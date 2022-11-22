Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Tuesday 11/22: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses

There are only four games on in the NBA tonight for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. Kevin Durant and the 8-9 Brooklyn Nets will be on the road tonight to face an 8-8 Philadelphia 76ers team who are riddled with injuries. James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey are all out for the Sixers tonight. This would have been the first time that Ben Simmons and Embiid could play each other since Simmons left Philly last season. This game will be aired on TNT at 7:30pm.

Later in the night at 8:00pm, the 5-10 LA Lakers will be in Phoenix to face the 10-6 Suns. It’s an inner-division matchup where the two teams are on opposite sides of the division. Phoenix are first in the Pacific and the Lakers are fifth. The Lakers will be without Lebron James for the fifth straight game tonight.

NBA betting sites have the Suns at (+800) to win the Finals.

Tuesday Night NBA Fixtures

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:30pm Nets – 76ers TNT 8:00pm Kings – Grizzlies League Pass, Bally Sports Midwest 9:00pm Pistons – Nuggets League Pass, Bally Sports Detroit 10:00pm Lakers – Suns TNT

