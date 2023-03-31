The U.S. gambling industry is taking a stand.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) on Tuesday announced a new marketing code intended to establish responsible guidelines against sportsbooks taking advantage of college athletes.

The Atlantic City, N.J.-based commission developed the new standard to hinder gambling institutions from entering partnerships with colleges to advertise sports betting. It also bans any kind of bar/tavern restitutions for all amateur athletes in exchange for using their name, image or likeness (NIL) and ceases the use of “free” or “risk-free” in regard to promoting wagers, according to The Associated Press.

The AGA announced the changes to help keep pace with the national growth of legalized online betting.

Yesterday, the AGA and our members published updates to AGA’s Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering, including prohibitions on "risk free" language and college partnerships. Read how the changes are enhancing responsibility standards in the @AP ⤵️ https://t.co/NnS40fI49H — American Gaming Association (@AmericanGaming) March 29, 2023

Bill Miller: It’s ‘Important That We Get Sports Betting Right’

Tabbed the Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering, the AGA is attempting to re-establish the standard for responsible industry advertising, according to president and CEO Bill Miller.

Since 2018, legalized online betting has expanded in 33 states and Washington, D.C. Plus, other states, like North Carolina, could join the ranks in the next year.

AGA serves as the commercial gambling industry’s national trade association. It lobbies for greater regulation and stricter rules surrounding gambling addiction. North Carolina’s House of Representatives, for example, voted against a gambling addiction amendment when it passed House Bill 347 during its final floor vote Wednesday. The legislation is moving to the state Senate and is on track to go live in the Tar Heel State by Jan. 8.

New York lawmakers are debating legislation to end all digital sports betting advertising.

“It has always been important that we get sports betting right,” Miller told The AP. “It’s always been our No. 1 interest in creating a high bar for responsible advertising and protecting consumers.”

The changes are the most significant to the Code since its inception in 2019, with standards going into effect immediately with a grace period for existing or deployed assets until July 1, 2023. pic.twitter.com/HceZGOiA1G — American Gaming Association (@AmericanGaming) March 28, 2023

AGA’s New Marking Code Draws Praise

AGA’s new code mandates the association’s members must adhere to not depicting any individual under 21 years old and must focus their media advertising to an audience where 73.6 percent are expected to be at least 21 years old.

After examining AGA’s new code, National Council of Problem Gambling Executive Director Keith Whyte announced his support.

“The AGA’s code is an important standard for the gambling industry, and we are glad to hear about these updates,” White said. “The code is so important because many sports fans are underage, and we also know that people who gamble on sports have higher rates of gambling problems.”

