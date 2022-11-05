NBA
Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Saturday 11/5: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses
Get ready to enjoy a weekend full of NBA action that continues on Saturday night. Their will be eight different games on throughout the day starting at 5:00pm and the last tipoff is at 10:00. We’ve put together a guide with the best free bet offers for our fans to use!
Starting the NBA Saturday slate are two teams who could use a few more wins early on. The 2-5 Sacramento Kings will be on the road to take on Paolo Banchero and the 2-7 Orlando Magic. At 7:30, we’ll have a cross conference matchup between two playoff caliber teams. New Orleans will be in Atlanta to take on the Hawks. Trae Young leads the team in points and assists per game.
At 9:00pm tonight, the San Antonio Spurs will be in Denver to take on the Nuggets. The Spurs were picked to be a bad team this year and they’re an above .500 team early on in the season. Denver is going to be a tough matchup for San Antonio. The Nuggets have a variety of scorers this season with seven players averaging double-digit points per game. Nikola Jokic’s offensive scoring duties have decreased this season. NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (+1200) to win the Finals.
Friday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|5:00pm
|Kings – Magic
|League Pass, Bally Sports Florida
|7:00pm
|Nets – Hornets
|League Pass, YES Network
|7:30pm
|Pelicans – Hawks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast
|7:30pm
|Celtics – Knicks
|NBA TV, MSG Network, NBC Sports Boston
|8:00pm
|Thunder – Bucks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin & Southwest
|8:00pm
|Rockets – Timberwolves
|League Pass, Bally Sports North
|9:00pm
|Spurs – Nuggets
|League Pass, Altitude Sports and Entertainment
|10:00pm
|Trail Blazers – Suns
|League Pass, Bally Sports Arizona
