Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Monday 11/21: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses

We’re back to a normal week night slate in the NBA with eight games on for fans to view this evening. A battle between top four teams in the Eastern Conference will happen tonight when the 10-6 Atlanta Hawks will face the 10-6 Cleveland Cavaliers. Later on at 8:00pm, the 8-9 New York Knicks will be on the road to face the 7-9 Oklahoma City Thunder.

At 8:00pm tonight, the 10-6 Portland Trail Blazers will take on the 11-4 Milwaukee Bucks. Portland are without PG Damian Lillard as he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 calf strain. Milwaukee has lost three of their last four games and will look to get back on track tonight at home.

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:00pm Hawks – Cavaliers League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio & Southeast 7:00pm Magic – Pacers League Pass, Bally Sports Florida 8:00pm Celtics – Bulls League Pass, NBC Sports Boston and Chicago 8:00pm Trail Blazers – Bucks League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin 8:00pm Heat – Timberwolves League Pass, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Sun 8:00pm Warriors – Pelicans NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area 8:00pm Knicks – Thunder League Pass, MSG Network, Bally Sports Southwest 10:30pm Jazz – Clippers NBA TV, Bally Sports San Diego and SoCal

