off Rutgers in the “first four” round of this tournament. Notre Dame finished the season at 23-10, while Alabama finished 19-13.

Alabama vs Notre Dame – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Alabama vs Notre Dame

📊 Record: Alabama(23-10), Notre Dame(19-13)

📅 Date: March 18th, 2022

🕛 Time: 4:15 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: FuboTV

🏟 Venue: Viejas Arena

🎲 Odds: Alabama(-3.5), ND(+3.5)

Alabama vs Notre Dame Odds

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to meet on Friday. This is going to be a very interesting game, just like most 6-11 games are.

Alabama vs Notre Dame Injuries

There are currently no new players on either teams’ injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Alabama vs Notre Dame Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Alabama A Bit Over-Hyped

The Alabama Crimson Tide are going to be coming into this one after an interesting season. They finished eighth in the SEC this year, which is why it’s a little questionable why they did get a number six seed in the tournament.

However, Alabama was able to play some decent basketball for parts throughout the year, and they’re going to try to prove to people that they warranted that seeding.

Alabama is going to be coming into this one after losing early in the SEC tournament. They ended up losing to Vanderbilt 82-76; Jaden Shackelford was able to lead the way with 21 points.

Notre Dame Needs The Irish Luck

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are another interesting team in this year’s March Madness Tournament. They have already played a game in March Madness, as they had to play one of the “first four” games against Rutgers. They were able to come away with a very impressive 89-87 win in overtime, as Paul Atkinson led the way with 26 points.

Notre Dame is going to be coming into this one after finishing third in the ACC regular season. They went 15-5 in conference play and 23-10 overall.

March Madness Betting Trends — Alabama vs Notre Dame

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Alabama Trends

21 games have gone OVER and 11 have gone UNDER this season.

11-21 ATS this season.

Notre Dame Trends

19 games have gone OVER and 14 have gone UNDER this season.

18-15 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks — Alabama vs Notre Dame

For this game, I’m going to go with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win outright. I personally don’t think that Alabama is a great team, and with some of the losses that they do have this year, I can’t imagine Notre Dame losing to this team.

Notre Dame did a great job in the ACC this season, and although the SEC is one of the best conferences in the country, I do think that the ACC is a little more talented this year.

