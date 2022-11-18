Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Friday 11/18: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses

We’re back to a normal NBA slate tonight this Friday with eleven different games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. Being nationally televised on ESPN at 7:30pm are the 11-3 Milwaukee Bucks who will be on the road to take on the 7-7 Philadelphia 76ers. Later in the night at 9:00pm, the 9-5 Phoenix Suns will be taking on the 10-6 Utah Jazz. The Suns are 2-2 in their last four games and the Jazz are 1-3 in their last four.

ESPN will also televise the 8-7 New York Knicks vs the 6-9 Golden State Warriors tonight at 10:00pm. New York has had two impressive roads win in a row vs the Jazz and Nuggets. The Warriors are 2-2 in their last four games and will have a tough matchup tonight vs a scrappy Knicks squad.

Injury update for tomorrow’s game. Doubtful:

Mitchell Robinson (Sprained right knee) pic.twitter.com/a4728mcP3g — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 18, 2022

Friday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:00pm Heat – Wizards League Pass, Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Washington 7:30pm Hornets – Cavaliers League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio 7:30pm Bucks – 76ers EPSN, Bally Sports Wisconsin 8:00pm Magic – Bulls League Pass, Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Chicago 8:00pm Pacers – Rockets League Pass, Bally Sports Midwest 8:00pm Thunder – Grizzlies League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest 8:30pm Nuggets – Mavericks League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest 8:30pm Celtics – Pelicans League Pass, NBC Sports Boston 9:00pm Suns – Jazz League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona 10:00pm Knicks – Warriors ESPN, MSG Network, NBC Sports Bay Area 10:30pm Pistons – Lakers League Pass, Bally Sports Detroit

