NBA

Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Friday 11/18: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 38 mins ago on

3 min read

NBA Betting Picks - San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks prediction, preview and picks
We’re back to a normal NBA slate tonight this Friday with eleven different games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. Being nationally televised on ESPN at 7:30pm are the 11-3 Milwaukee Bucks who will be on the road to take on the 7-7 Philadelphia 76ers. Later in the night at 9:00pm, the 9-5 Phoenix Suns will be taking on the 10-6 Utah Jazz. The Suns are 2-2 in their last four games and the Jazz are 1-3 in their last four. 

ESPN will also televise the 8-7 New York Knicks vs the 6-9 Golden State Warriors tonight at 10:00pm. New York has had two impressive roads win in a row vs the Jazz and Nuggets. The Warriors are 2-2 in their last four games and will have a tough matchup tonight vs a scrappy Knicks squad.

NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (+750) to win the Finals this season.

Friday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels
7:00pm Heat – Wizards League Pass, Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Washington
7:30pm Hornets – Cavaliers League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio
7:30pm Bucks – 76ers EPSN, Bally Sports Wisconsin
8:00pm Magic – Bulls League Pass, Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Chicago
8:00pm Pacers – Rockets League Pass, Bally Sports Midwest
8:00pm Thunder – Grizzlies League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest
8:30pm Nuggets – Mavericks League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest
8:30pm Celtics – Pelicans League Pass, NBC Sports Boston
9:00pm Suns – Jazz League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona
10:00pm Knicks – Warriors ESPN, MSG Network, NBC Sports Bay Area
10:30pm Pistons – Lakers League Pass, Bally Sports Detroit

