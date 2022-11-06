Home » news » Best Nba Free Bet Offers For Sunday 11 6 Up To 6000 In Bonuses

Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Sunday 11/6: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses

The weekend will end with just four games on Sunday in the NBA. Smart of the league to not try an compete with the NFL on Sunday’s during football season. We’ve put together a guide with the best free bet offers for our fans to use!

The first game on Sunday is at 3:30pm when the Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road to take on the LA Lakers. Lebron will face his former team who he’s only lost to one time in career. He’s 17-1 vs Cleveland and the last time he lost to them was in 2011. At 6:00pm the Chicago Bulls will head north to face the Toronto Raptors. Toronto has been a scrappy team this season and can put up points in bunches with their elite scoring.

Memphis will host the Washington Wizards at 6:00pm tonight. The Grizzlies lost two straight games after starting 4-1 and got a bounce back win vs the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Ending Sunday with a 10:00pm start are the Utah Jazz on the road in LA to take on the Clippers. A quick turnaround will happen Sunday as both LA teams have a home game and share the same arena. NBA betting sites have the Clippers at (+750) to win the Finals, the fourth best odds.

Sunday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels
3:30pm Cavaliers – Lakers League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio, Spectrum SportsNet
6:00pm Bulls – Raptors League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago
6:00pm Wizards – Grizzlies League Pass, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Washington
10:00pm Jazz – Clippers League Pass

