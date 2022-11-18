NBA
Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Friday 11/18: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses
We’re back to a normal NBA slate tonight this Friday with eleven different games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. Being nationally televised on ESPN at 7:30pm are the 11-3 Milwaukee Bucks who will be on the road to take on the 7-7 Philadelphia 76ers. Later in the night at 9:00pm, the 9-5 Phoenix Suns will be taking on the 10-6 Utah Jazz. The Suns are 2-2 in their last four games and the Jazz are 1-3 in their last four.
ESPN will also televise the 8-7 New York Knicks vs the 6-9 Golden State Warriors tonight at 10:00pm. New York has had two impressive roads win in a row vs the Jazz and Nuggets. The Warriors are 2-2 in their last four games and will have a tough matchup tonight vs a scrappy Knicks squad.
NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (+750) to win the Finals this season.
Injury update for tomorrow’s game.
Doubtful:
Mitchell Robinson (Sprained right knee) pic.twitter.com/a4728mcP3g
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 18, 2022
Friday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|7:00pm
|Heat – Wizards
|League Pass, Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Washington
|7:30pm
|Hornets – Cavaliers
|League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio
|7:30pm
|Bucks – 76ers
|EPSN, Bally Sports Wisconsin
|8:00pm
|Magic – Bulls
|League Pass, Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Chicago
|8:00pm
|Pacers – Rockets
|League Pass, Bally Sports Midwest
|8:00pm
|Thunder – Grizzlies
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest
|8:30pm
|Nuggets – Mavericks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest
|8:30pm
|Celtics – Pelicans
|League Pass, NBC Sports Boston
|9:00pm
|Suns – Jazz
|League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona
|10:00pm
|Knicks – Warriors
|ESPN, MSG Network, NBC Sports Bay Area
|10:30pm
|Pistons – Lakers
|League Pass, Bally Sports Detroit
