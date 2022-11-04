NBA
Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Friday 11/4: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses
The NBA slate tonight will feature 12 exciting matchups going on across the entire league. Chicago and Boston will play on ESPN at 7:30pm, followed by the Bucks vs Timberwolves at 10:00pm. We’ve put together a guide with the best free bet offers for our fans to use!
A 6-1 Cleveland Cavaliers team will be on the road tonight in Detroit to take on the 2-7 Pistons. The Cavs are one of the hottest team in the league as they’ve won six games in a row after losing their first game. In the 8:30 window, the Toronto Raptors will be in Dallas tonight to take on the Mavericks. Luka Doncic has been on a tear early in the season and that’s why he’s the front-runner for MVP right now.
Later on tonight at 10:00pm the 5-2 Portland Trail Blazers will be on the road in Phoenix to take on the 6-1 Suns. Phoenix has won four games in a row and look for the same at home tonight. The Blazers are 2-2 in their last four games and are waiting on the return of PG, Damian Lillard. NBA betting sites have the Suns at (+1000) to win the Finals.
Friday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|7:00pm
|Cavaliers – Pistons
|League Pass, Bally Sports Detroit & Ohio
|7:00pm
|Heat – Pacers
|League Pass, Bally Sports Sun & Midwest
|7:00pm
|Knicks – 76ers
|League Pass, MSG Network & Sportsnet
|7:30pm
|Bulls – Celtics
|ESPN, NBC Sports Boston
|8:00pm
|Hornets – Grizzlies
|League Pass
|8:00pm
|Clippers – Spurs
|League Pass, Bally Sports So Cal & San Diego
|8:30pm
|Raptors – Mavericks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest
|8:30pm
|Warriors – Pelicans
|League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area
|10:00pm
|Bucks – Timberwolves
|EPSN, Bally Sports Wisconsin & North
|10:00pm
|Trail Blazers – Suns
|League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona
|10:30pm
|Jazz – Lakers
|League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet
