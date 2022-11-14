Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Friday 11/11: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses

There are seven games on in the NBA Monday night slate. The 8-5 Atlanta Hawks and the 10-2 Milwaukee Bucks will meet for the third time this season. Atlanta handed the Bucks their first loss of the season last Monday and the Bucks are 1-2 in their last three games. We’ve put together a guide with the best free bet offers four our fans to use!

At 7:30 tonight on NBA TV, the 6-7 Oklahoma City Thunder will face off with the 10-3 Boston Celtics who have the second best record in the Eastern Conference. Boston has won six games in a row and have been firing on all cylinders. The Thunder are fourth in the Northwest Division and are 2-4 in their last six games. OKC will have a tall task at hand trying to beat the Celtics on the road, especially with how well Boston has been playing as of late.

NBA betting sites have the Celtics and Bucks at (+550) to win the Finals.

Monday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:00pm Raptors – Pistons League Pass, Bally Sports Detroit 7:00pm Hornets – Magic League Pass, Bally Sports Florida 7:30pm Thunder – Celtics NBA TV, Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Boston 7:30pm Suns – Heat League Pass, Bally Sports Sun & Arizona 8:00pm Clippers – Rockets League Pass, Bally Sports San Diego & SoCal 8:00pm Hawks – Bucks League Pass. Bally Sports Southwest & Wisconsin 10:00pm Spurs – Warriors League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area

