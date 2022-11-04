Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Friday 11/4: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses

The NBA slate tonight will feature 12 exciting matchups going on across the entire league. Chicago and Boston will play on ESPN at 7:30pm, followed by the Bucks vs Timberwolves at 10:00pm. We’ve put together a guide with the best free bet offers for our fans to use!

A 6-1 Cleveland Cavaliers team will be on the road tonight in Detroit to take on the 2-7 Pistons. The Cavs are one of the hottest team in the league as they’ve won six games in a row after losing their first game. In the 8:30 window, the Toronto Raptors will be in Dallas tonight to take on the Mavericks. Luka Doncic has been on a tear early in the season and that’s why he’s the front-runner for MVP right now.

Later on tonight at 10:00pm the 5-2 Portland Trail Blazers will be on the road in Phoenix to take on the 6-1 Suns. Phoenix has won four games in a row and look for the same at home tonight. The Blazers are 2-2 in their last four games and are waiting on the return of PG, Damian Lillard. NBA betting sites have the Suns at (+1000) to win the Finals.

Friday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:00pm Cavaliers – Pistons League Pass, Bally Sports Detroit & Ohio 7:00pm Heat – Pacers League Pass, Bally Sports Sun & Midwest 7:00pm Knicks – 76ers League Pass, MSG Network & Sportsnet 7:30pm Bulls – Celtics ESPN, NBC Sports Boston 8:00pm Hornets – Grizzlies League Pass 8:00pm Clippers – Spurs League Pass, Bally Sports So Cal & San Diego 8:30pm Raptors – Mavericks League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest 8:30pm Warriors – Pelicans League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area 10:00pm Bucks – Timberwolves EPSN, Bally Sports Wisconsin & North 10:00pm Trail Blazers – Suns League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona 10:30pm Jazz – Lakers League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet

