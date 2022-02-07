Arizona vs Arizona State College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Pac 12 college basketball matchup, the Arizona Wildcats are taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Arizona vs Arizona State prediction for the game today.

Arizona vs Arizona State Game Info

No. 7 Arizona Wildcats (19-2, 9-1 Pac 12) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (7-13, 3-7 Pac 12)

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Time: 9 PM ET

Venue: Desert Financial Arena — Tempe, AZ

Coverage: FS1

Arizona vs Arizona State College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: ARIZ: (-870) | ASU: (+635)

Point Spread: ARIZ: -12 (-110) | ASU: +12 (-110)

Total: 144 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona vs Arizona State College Basketball Betting Preview

Arizona has looked quite impressive in their last three games since a 75-59 road loss to then #7 UCLA. The Wildcats won by 11 over Arizona State before getting their revenge on then #3 UCLA 76-66. Arizona most recently faced off against then #19 USC and beat them by double digits as well. Arizona has been rolling all season and with everybody healthy, Arizona is arguably the most dangerous team in the country right now. With a lead of a game and a half in the Pac 12 standings, the conference is Arizona’s to lose.

Arizona State sure knows how to break out of a losing streak in dramatic fashion. After losing four straight and seven of their last eight, the Sun Devils took down then #3 UCLA in triple overtime 87-84. While the game was more about UCLA missing shots than Arizona State’s defense, it still takes a lot of resiliency to beat a top-ranked team, especially in a game that spans three overtime periods. The only question that remains is how much the Sun Devils have in the tank. With just one full day before tonight’s matchup with Arizona, can the Sun Devils regain their focus and do the unthinkable again?

Arizona vs Arizona State College Basketball Betting Trends

Arizona is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last seven games against Arizona State.

The UNDER is 7-1 in Arizona’s last eight games.

Arizona is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last six road games.

Arizona State is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games.

The UNDER is 9-2 in Arizona State’s last 11 games.

Arizona vs Arizona State Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Arizona State did everything they needed to do to get a big win over UCLA. For as impressive of a win as it was, they only shot 40% from the field. You could make a strong argument that the win was more attributed to UCLA’s faults than Arizona State’s play. After such a draining win which saw five Sun Devils players log 39 or more minutes, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them come out flat against Arizona.

Arizona has been on a tear all season with just two hiccups coming against solid teams on the road. With Arizona State likely having little in the tank physically and emotionally, Arizona should continue to roll tonight. Although the spread is large, trust Arizona to get the job done and blow out their rivals.

Our college basketball betting Arizona vs Arizona State prediction tonight will be Arizona COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Arizona a 92.3% chance to win.

Pick: Arizona -12

