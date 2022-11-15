NBA
Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Tuesday 11/15: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses
There are five games on for our Tuesday night NBA slate for viewers to enjoy. The 9-5 Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road to take on the 7-6 New Orleans Pelicans. Memphis has won five of their last seven games and the Pelicans are .500 in their last twelve games. We’ve put together a guide with the best free bet offers four our fans to use!
At 10:00pm tonight, the 6-8 Brooklyn Nets will continue a road trip out west to take on the 6-6 Sacramento Kings. The Nets are fifth in the Atlantic Division and have won four of their last six games. Sacramento are third in the Pacific Division and have won four of their last five games, including three in a row.
NBA betting sites have the Nets at (+1400) to win the Finals.
15 of 82.
📺 @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/lWphHDblws
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 15, 2022
How To Bet On The Action With BetOnline
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to betting on any of the games tonight
Best NBA Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|7:30pm
|Grizzlies – Pelicans
|TNT
|8:30pm
|Clippers – Mavericks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest, SoCal, & San Diego
|9:00pm
|Knicks – Jazz
|League Pass, MSG Network
|10:00pm
|Spurs – Trail Blazers
|League Pass, ROOT SPORTS Northwest
|10:00pm
|Nets – Kings
|TNT, YES Network
We have carefully selected the very best free bet offers, which total to up to $6000, which can be claimed down below.
$6,000 in NBA Sportsbook Cash Bonuses and Free Bets With Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below the best Sportsbooks where you can place your NBA free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NBA action.
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Bovada
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|BetUS
|$2,500: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
|Everygame
| $750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
| $1000: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
- Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Tuesday 11/15: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses
- Kyle Kuzma says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a top-5 guard in the NBA
- Nets May Be Inclined To Trade Fan-Favorite At Some Point This Season
- Warriors’ Klay Thompson: ‘I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s—t’
- Desmond Bane To Miss Two-To-Three Weeks For Memphis With Toe Injury
-
Gambling 1 week ago
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With Texas Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
-
Gambling 1 week ago
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup With California Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Nets engaged in Ben Simmons trade talks with Western Conference team
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Charles Barkley Calls Timberwolves “Idiots” For Trading For Rudy Gobert