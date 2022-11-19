Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Saturday 11/19: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses

We’ve got a smaller weekend slate tonight on Saturday in the NBA. There are only five games on across the league for fans to enjoy this evening. Starting the night at 6:00pm are two nine wins teams. The Toronto Raptors will be on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta are the third best team in the East and the Raptors are the fourth best.

On NBA TV tonight at 7:30pm are the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the 76ers fourth home game in a row and will also be home to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night next week. At 10:00pm tonight, the Utah Jazz will face the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers lost 109-107 to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in a game where Royce O’Neal had his first career triple-double and made the game-winning shot for his team.

NBA betting sites have the Nets at (+1600) to win the Finals this season.

How To Bet On The Action With BetOnline

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to betting on any of the games tonight

Best NBA Betting Sites

Saturday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 6:00pm Raptors – Hawks League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast 7:00pm Magic – Pacers League Pass, Bally Sports Florida 7:30pm Timberwolves – 76ers NBA TV, Bally Sports North 10:00pm Jazz – Trail Balzers NBA TV 10:30pm Spurs – Clippers League Pass

We have carefully selected the very best free bet offers, which total to up to $6000, which can be claimed down below.

$6,000 in NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses and Free Bets With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best Sportsbooks where you can place your NBA free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NBA action.