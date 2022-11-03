NBA
Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Thursday 11/3: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses
It’s a much quieter Thursday in the NBA this week with only two games on tonight. We’ve put together a guide with the best free bet offers four our fans to use!
The first of two games tonight will be the Golden State Warriors on the road vs the 1-7 Orlando Magic. It’s been a tough season for both teams. Steph Curry and the Warriors have had some tough losses to start the season, but you can’t forget that they won it all last season. Get through the tough times now so that you’re firing on all cylinders come playoffs.
Tipping off at 8:00pm are the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams are one game above .500 at 4-3. Denver most recently lost to the Lakers and OKC played the Magic on Monday and got a victory. NBA betting sites are giving the Nuggets (+1200) odds to win the Finals.
Thursday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|7:00pm
|Warriors – Magic
|League Pass, Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Bay Area
|8:00pm
|Nuggets – Thunder
|NBA TV, Bally Sports Southwest
