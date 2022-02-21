Bears vs Cowboys NCAA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Monday night’s Big 12 rematch, the No. 7 Baylor Bears (22-5, 14-12-1 ATS) are facing off versus the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 9-17 ATS); NCAA picks are featured here.

Will Dale Bonner and the Bears put an end to their head-to-head skid against the Cowboys? Including the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are available below.

Bears vs Cowboys Game Information

Date: Monday, February 21, 2022

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena; Stillwater, Oklahoma

Bears vs Cowboys NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

All Bears vs Cowboys betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Bears -5 (-115) | Cowboys +5 (-105)

Best moneyline: Bears -205 | Cowboys +175

Over/Under: 138.5 (-110)

Baylor Bears Injury Report

F Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (out for the season) | G Adam Flagler (questionable) | G LJ Cryer (questionable) | G Langston Love (out for the season)

Oklahoma State Cowboys Injury Report

F Bernard Kouma (out indefinitely)

Bears vs Cowboys News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Moreover, in the No. 7 Baylor Bears’ 72-62 home win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Jeremy Sochan led his team in scoring with 17 points in 29 minutes played. Forward Matthew Mayer ended his performance with 16 points and 5.0 rebounds in 28 minutes spent on the court.

Baylor has won seven of its previous 10 contests. Counting this victory, the Bears are now 6-3 away, 13-2 at home and 5-4 ATS on the road.

As for the Cowboys, on Saturday, in their 82-79 overtime win against the Kansas State Wildcats, guard Bryce Thompson scored a team-high 23 points in 38 minutes played. Guard Avery Anderson III also contributed 20 points, 7.0 rebounds sand 3.0 assists in 31 minutes of action.

Oklahoma State has won just four of its past 10 games. The Cowboys are 9-5 at home, 2-7 away and 5-9 ATS at home this season.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bears have a 73.3% chance of winning.

Furthermore, in the last three head-to-head meetings, the Cowboys are 2-1 versus the Bears. On Jan. 15, 2022, the Cowboys defeated them 61-54 on the road. Baylor has not defeated Oklahoma State since Mar. 4, 2021, when the team won 81-70 at home.

Bears vs Cowboys NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Baylor is 2-5 ATS in its last seven contests.

The Bears are 15-5 SU in their past 20 games played.

Also, the Bears are 11-3 SU in their previous 14 matchups versus the Cowboys.

On the other side, Oklahoma State is 5-15 ATS in its past 20 contests.

The Cowboys are 3-6 SU in their last nine games played.

Plus, the total has gone over in five of their previous six matchups against the Bears.

Projected Baylor Bears Starting Lineup

G Dale Bonner | G James Akinjo | F Matthew Mayer | F Flo Thamba | F Kendall Brown

Projected Oklahoma State Cowboys Starting Lineup

G Isaac Likekele | G Avery Anderson III | G Bryce Thompson | F Tyreek Smith | C Moussa Cisse

Bears vs Cowboys Prediction | NCAA Picks

Additionally, upon further review of these teams’ betting statistics, Baylor is 22-3 as a favorite, 0-2 as an underdog and 5-4 ATS away, whereas Oklahoma State is 11-4 as a favorite, 2-9 as an underdog and 5-9 ATS at home.

The Cowboys have won their last two matchups against the Bears. Nonetheless, they haven’t played as well over these past few couple of months. Their four-game losing streak finally came to an end after defeating the Sooners on Feb. 5.

Not to mention, heading into tonight’s rematch, Baylor is a five-point favorite on the road. The Bears have covered the spread in their previous five road matchups versus the Cowboys; they are 10-4 versus Big 12 opponents.

Taking everything into account, think about picking the Bears to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 138.5. If you want to learn the basics of basketball betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.