Baylor vs Kansas College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big 12 college basketball matchup, the Baylor Bears are taking on the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Baylor vs Kansas prediction for the game today.

Baylor vs Kansas Game Info

No. 8 Baylor Bears (19-3, 7-2 Big 12) vs. No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 4 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse — Lawrence, KS

Coverage: ESPN

Baylor vs Kansas College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: BAY: (+120) | KU: (-140)

Point Spread: BAY: +2.5 (-110) | KU: -2.5 (-110)

Total: 147.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Baylor vs Kansas College Basketball Betting Preview

After losing two straight conference games, some began to wonder if this Baylor team was as good as they were thought to be. Since that time, Baylor has won four of their last five with the one loss coming at Alabama. Baylor has been a tough team to read lately. Their last two games saw their defense let down the offense although they escaped with a win. The three games before that stretch, their offense was struggling while their defense picked up the slack. With arguably the biggest game in the Big 12 this season on deck in Kansas, the Bears need to have a complete game to take back control of the conference. With two of their top three scorers in LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler questionable with various injuries, Baylor have already been dealt a bad hand.

Kansas has been on another level lately with just one hiccup. Since January 8th, the Jayhawks are 6-1 although their one loss was an embarrassing 80-62 home drubbing to then #12 Kentucky. Kansas received great news on the injury front this week as leading scorer and star guard Ochai Agbaji was cleared from quarantine and is now probable to play against Baylor. The entire offense runs through Agbaji as he averages over 20 points per game on 51% shooting from the field and 46% from deep. If he is at 100%, which is a big if with his recent quarantine period, Baylor will have a tough time stopping him.

Baylor vs Kansas College Basketball Betting Trends

The OVER is 9-4 in Baylor’s last 13 games.

In their last 18 games against Kansas, Baylor is 5-12-1 against the spread (ATS).

Kansas is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

The UNDER is 13-4 in Kansas’ last 17 games against Baylor.

Kansas is 14-2 straight up in their last 16 games.

Baylor vs Kansas Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Baylor and Kansas combine to average 158 points per game this season. As a result, many may be thinking that it’s smart to take the over on the total line for this game. With the injuries to Baylor and Agbaji’s health in question, the under is the better option.

Even if injuries weren’t a major factor, history tells us the under is much more likely to hit. In the last 17 games between these two teams, the under has hit. Those past teams were just as lethal on offense as these teams if not more. Although conventional wisdom and taking this game at face value says to take the over, take the under.

Our college basketball betting Baylor vs Kansas prediction tonight will be UNDER HITS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Kansas a 57.4% chance to win.

Pick: UNDER 147.5

