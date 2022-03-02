Auburn vs Mississippi State Preview, Free NCAA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In tonight’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) contest, the No. 5 Auburn Tigers are facing off against the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs; NCAA picks are posted here. Auburn is averaging 79 points per game. Continue scrolling for Tigers vs Bulldogs preview content.

Can Iverson Molinar and the Bulldogs upset the Tigers to win back-to-back contests? The junior guard is averaging 18.6 points per game this season. Including the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Auburn vs Mississippi State Game Information

🏀 Teams: Auburn Tigers | Mississippi State Bulldogs

Auburn Tigers | Mississippi State Bulldogs 📊 Record: Tigers (25-4, 18-10-1 ATS) | Bulldogs (17-12, 15-14 ATS)

Tigers (25-4, 18-10-1 ATS) | Bulldogs (17-12, 15-14 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 🕛 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network 🏟 Venue: Humphrey Coliseum; Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum; Starkville, Mississippi 🎲 NCAA Odds: Tigers -4 (-116) | Bulldogs +4 (-104)

Tigers vs Bulldogs NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Tigers vs Bulldogs Injuries

Auburn Tigers Injury Report

No reported injuries

Mississippi State Bulldogs Injury Report

G Rocket Watts (out) | F KeShawn Murphy (out for the season)

Tigers vs Bulldogs News and Preview | NCAA Picks

For Wednesday night’s mismatch, the No. 5 Auburn Tigers are hoping to bounce back from their 67-62 upset road loss versus the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers. In Saturday’s defeat, forward Jabari Smith finished as the leader in points and rebounds. Smith ended his showing with 27 points and 8.0 rebounds in 35 minutes played. Also, guard K.D. Johnson put up 18 points in 35 minutes on the court.

Tennessee outrebounded Auburn 54 to 31. Now, the Tigers have won seven of their last 10 contests. And, the team is 1-5-1 ATS in its past seven matchups versus SEC opponents. In addition to the total going over in eight of their previous nine games in the month of March, the Tigers are 7-3 away, 15-0 at home and 3-7 ATS on the road this season. NCAA picks are below.

Additionally, in the Mississippi State Bulldogs’ 74-69 home win against the Vanderbilt Commodores, Tolu Smith closed out his performance with 22 points and 8.0 rebounds. Guard Iverson Molinar contributed 20 points in 35 minutes played as well. Mississippi State shot 25-for-50 (50%) from the field.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Tigers have a 61.7% probability of winning.

Mississippi State has won four of its previous 10 games played. While they did have a four-game skid at one point, the Bulldogs have won three of their last four contests. The team’s only loss over that stretch was against the South Carolina Gamecocks. They are 14-2 at home, 1-8 away and 3-6 ATS at home.

In the past three head-to-head meetings, the Tigers are a perfect 3-0 versus the Bulldogs. However, tonight’s matchup is the first meeting between these two teams this season. Auburn defeated Mississippi State 78-71 on Mar. 6, 2021. Auburn vs Mississippi State picks are below.

Tigers vs Bulldogs NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Auburn is 1-5-1 ATS in its previous seven games played.

The Tigers are 17-3 SU in their past 20 contests.

Not to mention, the Tigers are 4-2 ATS in their last six matchups versus the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 9-1 SU in their previous 10 home games.

Also, Mississippi State is 15-3 SU in its past 18 home matchups against Auburn.

For one final note, the total has gone over in five of the Bulldogs’ last six games versus the Tigers.

Projected Auburn Tigers Starting Lineup

G Zep Jasper | G Allen Flanigan | G K.D. Johnson | F Walker Kessler | F Jabari Smith

Projected Mississippi State Bulldogs Starting Lineup

G Shakeel Moore | G Iverson Molinar | F Javian Davis | F D.J. Jeffries | F Garrison Brooks

Tigers vs Bulldogs | Free NCAA Picks

At this final stage of the 2021-22 NCAA men’s basketball season, Auburn is 24-2 as a favorite, 1-2 as an underdog and 3-7 ATS away, while Mississippi State is 17-4 as a favorite, 0-7 as an underdog and 10-6 ATS at home. Surprisingly, the Tigers are 0-5 ATS in their previous five road games, and they have underperformed against the Bulldogs in other road matchups.

The biggest red flag for a lot of us is the simple fact that Mississippi State is winless when playing as an underdog. The Bulldogs have only two losses at home, but the Tigers might be more desperate for another win. In short, pick the Tigers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 142. For March Madness, study our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

