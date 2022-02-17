Basketball Insiders reader claims top prize on BetOnline’s Super Bowl prop predictor

With the dust still settling on another Super Bowl, more than just new Rams fans were made in the wake of Aaron Donald and co.’s heroic efforts at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday – there were a fair few Americans waking up on Monday morning slightly richer thanks to bets placed at online sportsbooks, too.

One such lucky winner -whom we cannot name for legal reasons- hails from Iowa, USA.

This bettor checked the latest odds and stats over at Basketball Insiders. He/She then chose to sign up and wager with BetOnline on Super Bowl Sunday using the sportsbook’s Super Bowl Prop Predictor.

How did one lucky BBI reader win $1,250 at BetOnline?

If you followed our coverage of America’s flagship sporting event, you’ll possibly already know that BetOnline ran an excellent special on prop market bets during the lead-up to Super Bowl Sunday and on the day itself: the Super Bowl Prop Predictor.

This promotional offer effectively challenged bettors to show off their football knowledge. All they had to do was wager $25 on BetOnline’s Super Bowl LVI prop market. Then, they had to make as many correct predictions about the game as they could (20 questions in total) to score extra funds to use at BetOnline.

The total prize pool for the contest was $25,000, with the winner taking home $1,250 to spend on the sportsbook.

The contestant from Iowa who registered his/her BetOnline account likely after following one of our basketball tipsters to the site back in January managed to answer an incredible 17 of the 20 questions correctly to take home first prize.

In the interest of keeping things succinct, I won’t bore you with a complete list of the proposition bets our Iowa reader correctly selected, but the predictions made were no mean feat!

The winner made a series of dazzling projections, including:

Correctly selecting the length of the US national anthem (Over/Under 1.35 minutes)

First turnover of the game (interception)

First touchdown scorer (Odell Beckham Jr.)

Defense or special teams to score a touchdown (No).

Truly astonishing work from our bettor over in Iowa, and a huge congratulations to you! Enjoy your winnings and gamble responsibly.

Will BetOnline run any similar offers in the future?

If you were unfortunate enough to miss out on BetOnline’s Super Bowl Props Predictor game last week, do not sweat it:

BetOnline has assured our BBI writers team that the sportsbook will be running a very similar promotional offer in conjunction with the NCAAB’s March Madness schedule, which has long been one of the prime windows for hopeful bettors in the US.

BetOnline is yet to share the full details of this upcoming prop market promotion for college basketball. But, rest assured – the moment said details are made available, you’ll find them right here at Basketball Insiders, likely accompanied by some of our team’s preferred picks for good measure.

